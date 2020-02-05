Clear

St. Ansgar Heritage Day Fashion Show

KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman is emceeing the event, which is a fundraiser for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association Museum and the History Center.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - It's the annual fundraiser for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association Museum and The History Center. This year, Heritage Day has a new element.

"We are going to have a beautiful style show from all different generations, modeled by people here in town," said Karan Crilly, President of the St. Ansgar Heritage Association.

KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman in emceeing the fashion show.

"I think it will be wonderful to see all these beautiful gowns," said Audrey McKinley, the Museum Curator.

Heritage Day is Saturday, February 8th at South Square. There will be a sit down lunch at noon, followed by the fashion show. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at several locations around St. Ansgar, including Salon 318, Home Sweet Home, St. Ansgar State Bank, DeMaris Hardware, Paradise Pizza and South Square Coffee. If any tickets are left, they will be available for $25 at the door.
Tickets are $10 for kids age 10 and under.

Community Events