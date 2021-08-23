St. Ansgar woman pleads not guilty to Bremer County drug crimes

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Bremer County.

Samantha Deanne Potter, 30 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. She was arrested after being pulled over for speeding on Highway 218 on June 28.

Authorities say a search of Potter’s vehicle found 45.14 grams of meth in plastic baggies. Court documents state a digital scale was also found in Potter’s purse.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on October 19.