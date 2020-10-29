St. Charles' Triniti Gbala named MSHSL 'Most Valuable Teammate'

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) honors a 'Most Valuable Teammate.' This week the award goes to none other than Triniti Gbala from St. Charles.

According to the MSHSL website, Gbala has always been a positive force on her teams and in her school. She is the starting middle hitter on the volleyball team and also plays basketball and throws in track.

When volleyball was originally postponed to the spring, she joined the soccer team just to be a part of it earning her the 'Most Valuable Teammate' award.