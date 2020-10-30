Sports Overtime: Oct. 30 highlights & scores

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 8
Aitkin 36, Moose Lake/Willow River 20
Albany 42, Kasson-Mantorville 7
Annandale 26, Foley 13
BOLD 35, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Barnesville 41, West Central/Ashby 0
Bemidji 38, Brainerd 13
Benilde-St. Margaret's 25, Bloomington Jefferson 23
Benson 45, Browerville/Eagle Valley 6
Blaine 42, Centennial 13
Blue Earth Area 42, Pipestone 13
Burnsville 35, Eagan 7
Caledonia 33, Chatfield 6
Chanhassen 25, Chaska 20
Dawson-Boyd 20, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12
Deer River 36, Barnum 28
Detroit Lakes 28, Perham 10
Duluth Denfeld 50, Hibbing 20
Duluth East 33, Proctor 17
Eden Prairie 42, Edina 0
Elk River 52, Buffalo 19
Ely 20, Northeast Range 14
Fairmont 42, New Ulm 20
Farmington 42, Roseville 7
Fillmore Central 35, Winona Cotter 0
Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8
Grand Rapids 28, North Branch 16
Hancock 50, Rothsay 0
Hermantown 31, Cloquet 30
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0
Hinckley-Finlayson 15, Braham 6
Jordan 55, Belle Plaine 0
Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14
Lake City 45, Red Wing 8
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14, Martin County West 13
Lakeville South 35, Lakeville North 15
Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48
Litchfield 15, Dassel-Cokato 13
Luverne 35, Windom 0
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, GHEC/Truman 0
Maple Grove 31, Osseo 7
Maple Lake 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 22
McGregor 53, Isle 28
Medford 33, Bethlehem Academy 11
Mesabi East 34, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12
Minneapolis North 38, SMB-Wolfpack 33
Minneapolis Roosevelt 34, Minneapolis South 8
Minneapolis Southwest 17, Minneapolis Washburn 14
Monticello 7, Owatonna 6
Moorhead 21, Rogers 0
Moorhead 21, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Mora 40, Esko 18
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 30
Mounds View 27, Cretin-Derham Hall 14
Murray County Central 29, Adrian 6
NCEUH 12, Park Christian 6
Ogilvie 38, Cromwell 14
Orono 26, Waconia 6
Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Pelican Rapids 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 20
Pequot Lakes 18, Fergus Falls 7
Pierz 14, Minnewaska 6
Pillager 30, Crookston 6
Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0
Pine Island 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41, St. Charles 0
Princeton 20, Milaca 19
Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 20
Redwood Valley 28, Jackson County Central 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 47, Hopkins 21
Rochester Century 39, Winona 20
Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 14
Rocori 14, Becker 13
Roseau 20, Staples-Motley 6
Rosemount 27, Champlin Park 13
Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Alexandria 29
Sauk Rapids-Rice 28, St. Cloud Tech 0
Shakopee 49, Stillwater 0
Sibley East 21, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 16
Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 6
Springfield 43, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26
St. Clair 6, AC/GE 0
St. Croix Lutheran 27, Bloomington Kennedy 14
St. Michael-Albertville 43, Prior Lake 37
St. Paul Central 24, St. Paul Harding 8
St. Peter 36, Worthington 7
St. Thomas Academy 15, Apple Valley 0
Stephen-Argyle 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14
Tartan 45, Hastings 14
United North Central 41, Lake of the Woods 0
Verndale 42, Bertha-Hewitt 8
Virginia 40, International Falls 0
Wabasso 41, Sleepy Eye 6
Watertown-Mayer 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10
Wayzata 19, Minnetonka 3
Willmar 28, Hutchinson 24
Win-E-Mac 50, Fertile-Beltrami 12
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A State Playoffs
Third Round
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20
OA-BCIG 41, Western Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14
South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7
Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17
Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23
West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15
Class 2A State Playoffs
Third Round
Camanche 35, Tipton 29
Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0
Solon 37, Independence 21
Waukon 46, Monticello 14
West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14
West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0
West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7
Class 3A State Playoffs
Third Round
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Grinnell 6, Pella 0
Harlan 49, Carlisle 42
Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14
Class 4A State Playoffs
Third Round
Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12
Iowa City West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24
Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6
Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7
Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0
Waukee 50, Indianola 28
Class 8-Player State Playoffs
Third Round
Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Janesville 66, New London 22
Montezuma 56, B-G-M 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13
Class A State Playoffs
Third Round
Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 8
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8
West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18