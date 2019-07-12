St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa -- The battle of Mitchel County was a tad lopsided. Saint Ansgar dominated Osage 10-0, advancing to the Class 2A, Region 7 championship game.

Lily Walk led the way for the Saints, shutting out the Green Devils in five innings. Walk said that it being a rivalry game fired up the team beforehand.

Last year we made it to that point also, and it didn't end how we wanted it to so we're ready to get back there this year and get what we want," Walk said. "We were so ready, we wanted to do this not only for us but for our town and our community. There's a big rivalry and we were just glad we could come out on top."

The Saints will face North Linn on Monday at 7 P.M.