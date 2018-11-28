Clear

Spotting counterfeit money

There have been several incidents of counterfeit money passing around Rochester. Local business owners discuss how to look out for it.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:24 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 11:49 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Craig Cotten has experienced counterfeit money only a handful of times in the several years he has owned his comic book store, Book Review, but warns people to always be on the look out for it. 

"It's just like bells and whistles go off in your head, something's a little sketchy, something's a little off with the person," Cotten said. 

Cotten says it's vital businesses keep looking out for counterfeit bills now that the holiday season is coming up. 

"With the holiday season upon us right now you really got to be vigilant, there's going to be more and more desperate people out there, so be careful, have a heads up," Cotten said. 

Brian Legault, a bartender at Glynner's Pub said they recently experienced a brush with counterfeit money when a customer handed in a fake, crumpled up 100 dollar bill.

"A person came in and used it, our boss found it, it was fake print, crumpled up, you can tell, it was a little oversized, it wasn't the right 100-dollar, paper was different," Legault said. 

Now, Glynner's is getting a marker to better recognize fake money in anticipation of the holiday season. 

Some of the best ways to recognize counterfeit money is to recognize the security features on different U.S. bills. One easy way to look at a 20 dollar bill is to feel the texture of the paper -- it should be rough from the printing process. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Light snow returns today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping up with the growing workforce

Image

River City Renaissance project moves forward

Image

Spotting Counterfeit Money

Image

Newman wrestlers grear-up

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Community Events