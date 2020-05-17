StormTeam 3: Summer weather on tap to end week

While Sunday has been cloudy and rainy, and Monday won't be too much different with less rain, this week is still looking like a great one.

The low pressure system present over the Midwest Sunday and Monday will slowly move to the Southeast. In it's place, dry high pressure air will move in from the southwest. This will make for warm temperatures and sunny skies toward the end of the week, especially from Wednesday on. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Some moisture will start to work into the area ahead of a disturbance this upcoming weekend. Paired with temps in the low - mid 80s, we are likely looking at some storms here.