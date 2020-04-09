St. Ansgar employees to benefit from $2 million Post bonus program

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Post Consumer Brands says it’s created a $2 million special cash bonus program for employees at its 11 U.S. and Canadian plants and distribution centers, including the one in St. Ansgar.

That company says it’s to thank them for their round-the-clock effort to keep cereal available for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to continue our legacy of feeding families, friends and neighbors that began with our founders over 100 years ago,” says Howard Friedman, Post Consumer Brands president and CEO. “Cereal is an affordable and filling option that offers a bit of comfort during this difficult time, and I’m extremely grateful to our frontline teams for everything they are doing to help keep food on families’ tables.”

Post says all full-time plant and distribution center employees will receive $300 per month in April and May and qualified temporary employees will receive $150 each month. The company has also modified its sick time and personal time off (PTO) policies for all manufacturing, supply chain and production employees who cannot work remotely but are impacted by school closures or illness during this time. Employees will not be asked to use sick time or PTO if they are impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to work.

In addition, Post Consumer Brands recently donated more than $1 million in cash and product to support hunger relief efforts both nationally and in the communities where its employees live and work.

“Supporting hunger relief efforts is more important than ever given stay-at-home orders and school and business closures,” says Friedman. “We have a long-standing commitment to giving back and doing what we can to strengthen our local communities and help those in need.”