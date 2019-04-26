Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Spring snow storm expected to blanket upper Midwest

National Weather Service says up to six inches could fall.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meteorologists say a spring snowstorm likely will hamper travelers in northern Iowa.

The National Weather Service says a windy storm system is expected to drop up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of wet snow, starting Saturday morning.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) also are expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Weekend Snow

Image

Farmer loses springs crops to winter weather

Image

Drake Relays - Thursday highlights

Image

Thursdays prep baseball highlights

Image

New Gastroenterology Pre and Post Op Center at Mayo Clinic

Image

Avengers: Endgame premiere

Image

Should MN anglers be able to fish with two rods?

Image

Venue request causing a stir

Image

What would you like to see in the Chateau Theatre?

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Community Events