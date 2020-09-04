Spring Valley man pleads guilty to drugs, drunk driving in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. - A Fillmore County man is pleading guilty to drug and drunk driving charges in Mower County.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it pulled over Jeremy John Volkart, 36 of Spring Valley, on July 21 for speeding on County Road 1. The arresting deputy says Volkart did not have a valid driver’s license and showed constricted pupils and twitching hands.

Court documents state that after Volkart failed several field sobriety tests, a search of his vehicle found 37 unidentified white pills, more than 100 small plastic baggies, .7 grams of marijuana, 49.8 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and two drug pipes. Investigators say one of the pipes held 20.4 grams of liquid that tested positive for meth.

Volkart pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree drug possession and 3rd degree DWI. His sentencing is set for November 6.