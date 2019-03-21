Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- In their first ever state tournament appearance, the Spring Grove Lions defeated the top seed in 1A, winning 78-67 over Springfield. The Lions advance to the 1A semifinals where they'll face Henning tomorrow at noon.
