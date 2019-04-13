Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

MASON CITY, Iowa -- As bad weather continues to impact North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota, local sports continue to be affected. The Mason City Mohawks are another team that had to move its operations indoors.

The Mohawks took to practice Friday trading in grass, for hardwood floors. The team practiced in their gym and it's left its players to adapt to the change.

Rosie Levad compares playing on the hardwood surface, to the ball moving on turf.

"The ball rolls a lot faster inside so I guess we, like, anticipate it a lot better and our control gets a lot better too," Levad said.

"So when it's outside and it's rolling slower it's easier, I guess, to control it. But on turf it's kind of fast too, it's a lot like indoors when it's turf."