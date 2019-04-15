Clear
Spring Valley man pleads guilty to 100 mph chase

Authorities say he sped away after they tried to arrest him for a parole violation.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man is changing his plea in a high-speed chase.

Justin Leroy Rickert, 42 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Charges of driving after suspension and speeding have been dismissed.

Rickert was arrested in October 2018 after he was picked up on an outstanding warrant. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it chased Rickert into northeast Iowa on May 10, 2018, itting speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, after trying to arrest him for a parole violation.

Rickert is now due to be sentenced on June 24.

