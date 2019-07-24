Spreading smiles at Saint Mary's

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Living in the famous Med City, hearing about a medical breakthroughs is common...but so is hearing about tragedies.

On Tuesday, kids who are staying at Saint Mary's Hospital for dozens of different reasons got the chance to step outside and get their minds off of whatever they were at the hospital for in the first place.

Super athletes visited the pediatric patients and participated with them in an outdoor course. Parents of the children say to see their kids smiling and being a kid again means the world. "I probably went like 3 days without sleeping and I was stressed like, is he okay, is the nurse taking care of him? But seeing him running is like a breath of fresh air..."

And the parents weren’t the only ones enjoying the day. The super athletes say they’re all in it for the kids. "The obstacles that we face on the show are nothing in comparison to what they face in life so if we can come out here and give them a special day so that they can overcome what they're facing, it's a good day."