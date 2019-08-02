StormTeam3: Sparse Showers This Weekend, Storms Monday

After a week of pristine summer-like weather, with mostly sunny skies, passing clouds, daily high temperatures in the mid 80's, and fairly low humidity, some rain may be looking to bust through this weekend.



High pressure at the surface is currently dominating the weather in our area. Skies have been kept mostly clear, and the high pressure has driven light winds our way out of the south. These southern winds are, however, slowly causing humidity to build in the upper midwest. As temperatures work into the mid-80's, and even upper 80's in places, small showers do have the potential to break through the high pressure ceiling with the now present humidity throughout the area. The high pressure is still fairly strong though, so any storm development will be very minimal. Do not plan for any seriously inconvenient weather this weekend.



The next good chance for rain comes Monday, when a cold front will roll through the area from the northwest, destabilizing the high pressure that has remained all week and springing up some showers and storms. As of now, the storms do not look to be strong enough to be considered severe. We are still watching to see how the front decides to manifest itself over the next few days.

