Spreading awareness of suicide

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-For many suffering with suicidal thoughts, you often feel alone.

Today, people in Albert Lea laced up their shoes to change that and spread awareness about suicide at the annual "Out of The Darkness Walk.”

Community members spent their Saturday morning trekking the streets in Albert Lea for the first time to raise money for suicide, something that hits home for Darcy Nielsen.

Her cousin died from suicide and ever since then she's working to make sure no one feels the pain she felt.

“No kind of warning signs he kept it all in. so it's a lot of what if's and what could of been what could we have done but we never knew anything was wrong,” she said.

Next year the walk will be here in Albert Lea again.

So far the organization raised over $12,000. The money will go towards funding education efforts in schools and decreasing the suicide rate 20% by 2050.

