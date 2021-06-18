St. Ansgar theater gets $20,000 state grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Cedar Summerstock Theatre in St. Ansgar is sharing in $400,000 in state funding intended to help grow and revitalize rural communities across Iowa.

“The Rural Innovation Grant program and the Rural Housing Assessment Grant program help turn innovative ideas into reality for so many small communities across Iowa, paving the way for opportunity and prosperity for generations to come,” says Gov. Reynolds. “The Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative continues to bring together stakeholders from all walks of life who are focused on growing our rural communities.”

The Cedar Summerstock Theatre will get $20,000 for sound and lighting equipment for technical youth training. It is one of 26 grants announced Friday.

“We’re building on the success of last year’s launch of these transformative grants with a second round of projects that will serve as models for rural revitalization across the state,” says Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “The governor and I look forward to seeing the projects that step forward to apply.”

Latinas Latinos Al Exito Inc., which covers the cities of Hampton, Tama, and Perry, will also get a $20,000 grant to a year-long rural leadership development program in Latino communities.

For a full list of grants and recipients, click here.