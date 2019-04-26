Spring snow storm expected to blanket upper Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meteorologists say a spring snowstorm likely will hamper travelers in northern Iowa.
The National Weather Service says a windy storm system is expected to drop up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of wet snow, starting Saturday morning.
Winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) also are expected.
