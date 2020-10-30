Clear

Sports Overtime: Oct. 30 highlights & scores

Highlights & statewide scores from Oct. 30.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:44 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 8

Aitkin 36, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Albany 42, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Annandale 26, Foley 13

BOLD 35, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Barnesville 41, West Central/Ashby 0

Bemidji 38, Brainerd 13

Benilde-St. Margaret's 25, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Benson 45, Browerville/Eagle Valley 6

Blaine 42, Centennial 13

Blue Earth Area 42, Pipestone 13

Burnsville 35, Eagan 7

Caledonia 33, Chatfield 6

Chanhassen 25, Chaska 20

Dawson-Boyd 20, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Deer River 36, Barnum 28

Detroit Lakes 28, Perham 10

Duluth Denfeld 50, Hibbing 20

Duluth East 33, Proctor 17

Eden Prairie 42, Edina 0

Elk River 52, Buffalo 19

Ely 20, Northeast Range 14

Fairmont 42, New Ulm 20

Farmington 42, Roseville 7

Fillmore Central 35, Winona Cotter 0

Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8

Grand Rapids 28, North Branch 16

Hancock 50, Rothsay 0

Hermantown 31, Cloquet 30

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Hinckley-Finlayson 15, Braham 6

Jordan 55, Belle Plaine 0

Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14

Lake City 45, Red Wing 8

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14, Martin County West 13

Lakeville South 35, Lakeville North 15

Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48

Litchfield 15, Dassel-Cokato 13

Luverne 35, Windom 0

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, GHEC/Truman 0

Maple Grove 31, Osseo 7

Maple Lake 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 22

McGregor 53, Isle 28

Medford 33, Bethlehem Academy 11

Mesabi East 34, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Minneapolis North 38, SMB-Wolfpack 33

Minneapolis Roosevelt 34, Minneapolis South 8

Minneapolis Southwest 17, Minneapolis Washburn 14

Monticello 7, Owatonna 6

Moorhead 21, Rogers 0

Moorhead 21, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Mora 40, Esko 18

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 30

Mounds View 27, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Murray County Central 29, Adrian 6

NCEUH 12, Park Christian 6

Ogilvie 38, Cromwell 14

Orono 26, Waconia 6

Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Pelican Rapids 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Pequot Lakes 18, Fergus Falls 7

Pierz 14, Minnewaska 6

Pillager 30, Crookston 6

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Pine Island 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41, St. Charles 0

Princeton 20, Milaca 19

Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 20

Redwood Valley 28, Jackson County Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 47, Hopkins 21

Rochester Century 39, Winona 20

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 14

Rocori 14, Becker 13

Roseau 20, Staples-Motley 6

Rosemount 27, Champlin Park 13

Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Alexandria 29

Sauk Rapids-Rice 28, St. Cloud Tech 0

Shakopee 49, Stillwater 0

Sibley East 21, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 16

Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 6

Springfield 43, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26

St. Clair 6, AC/GE 0

St. Croix Lutheran 27, Bloomington Kennedy 14

St. Michael-Albertville 43, Prior Lake 37

St. Paul Central 24, St. Paul Harding 8

St. Peter 36, Worthington 7

St. Thomas Academy 15, Apple Valley 0

Stephen-Argyle 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

Tartan 45, Hastings 14

United North Central 41, Lake of the Woods 0

Verndale 42, Bertha-Hewitt 8

Virginia 40, International Falls 0

Wabasso 41, Sleepy Eye 6

Watertown-Mayer 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10

Wayzata 19, Minnetonka 3

Willmar 28, Hutchinson 24

Win-E-Mac 50, Fertile-Beltrami 12

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Class 1A State Playoffs

Third Round

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20

OA-BCIG 41, Western Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Class 2A State Playoffs

Third Round

Camanche 35, Tipton 29

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

Solon 37, Independence 21

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

Class 3A State Playoffs

Third Round

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Harlan 49, Carlisle 42

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14

Class 4A State Playoffs

Third Round

Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12

Iowa City West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0

Waukee 50, Indianola 28

Class 8-Player State Playoffs

Third Round

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Janesville 66, New London 22

Montezuma 56, B-G-M 14

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Class A State Playoffs

Third Round

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 142311

Reported Deaths: 2472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin35484995
Ramsey14726372
Dakota10271139
Anoka9344155
Washington636273
Stearns625550
Scott360436
Olmsted340230
St. Louis325874
Wright273116
Clay252944
Nobles234318
Blue Earth21147
Carver18887
Sherburne183122
Kandiyohi18215
Rice170210
Mower154518
Winona133619
Chisago11562
Crow Wing114322
Benton103311
Lyon10306
Beltrami9618
Otter Tail9508
Waseca94510
Todd8967
Polk8364
Morrison8259
Steele8013
Itasca78817
Douglas7744
Nicollet77118
Freeborn7185
Le Sueur6646
Goodhue65111
Martin62618
Becker6214
McLeod6214
Isanti5995
Watonwan5824
Pine5770
Carlton5092
Chippewa4733
Mille Lacs44918
Hubbard4344
Cass4225
Wabasha4141
Dodge4130
Pipestone36617
Meeker3593
Rock3595
Brown3483
Roseau3300
Redwood29912
Yellow Medicine2986
Murray2973
Cottonwood2950
Fillmore2770
Renville27213
Sibley2663
Wadena2643
Faribault2520
Houston2381
Unassigned23853
Kanabec23710
Swift2252
Jackson2211
Pennington2181
Aitkin1982
Stevens1941
Lincoln1930
Koochiching1755
Pope1680
Big Stone1591
Marshall1511
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1454
Clearwater1381
Norman1340
Lake1330
Mahnomen1292
Grant1054
Red Lake822
Traverse590
Kittson530
Lake of the Woods441
Cook190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 122218

Reported Deaths: 1691
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19732289
Woodbury743799
Linn6038133
Johnson602431
Black Hawk5974102
Dubuque550658
Scott487343
Story411118
Dallas357347
Pottawattamie337845
Sioux254417
Buena Vista230212
Marshall212236
Webster196015
Plymouth172831
Wapello158962
Clinton156228
Muscatine153958
Des Moines151611
Cerro Gordo150227
Crawford138714
Warren13137
Carroll120413
Jasper119734
Henry11245
Marion106811
Lee101312
Tama100538
Delaware82713
Dickinson7939
Wright7591
Boone7509
Mahaska73824
Bremer7199
Harrison69716
Washington69311
Jackson6853
Benton6482
Lyon5688
Clay5574
Louisa54415
Winnebago52119
Cedar5087
Winneshiek5079
Hardin5017
Jones5004
Kossuth4970
Clayton4923
Buchanan4875
Hamilton4825
Poweshiek47611
Floyd46211
Emmet45321
Iowa4429
Cass4233
Mills4233
Guthrie42015
Page4200
Cherokee4122
Sac4114
Butler4083
Fayette4064
Shelby4022
Allamakee3999
Franklin39518
Madison3743
Chickasaw3731
Hancock3676
Humboldt3593
Clarke3573
Grundy3406
Palo Alto3292
Calhoun3264
Osceola3020
Mitchell2961
Howard2879
Monroe27212
Union2645
Taylor2602
Jefferson2591
Appanoose2503
Monona2492
Pocahontas2442
Fremont2152
Lucas2136
Ida2122
Adair1971
Greene1930
Montgomery1907
Davis1884
Van Buren1882
Keokuk1731
Decatur1620
Audubon1601
Worth1470
Wayne1373
Ringgold992
Adams841
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
