Clear

Sports Overtime: Oct. 9 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights and statewide scores from Friday's action.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 11:04 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Albany 35, Zimmerman 6

Alexandria 49, St. Francis 14

Andover 17, Bemidji 7

Annandale 21, Princeton 12

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

BOLD 35, Benson 20

Becker 20, Spring Lake Park 13

Blaine 26, Totino-Grace 22

Blue Earth Area 45, Jackson County Central 14

Braham 22, North Woods 16

Breckenridge 42, Ottertail Central 16

Cannon Falls 49, Triton 6

Champlin Park 38, Centennial 21

Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 28

Chaska 44, St. Louis Park 7

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6

Cloquet 24, North Branch 12

Cromwell 15, Carlton 14

Crosby-Ironton 20, Mesabi East 6

Dawson-Boyd 28, Canby 7

Deer River 24, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Pequot Lakes 20

East Ridge 40, Eastview 7

Eden Prairie 34, Minnetonka 7

Faribault 30, Northfield 28, 2OT

Farmington 68, Eagan 14

Foley 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 6

Frazee 41, Bagley 0

Fridley 14, SMB-Wolfpack 0

Goodhue 20, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8

Grand Meadow 13, Mountain Lake 0

Grand Rapids 41, Duluth East 14

Hancock 38, Ortonville 12

Hastings 12, Henry Sibley 0

Hawley 28, Roseau 14

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 8

Hermantown 36, Duluth Denfeld 0

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48, Edgerton/Ellsworth 20

Hill City/Northland 12, Barnum 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 0

Holdingford 30, Sauk Centre 8

Hopkins 34, Apple Valley 0

Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6

Irondale 52, Park Center 6

Jordan 41, Sibley East 7

Lac qui Parle Valley 28, Yellow Medicine East 22

Lake City 29, Dover-Eyota 0

Lakeview 24, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14

Lakeville South 53, Burnsville 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, St. Clair 13

Litchfield 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Little Falls 23, Milaca 21

Luverne 22, Pipestone 0

Madelia 30, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0

Mahtomedi 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Mankato West 53, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 25, Edina 3

Maple River 26, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Medford 38, Fillmore Central 14

Minneapolis North 40, St. Anthony 0

Minneapolis Roosevelt 16, Minneapolis Edison 0

Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8

Minneapolis Southwest 29, Columbia Heights 2

Minneapolis Washburn 48, Bloomington Kennedy 20

Minneota 47, MACCRAY 6

Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Moorhead 56, Buffalo 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 56, International Falls 6

Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42, Minnewaska 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0

Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 12

NCEUH 16, Kittson County Central 13

New London-Spicer 14, Watertown-Mayer 7

New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0

New Ulm Cathedral 37, Adrian 19

New York Mills 27, Polk County West 6

Norwood-Young America 20, Belle Plaine 16

Ogilvie 28, McGregor 14

Osseo 37, Anoka 6

Paynesville 58, Grantsburg, Wis. 35

Perham 40, Park Rapids 7

Pierz 20, Royalton 8

Pillager 38, Staples-Motley 19

Pine City 19, Two Harbors 14

Prior Lake 29, Wayzata 28

Redwood Valley 34, Windom 0

Renville County West 22, Red Rock Central 8

Robbinsdale Cooper 20, Waconia 13

Rochester Lourdes 43, St. Charles 14

Rocori 24, Big Lake 6

Rogers 28, Elk River 12

Simley 40, DeLaSalle 13

South Ridge 48, Ely 6

Southland 35, Mabel-Canton 14

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Shakopee 26

St. Thomas Academy 51, Coon Rapids 8

Stewartville 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Stephen-Argyle 36, Nevis 14

Stillwater 52, White Bear Lake 24

Tartan 23, Forest Lake 20

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12

Tri-City United 36, LeSueur-Henderson 12

Verndale 22, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 8

Wabasso 31, Springfield 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25, Pine River-Backus 22

West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20

Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0

Winona 14, Austin 9

Woodbury 49, Mounds View 10

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

ADM, Adel 70, Perry 0

AGWSR, Ackley 56, Riceville 24

Akron-Westfield 22, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 12

Albia 34, Saydel 26

Alburnett 21, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

Algona 57, Okoboji, Milford 21

Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6

Ames 42, Ottumwa 21

Ankeny 45, Indianola 14

Assumption, Davenport 38, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0

B-G-M 56, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Ballard 49, Mason City 21

Baxter 74, Colo-NESCO 61

Bellevue 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 22

Bettendorf 45, Davenport, West 0

Bondurant Farrar 39, North Polk, Alleman 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, Storm Lake 14

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

CAM, Anita 34, Stanton 20

Camanche 42, Maquoketa 7

Carlisle 63, Knoxville 14

Carroll 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 41

Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0

Centerville 41, Chariton 6

Central City 46, West Central, Maynard 22

Central Clinton, DeWitt 27, Marion 24

Central Lyon 20, West Lyon, Inwood 16

Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16

Clarinda 36, Des Moines Christian 7

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 76, Eagle Grove 0

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Denver 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 0

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Sioux City, West 23

Crestwood, Cresco 41, Oelwein 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Winterset 10

Decorah 35, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20

Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Waterloo, West 14

Dubuque, Senior 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7

Earlham 57, Wayne, Corydon 0

East Mills 63, Pattonsburg, Mo. 14

East Sac County 65, MVAO-CO-U 0

Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14

English Valleys, North English 56, Collins-Maxwell 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee, Washington 0

Forest City 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12

Gilbert 31, Humboldt 28

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, GMG, Garwin 16

Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0

Greene County 42, Shenandoah 6

Grinnell 31, Clear Creek-Amana 24

Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0

H-L-V, Victor 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Harlan 28, Lewis Central 10

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42, Lawton-Bronson 20

Hinton 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20

Independence 12, New Hampton 7

Interstate 35,Truro 22, Pleasantville 7

Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Iowa City High 24

Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21

Janesville 70, Rockford 30

LeMars 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Lisbon 52, Wapello 28

Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, Postville 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Murray 34

Mediapolis 60, Louisa-Muscatine 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 12

Montezuma 62, Lone Tree 24

Moravia 53, Tri-County, Thornburg 12

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 52, Seymour 12

Mount Ayr 21, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Burlington 16

Mount Vernon 41, South Tama County, Tama 27

Muscatine 21, Davenport, Central 14

New London 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6

North Cedar, Stanwood 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

North Mahaska, New Sharon 21, Lynnville-Sully 8

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Clinton 0

North Tama, Traer 35, BCLUW, Conrad 18

Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21

OA-BCIG 57, Treynor 20

Ogden 25, Madrid 12

Osage 53, Central Springs 6

Oskaloosa 28, Newton 26

PCM, Monroe 70, Clarke, Osceola 21

Panorama, Panora 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

Pekin 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 21

Pella 35, Nevada 7

Pella Christian 63, Colfax-Mingo 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 21

Regina, Iowa City 56, Highland, Riverside 19

Ridge View 38, Westwood, Sloan 7

River Valley, Correctionville 38, West Bend-Mallard 27

Riverside, Oakland 15, Southwest Valley 0

Roland-Story, Story City 56, Clear Lake 40

Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16

Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sigourney-Keota 68, Eldon Cardinal 8

Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25

Sioux City, East 31, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27

Solon 41, Center Point-Urbana 24

South Central Calhoun 44, Belmond-Klemme 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

South Hardin 41, Hudson 20

South O'Brien, Paullina 32, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 12

South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, Starmont 0

Southeast Polk 28, Johnston 10

Southeast Valley 26, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, Lamoni 30

Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24

Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Springville 38, Midland, Wyoming 20

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Sidney 20

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Bishop Garrigan 14

St. Mary's, Remsen 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18

Tipton 34, Anamosa 21

Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0

Valley, West Des Moines 27, Ankeny Centennial 10

Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Washington 62, Keokuk 8

Waukee 38, Urbandale 17

Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 22

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7

Webster City 69, Boone 14

West Branch 35, Beckman, Dyersville 21

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Waterloo, East 6

West Fork, Sheffield 35, North Butler, Greene 22

West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0

West Marshall, State Center 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7

Williamsburg 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Wilton 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 6

Winfield-Mount Union 42, WACO, Wayland 28

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, West Monona 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tri-Center, Neola vs. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca, ccd.

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP SOCCER

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Stewartville 2

PIZM 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Stewartville 0, Kasson-Mantorville 0

PIZM 10, Schaeffer Academy 0

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1

Mankato East 3, Austin 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 107922

Reported Deaths: 2160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29404947
Ramsey11916331
Dakota8200130
Anoka6958142
Stearns450828
Washington431560
Scott282234
Olmsted275128
St. Louis208152
Nobles202416
Wright19159
Blue Earth18467
Clay164742
Carver15457
Rice14288
Mower13957
Sherburne130015
Kandiyohi12103
Winona103718
Waseca8409
Lyon8084
Crow Wing69218
Benton6554
Chisago6302
Steele6142
Nicollet61317
Beltrami5945
Freeborn5764
Todd5592
Otter Tail5486
Watonwan5484
Martin53113
McLeod5213
Le Sueur5155
Itasca49616
Douglas4693
Pine4390
Goodhue4319
Morrison3793
Polk3764
Isanti3741
Becker3422
Carlton3261
Dodge3050
Pipestone29215
Chippewa2842
Meeker2532
Wabasha2480
Cottonwood2430
Brown2392
Cass2384
Yellow Medicine2293
Sibley2153
Redwood2137
Mille Lacs2073
Murray2033
Rock1991
Renville1919
Fillmore1880
Hubbard1841
Unassigned17653
Faribault1700
Jackson1651
Swift1601
Houston1560
Kanabec1519
Roseau1460
Pennington1401
Lincoln1360
Koochiching1354
Stevens1301
Pope1150
Aitkin1081
Wadena1050
Big Stone1000
Lac qui Parle932
Wilkin883
Lake820
Norman740
Grant714
Mahnomen641
Marshall621
Red Lake461
Traverse450
Clearwater390
Lake of the Woods341
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96168

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16814272
Woodbury620476
Johnson537829
Black Hawk478495
Linn4567117
Dubuque393747
Story365417
Scott344929
Dallas301740
Pottawattamie248743
Buena Vista210412
Sioux19957
Marshall185436
Webster153814
Wapello140558
Plymouth133524
Clinton123724
Muscatine119756
Crawford11889
Cerro Gordo116623
Warren10226
Des Moines9519
Jasper94334
Henry8815
Carroll8555
Marion8419
Tama82934
Lee7489
Wright6371
Dickinson6157
Boone5868
Delaware5484
Washington54211
Bremer5417
Mahaska48321
Lyon4575
Louisa45515
Jackson4333
Clay4074
Floyd3889
Benton3851
Hamilton3713
Harrison3715
Poweshiek37110
Winneshiek3709
Franklin36018
Winnebago35915
Kossuth3520
Emmet33511
Buchanan3341
Hardin3322
Jones3323
Cherokee3192
Guthrie31912
Sac3181
Butler3072
Clayton3053
Chickasaw3031
Shelby3001
Iowa2931
Cedar2913
Allamakee2868
Madison2822
Clarke2783
Fayette2742
Page2630
Mills2521
Grundy2504
Palo Alto2480
Hancock2363
Calhoun2343
Humboldt2313
Cass2072
Howard2077
Mitchell2040
Osceola1970
Taylor1901
Pocahontas1892
Monona1881
Monroe17911
Union1693
Appanoose1683
Jefferson1641
Lucas1646
Fremont1580
Ida1552
Greene1450
Davis1394
Van Buren1341
Keokuk1271
Montgomery1195
Worth1170
Audubon1121
Wayne983
Decatur950
Adair861
Ringgold642
Adams520
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Temps steadily fall coming into the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime part one

Image

Out of the darkness suicide prevention walk

Image

Window blinds a clear and present danger

Image

Revolutionary Earth gardens grow during its post-season

Image

Taking an oath to protect and serve

Image

Rochester Public Library unveils online tutoring service

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan visits small businesses in Rochester

Image

TOP FIVE PLACES TO LIVE

Image

Near record high temperatures for October

Community Events