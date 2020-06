ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the wake of George Floyd's death, we have heard chants echoing in the streets, seen signs carried by protesters, and now we're seeing messages on the pavement.

Spray-painted messages have been scrawled along the Bear Creek Trail in Rochester. Most of the markings have already been covered up with paint, but some are still visible.

Some of the spray-painted messages found by KIMT News 3 said 'I can't breathe,' 'remember his name,' and 'love is free.'