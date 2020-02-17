Clear
Spring Break travel health reminder

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 4:24 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're planning on grabbing a flight for a spring break vacation you'll want to pack hand sanitizer.

The CDC currently has a China Travel Notice at warning level 3. It recommends everyone avoid nonessential travel to the country.

Travel Leaders, a Rochester travel agency, says while the risk of getting the coronavirus is low even if you're just traveling domestically you'll want to take precautions to not get sick.

Travel consultant Jody Meyer explained, "Stay clear of people that look or seem to be sick. Cover your mouth when you are coughing or sneezing. Wash you hands constantly when you open a door, when you touch elevator buttons, wash your hands as much as you can and keep them away from your face and your mouth."

Meyer also added that Travel Leaders had 8 people who had to change their plans to travel to China since flights have been restricted.

