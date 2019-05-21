Spring turkey harvest down in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s spring turkey harvest was down slightly in 2019.

The Iowa Department of Nature Resources says hunters reported taking nearly 11,400 birds, about 300 fewer than 2018. Iowa’s spring turkey season lasted from April 5 through May 12.

To help with annual production estimates, the DNR is asking Iowans to report all turkeys they see in July and August through a link on the DNR website. These annual production surveys are used to help put together species management plans that determine hunting opportunities. People are being asked to report the date and county where the turkey is seen, whether it was an adult male or adult female, and if there are any young poults (baby turkeys).