Spotting counterfeit money

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Craig Cotten has experienced counterfeit money only a handful of times in the several years he has owned his comic book store, Book Review, but warns people to always be on the look out for it.

"It's just like bells and whistles go off in your head, something's a little sketchy, something's a little off with the person," Cotten said.

Cotten says it's vital businesses keep looking out for counterfeit bills now that the holiday season is coming up.

"With the holiday season upon us right now you really got to be vigilant, there's going to be more and more desperate people out there, so be careful, have a heads up," Cotten said.

Brian Legault, a bartender at Glynner's Pub said they recently experienced a brush with counterfeit money when a customer handed in a fake, crumpled up 100 dollar bill.

"A person came in and used it, our boss found it, it was fake print, crumpled up, you can tell, it was a little oversized, it wasn't the right 100-dollar, paper was different," Legault said.

Now, Glynner's is getting a marker to better recognize fake money in anticipation of the holiday season.

Some of the best ways to recognize counterfeit money is to recognize the security features on different U.S. bills. One easy way to look at a 20 dollar bill is to feel the texture of the paper -- it should be rough from the printing process.