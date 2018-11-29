ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Residents are creating the holiday spirit throughout the town.

“Spruce Up Albert Lea for Christmas” is a group looking to bring the spirit of a traditional Christmas downtown.

“We look at pictures of downtown Albert Lea going back to the thirties,” said group member Sarah Hensley.

Wreaths and garland are now on full display downtown.

The city hasn't invested in holiday downtown holiday decorations in the last 20 years.

They raised nearly $40,000 to bring the Christmas spirit to the city.

“All been donations from community members individuals, businesses we have some grants which has been wonderful so very generous community,” said Hensley.

The decorations aren't coming down anytime soon...some of them will be on display all winter.

The group is continuing to raise money to for more decorations throughout the city.

