Sprinkler system saves the day at Rochester apartment complex

Fire in one unit forces Tuesday morning evacuation.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a Tuesday morning fire at Castleview Apartments.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 100 block of North Broadway Avenue around 9:30 am and arrived to see people leaving the apartment complex. Firefighters entered and found smoke on the 4th floor of the building, as well as water from the sprinkler system being activated.

Firefighters traced the water and smoke to a 4th floor unit and forced their way in to find that flames had been put out by the sprinkler in the apartment. Smoke and fire damage was limited to the single unit but there was water damage on floors 1 through 4.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Rochester Police Department assisted at the scene.

