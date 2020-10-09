Sports Overtime: Oct. 9 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Albany 35, Zimmerman 6
Alexandria 49, St. Francis 14
Andover 17, Bemidji 7
Annandale 21, Princeton 12
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
BOLD 35, Benson 20
Becker 20, Spring Lake Park 13
Blaine 26, Totino-Grace 22
Blue Earth Area 45, Jackson County Central 14
Braham 22, North Woods 16
Breckenridge 42, Ottertail Central 16
Cannon Falls 49, Triton 6
Champlin Park 38, Centennial 21
Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Chaska 44, St. Louis Park 7
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6
Cloquet 24, North Branch 12
Cromwell 15, Carlton 14
Crosby-Ironton 20, Mesabi East 6
Dawson-Boyd 28, Canby 7
Deer River 24, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Pequot Lakes 20
East Ridge 40, Eastview 7
Eden Prairie 34, Minnetonka 7
Faribault 30, Northfield 28, 2OT
Farmington 68, Eagan 14
Foley 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 6
Frazee 41, Bagley 0
Fridley 14, SMB-Wolfpack 0
Goodhue 20, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8
Grand Meadow 13, Mountain Lake 0
Grand Rapids 41, Duluth East 14
Hancock 38, Ortonville 12
Hastings 12, Henry Sibley 0
Hawley 28, Roseau 14
Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 8
Hermantown 36, Duluth Denfeld 0
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48, Edgerton/Ellsworth 20
Hill City/Northland 12, Barnum 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 0
Holdingford 30, Sauk Centre 8
Hopkins 34, Apple Valley 0
Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6
Irondale 52, Park Center 6
Jordan 41, Sibley East 7
Lac qui Parle Valley 28, Yellow Medicine East 22
Lake City 29, Dover-Eyota 0
Lakeview 24, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14
Lakeville South 53, Burnsville 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, St. Clair 13
Litchfield 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Little Falls 23, Milaca 21
Luverne 22, Pipestone 0
Madelia 30, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22
Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0
Mahtomedi 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Mankato West 53, New Prague 14
Maple Grove 25, Edina 3
Maple River 26, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Medford 38, Fillmore Central 14
Minneapolis North 40, St. Anthony 0
Minneapolis Roosevelt 16, Minneapolis Edison 0
Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8
Minneapolis Southwest 29, Columbia Heights 2
Minneapolis Washburn 48, Bloomington Kennedy 20
Minneota 47, MACCRAY 6
Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Moorhead 56, Buffalo 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 56, International Falls 6
Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42, Minnewaska 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0
Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 12
NCEUH 16, Kittson County Central 13
New London-Spicer 14, Watertown-Mayer 7
New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0
New Ulm Cathedral 37, Adrian 19
New York Mills 27, Polk County West 6
Norwood-Young America 20, Belle Plaine 16
Ogilvie 28, McGregor 14
Osseo 37, Anoka 6
Paynesville 58, Grantsburg, Wis. 35
Perham 40, Park Rapids 7
Pierz 20, Royalton 8
Pillager 38, Staples-Motley 19
Pine City 19, Two Harbors 14
Prior Lake 29, Wayzata 28
Redwood Valley 34, Windom 0
Renville County West 22, Red Rock Central 8
Robbinsdale Cooper 20, Waconia 13
Rochester Lourdes 43, St. Charles 14
Rocori 24, Big Lake 6
Rogers 28, Elk River 12
Simley 40, DeLaSalle 13
South Ridge 48, Ely 6
Southland 35, Mabel-Canton 14
St. Michael-Albertville 29, Shakopee 26
St. Thomas Academy 51, Coon Rapids 8
Stewartville 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8
Stephen-Argyle 36, Nevis 14
Stillwater 52, White Bear Lake 24
Tartan 23, Forest Lake 20
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12
Tri-City United 36, LeSueur-Henderson 12
Verndale 22, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 8
Wabasso 31, Springfield 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25, Pine River-Backus 22
West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20
Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0
Winona 14, Austin 9
Woodbury 49, Mounds View 10
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
ADM, Adel 70, Perry 0
AGWSR, Ackley 56, Riceville 24
Akron-Westfield 22, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 12
Albia 34, Saydel 26
Alburnett 21, North Linn, Troy Mills 14
Algona 57, Okoboji, Milford 21
Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6
Ames 42, Ottumwa 21
Ankeny 45, Indianola 14
Assumption, Davenport 38, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0
B-G-M 56, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Ballard 49, Mason City 21
Baxter 74, Colo-NESCO 61
Bellevue 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 22
Bettendorf 45, Davenport, West 0
Bondurant Farrar 39, North Polk, Alleman 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, Storm Lake 14
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
CAM, Anita 34, Stanton 20
Camanche 42, Maquoketa 7
Carlisle 63, Knoxville 14
Carroll 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 41
Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0
Centerville 41, Chariton 6
Central City 46, West Central, Maynard 22
Central Clinton, DeWitt 27, Marion 24
Central Lyon 20, West Lyon, Inwood 16
Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16
Clarinda 36, Des Moines Christian 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 76, Eagle Grove 0
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Denver 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 0
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Sioux City, West 23
Crestwood, Cresco 41, Oelwein 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Winterset 10
Decorah 35, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Waterloo, West 14
Dubuque, Senior 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
Earlham 57, Wayne, Corydon 0
East Mills 63, Pattonsburg, Mo. 14
East Sac County 65, MVAO-CO-U 0
Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14
English Valleys, North English 56, Collins-Maxwell 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee, Washington 0
Forest City 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12
Gilbert 31, Humboldt 28
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, GMG, Garwin 16
Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0
Greene County 42, Shenandoah 6
Grinnell 31, Clear Creek-Amana 24
Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0
H-L-V, Victor 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Harlan 28, Lewis Central 10
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42, Lawton-Bronson 20
Hinton 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20
Independence 12, New Hampton 7
Interstate 35,Truro 22, Pleasantville 7
Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Iowa City High 24
Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21
Janesville 70, Rockford 30
LeMars 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Lisbon 52, Wapello 28
Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, Postville 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Murray 34
Mediapolis 60, Louisa-Muscatine 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 12
Montezuma 62, Lone Tree 24
Moravia 53, Tri-County, Thornburg 12
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 52, Seymour 12
Mount Ayr 21, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Burlington 16
Mount Vernon 41, South Tama County, Tama 27
Muscatine 21, Davenport, Central 14
New London 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6
North Cedar, Stanwood 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
North Mahaska, New Sharon 21, Lynnville-Sully 8
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Clinton 0
North Tama, Traer 35, BCLUW, Conrad 18
Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21
OA-BCIG 57, Treynor 20
Ogden 25, Madrid 12
Osage 53, Central Springs 6
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 26
PCM, Monroe 70, Clarke, Osceola 21
Panorama, Panora 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Pekin 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 21
Pella 35, Nevada 7
Pella Christian 63, Colfax-Mingo 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 21
Regina, Iowa City 56, Highland, Riverside 19
Ridge View 38, Westwood, Sloan 7
River Valley, Correctionville 38, West Bend-Mallard 27
Riverside, Oakland 15, Southwest Valley 0
Roland-Story, Story City 56, Clear Lake 40
Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16
Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sigourney-Keota 68, Eldon Cardinal 8
Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25
Sioux City, East 31, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27
Solon 41, Center Point-Urbana 24
South Central Calhoun 44, Belmond-Klemme 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14
South Hardin 41, Hudson 20
South O'Brien, Paullina 32, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 12
South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, Starmont 0
Southeast Polk 28, Johnston 10
Southeast Valley 26, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, Lamoni 30
Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Springville 38, Midland, Wyoming 20
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Sidney 20
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Bishop Garrigan 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18
Tipton 34, Anamosa 21
Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0
Valley, West Des Moines 27, Ankeny Centennial 10
Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Washington 62, Keokuk 8
Waukee 38, Urbandale 17
Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 22
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7
Webster City 69, Boone 14
West Branch 35, Beckman, Dyersville 21
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Waterloo, East 6
West Fork, Sheffield 35, North Butler, Greene 22
West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0
West Marshall, State Center 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7
Williamsburg 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Wilton 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 6
Winfield-Mount Union 42, WACO, Wayland 28
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, West Monona 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tri-Center, Neola vs. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca, ccd.
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP SOCCER
Kasson-Mantorville 5, Stewartville 2
PIZM 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Stewartville 0, Kasson-Mantorville 0
PIZM 10, Schaeffer Academy 0
MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1
Mankato East 3, Austin 0