St. Ansgar gallery showcasing local works of art

Works featured include various forms of art from photography and paintings to woodwork and sketches

Posted: May. 6, 2019 12:31 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - You may not know it, but you could be neighbors with an artist. And one North Iowa town is displaying works from their very own, as well as those from nearby communities.

The Creative Arts Gallery at South Square has recently upgraded its showcase, featuring art ranging from sketches and paintings, to wood carvings and photography, and everything in between. In addition, work from area high school students is on display.

Vi Deran has been painting for over 30 years, and has had many of her works featured. She recalls how she got into painting, as it was something that she just became interested in.

"I took the classes because I had an art store, and I thought I needed to know more about the paints and brushes to use, so I took classes and found out I loved it and I had some skill. A little bit of skill."

Those classes would later lead her to teach adult art education classes at NIACC. She says that if someone is interested in taking part to go for it.

"Just try it. It's relaxing, it's fun, and it's amazing what you can do."

New features are put on display every three months. For more information, call South Square at 641-713-3230.

