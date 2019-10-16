Clear

Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores

Highlights and scores from around the state to wrap up the regular season.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Academy Force 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 16

Ada-Borup 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Aitkin 28, Mora 20

Albany 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Albert Lea 24, Austin 7

Annandale 28, Dassel-Cokato 20

Apple Valley 45, Hastings 7

BOLD 40, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Bagley 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 26

Barnesville 40, Staples-Motley 0

Becker 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Benilde-St. Margaret's 46, Waconia 34

Bigfork 50, McGregor 24

Blaine 42, Anoka 20

Blooming Prairie 44, Medford 0

Blue Earth Area 18, Redwood Valley 6

Braham 38, East Central 0

Breck 28, Minneapolis Henry 9

Breckenridge 25, Red Lake County 20

Brooklyn Center 30, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 0

Buffalo 30, Andover 19

Caledonia 49, Triton 3

Canby 41, MACCRAY 7

Carlton 55, Northeast Range 0

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 60, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 14

Centennial 42, Osseo 21

Champlin Park 31, Maple Grove 15

Chanhassen 24, Orono 22

Chaska 20, St. Thomas Academy 0

Cherry 20, Onamia 12

Climax/Fisher 34, Pelican Rapids 6

Cloquet 34, Duluth East 19

Columbia Heights 34, St. Paul Como Park 6

Concordia Academy 33, St. Paul Humboldt 20

Cook County 18, Cromwell 8

Coon Rapids 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 3

Crookston 16, Ottertail Central 6

Dawson-Boyd 20, Lakeview 0

Deer River 28, Rush City 6

Delano 48, Big Lake 14

Detroit Lakes 40, Perham 12

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39, East Grand Forks 0

East Ridge 35, Stillwater 32

Eden Prairie 14, St. Michael-Albertville 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 23, Holdingford 22

Edina 16, Shakopee 13

Ely 32, Lake of the Woods 16

Esko 33, Crosby-Ironton 0

Fairmont 42, Sibley East 8

Fergus Falls 29, Pequot Lakes 21

Fertile-Beltrami 50, Nevis 14

Fillmore Central 42, Winona Cotter 6

Frazee 20, Warroad 0

Fridley 34, Minneapolis Southwest 7

G-F-W 52, New Richland-H-E-G 15

Goodhue 32, Kenyon-Wanamingo 7

Grand Rapids 49, North Branch 20

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56, Mesabi East 16

Hancock 16, Brandon-Evansville 6

Hibbing 27, Duluth Denfeld 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Madelia 40

Hinckley-Finlayson 30, Barnum 12

Holy Angels 21, Hill-Murray 0

Holy Family Catholic 21, Watertown-Mayer 0

Hopkins 54, Irondale 13

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 7

International Falls 54, Virginia 0

Jackson County Central 60, St. James Area 13

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40, AC/GE 8

Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 6

Kelliher/Northome 44, South Ridge 18

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

Lakeville North 49, Farmington 14

Lakeville South 50, Eagan 14

Lanesboro 33, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28

Laporte 14, Northern Freeze 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 58, Kingsland 22

Lewiston-Altura 47, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Luverne 33, Belle Plaine 12

Mahnomen/Waubun 51, Pine River-Backus 6

Mankato West 42, Mankato East 14

Maple River 21, Martin County West 7

Marshall 42, Jordan 0

Mayer-Lutheran 33, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14

Melrose 41, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 16

Milaca 28, Foley 0

Minneapolis Washburn 47, Bloomington Kennedy 21

Minneota 42, Yellow Medicine East 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 30, Adrian 13

Monticello 14, Chisago Lakes 7, OT

Moorhead 17, Bemidji 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 22, Pine City 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36, Sauk Centre 14

Mound Westonka 33, St. Paul Highland Park 15

Mounds View 24, Roseville 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Isle 26

Mountain Lake Co-op 49, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20

New Prague 21, Northfield 8

New York Mills 33, Fosston 0

Nicollet 54, Mabel-Canton 14

North Woods 26, Chisholm 8

Norwood-Young America 18, Tri-City United 6

Ogilvie def. Floodwood, forfeit

Osakis 31, Minnewaska 21

Owatonna 54, Rochester John Marshall 7

Park Christian 28, NCEUH 21

Park Rapids 14, Thief River Falls 0

Parkers Prairie 30, Benson 20

Paynesville 32, Rockford 14

Pierz 28, Maple Lake 7

Pillager 34, Roseau 6

Pipestone 49, Windom 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42, Lake City 29

Polk County West 34, Pelican Rapids 6

Princeton 41, Little Falls 19

Prior Lake 24, Minnetonka 7

Proctor 12, Hermantown 8

Providence Academy 46, St. Croix Lutheran 7

Randolph 34, Bethlehem Academy 26

Renville County West 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0

Richfield 52, Minneapolis North 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Forest Lake 14

Robbinsdale Cooper 57, DeLaSalle 6

Rochester Century 46, Rochester Mayo 34

Rocori 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Rogers 40, Elk River 36

Rosemount 35, Eastview 13

Rushford-Peterson 38, Hayfield 29

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 43, Lac qui Parle Valley 21

SMB-Wolfpack 45, St. Paul Central 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 26, Alexandria 21

Silver Bay 30, Hill City/Northland 24

Simley 23, Mahtomedi 21

South St. Paul 41, North St. Paul 0

Spectrum 46, Minneapolis South 14

Spring Grove 28, Southland 18

Spring Lake Park 56, Park Center 19

Springfield 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0

St. Agnes 48, St. Paul Harding 21

St. Anthony 43, St. Paul Johnson 7

St. Charles 48, Dover-Eyota 13

St. Clair/Loyola 49, Cleveland 0

St. Cloud Tech 28, Brainerd 12

St. Francis 31, Cambridge-Isanti 28

St. Louis Park 28, Bloomington Jefferson 7

St. Peter 41, Worthington 15

Stewartville 45, Cannon Falls 24

Tartan 48, Henry Sibley 6

Totino-Grace 26, Cretin-Derham Hall 20

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47, Sleepy Eye 16

Two Harbors 20, Eveleth-Gilbert 7

Underwood 42, Cass Lake-Bena 6

United South Central 34, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21

Upsala/Swanville 36, Royalton 16

Verndale 44, Rothsay 6

Wabasso 32, Murray County Central 27

Waseca 61, New Ulm 16

Wayzata 34, Burnsville 6

West Central/Ashby 14, Hawley 13

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 34, Ortonville 28, OT

Win-E-Mac 26, Blackduck 12

Winona 33, Byron 8

Woodbury 29, White Bear Lake 27

Zimmerman 20, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44, Red Wing 0

