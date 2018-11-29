Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

"Spruce up Albert Lea for Christmas" Brings holiday spirit downtown

The city hadn't invested in downtown decorations in about 20 years, so a group came together to get Albert Lea in the holiday spirit.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Residents are creating the holiday spirit throughout the town.
“Spruce Up Albert Lea for Christmas” is a group looking to bring the spirit of a traditional Christmas downtown.

“We look at pictures of downtown Albert Lea going back to the thirties,” said group member Sarah Hensley.

Wreaths and garland are now on full display downtown.
The city hasn't invested in holiday downtown holiday decorations in the last 20 years.

They raised nearly $40,000 to bring the Christmas spirit to the city.

“All been donations from community members individuals, businesses we have some grants which has been wonderful so very generous community,” said Hensley.

The decorations aren't coming down anytime soon...some of them will be on display all winter.

The group is continuing to raise money to for more decorations throughout the city.

If you would like to donate, Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

Image

New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

Community Events