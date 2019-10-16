Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores

Academy Force 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 16
Ada-Borup 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Aitkin 28, Mora 20
Albany 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Albert Lea 24, Austin 7
Annandale 28, Dassel-Cokato 20
Apple Valley 45, Hastings 7
BOLD 40, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Bagley 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 26
Barnesville 40, Staples-Motley 0
Becker 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Benilde-St. Margaret's 46, Waconia 34
Bigfork 50, McGregor 24
Blaine 42, Anoka 20
Blooming Prairie 44, Medford 0
Blue Earth Area 18, Redwood Valley 6
Braham 38, East Central 0
Breck 28, Minneapolis Henry 9
Breckenridge 25, Red Lake County 20
Brooklyn Center 30, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 0
Buffalo 30, Andover 19
Caledonia 49, Triton 3
Canby 41, MACCRAY 7
Carlton 55, Northeast Range 0
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 60, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 14
Centennial 42, Osseo 21
Champlin Park 31, Maple Grove 15
Chanhassen 24, Orono 22
Chaska 20, St. Thomas Academy 0
Cherry 20, Onamia 12
Climax/Fisher 34, Pelican Rapids 6
Cloquet 34, Duluth East 19
Columbia Heights 34, St. Paul Como Park 6
Concordia Academy 33, St. Paul Humboldt 20
Cook County 18, Cromwell 8
Coon Rapids 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 3
Crookston 16, Ottertail Central 6
Dawson-Boyd 20, Lakeview 0
Deer River 28, Rush City 6
Delano 48, Big Lake 14
Detroit Lakes 40, Perham 12
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39, East Grand Forks 0
East Ridge 35, Stillwater 32
Eden Prairie 14, St. Michael-Albertville 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 23, Holdingford 22
Edina 16, Shakopee 13
Ely 32, Lake of the Woods 16
Esko 33, Crosby-Ironton 0
Fairmont 42, Sibley East 8
Fergus Falls 29, Pequot Lakes 21
Fertile-Beltrami 50, Nevis 14
Fillmore Central 42, Winona Cotter 6
Frazee 20, Warroad 0
Fridley 34, Minneapolis Southwest 7
G-F-W 52, New Richland-H-E-G 15
Goodhue 32, Kenyon-Wanamingo 7
Grand Rapids 49, North Branch 20
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56, Mesabi East 16
Hancock 16, Brandon-Evansville 6
Hibbing 27, Duluth Denfeld 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Madelia 40
Hinckley-Finlayson 30, Barnum 12
Holy Angels 21, Hill-Murray 0
Holy Family Catholic 21, Watertown-Mayer 0
Hopkins 54, Irondale 13
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 7
International Falls 54, Virginia 0
Jackson County Central 60, St. James Area 13
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40, AC/GE 8
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 6
Kelliher/Northome 44, South Ridge 18
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6
Lakeville North 49, Farmington 14
Lakeville South 50, Eagan 14
Lanesboro 33, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28
Laporte 14, Northern Freeze 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 58, Kingsland 22
Lewiston-Altura 47, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Luverne 33, Belle Plaine 12
Mahnomen/Waubun 51, Pine River-Backus 6
Mankato West 42, Mankato East 14
Maple River 21, Martin County West 7
Marshall 42, Jordan 0
Mayer-Lutheran 33, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14
Melrose 41, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 16
Milaca 28, Foley 0
Minneapolis Washburn 47, Bloomington Kennedy 21
Minneota 42, Yellow Medicine East 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 30, Adrian 13
Monticello 14, Chisago Lakes 7, OT
Moorhead 17, Bemidji 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 22, Pine City 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36, Sauk Centre 14
Mound Westonka 33, St. Paul Highland Park 15
Mounds View 24, Roseville 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Isle 26
Mountain Lake Co-op 49, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20
New Prague 21, Northfield 8
New York Mills 33, Fosston 0
Nicollet 54, Mabel-Canton 14
North Woods 26, Chisholm 8
Norwood-Young America 18, Tri-City United 6
Ogilvie def. Floodwood, forfeit
Osakis 31, Minnewaska 21
Owatonna 54, Rochester John Marshall 7
Park Christian 28, NCEUH 21
Park Rapids 14, Thief River Falls 0
Parkers Prairie 30, Benson 20
Paynesville 32, Rockford 14
Pierz 28, Maple Lake 7
Pillager 34, Roseau 6
Pipestone 49, Windom 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42, Lake City 29
Polk County West 34, Pelican Rapids 6
Princeton 41, Little Falls 19
Prior Lake 24, Minnetonka 7
Proctor 12, Hermantown 8
Providence Academy 46, St. Croix Lutheran 7
Randolph 34, Bethlehem Academy 26
Renville County West 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
Richfield 52, Minneapolis North 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Forest Lake 14
Robbinsdale Cooper 57, DeLaSalle 6
Rochester Century 46, Rochester Mayo 34
Rocori 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Rogers 40, Elk River 36
Rosemount 35, Eastview 13
Rushford-Peterson 38, Hayfield 29
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 43, Lac qui Parle Valley 21
SMB-Wolfpack 45, St. Paul Central 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 26, Alexandria 21
Silver Bay 30, Hill City/Northland 24
Simley 23, Mahtomedi 21
South St. Paul 41, North St. Paul 0
Spectrum 46, Minneapolis South 14
Spring Grove 28, Southland 18
Spring Lake Park 56, Park Center 19
Springfield 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0
St. Agnes 48, St. Paul Harding 21
St. Anthony 43, St. Paul Johnson 7
St. Charles 48, Dover-Eyota 13
St. Clair/Loyola 49, Cleveland 0
St. Cloud Tech 28, Brainerd 12
St. Francis 31, Cambridge-Isanti 28
St. Louis Park 28, Bloomington Jefferson 7
St. Peter 41, Worthington 15
Stewartville 45, Cannon Falls 24
Tartan 48, Henry Sibley 6
Totino-Grace 26, Cretin-Derham Hall 20
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47, Sleepy Eye 16
Two Harbors 20, Eveleth-Gilbert 7
Underwood 42, Cass Lake-Bena 6
United South Central 34, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21
Upsala/Swanville 36, Royalton 16
Verndale 44, Rothsay 6
Wabasso 32, Murray County Central 27
Waseca 61, New Ulm 16
Wayzata 34, Burnsville 6
West Central/Ashby 14, Hawley 13
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 34, Ortonville 28, OT
Win-E-Mac 26, Blackduck 12
Winona 33, Byron 8
Woodbury 29, White Bear Lake 27
Zimmerman 20, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44, Red Wing 0
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights with statewide Iowa and MN scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights and scores
- Sports Overtime (12/1)
- Sports Overtime (12/8)