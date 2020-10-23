Sports Overtime: Oct. 23 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Section 1AA Championship
Northfield 2, Century 1
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Albany 8, New London-Spicer 0
Alexandria 49, Brainerd 14
Annandale 34, Milaca 3
Apple Valley 27, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Barnesville 42, Roseau 0
Bemidji 35, Edina 0
Benson 33, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Bigfork 46, Cromwell 32
Blooming Prairie 53, Lewiston-Altura 29
Breck 22, Concordia Academy 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20
Carlton 26, McGregor 6
Centennial 13, Maple Grove 6
Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Cloquet 58, Proctor 13
Dawson-Boyd 14, Lakeview 6
Detroit Lakes 24, Fergus Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Park Rapids 6
Duluth East 41, Hermantown 24
East Grand Forks 15, Thief River Falls 14
Eden Prairie 36, Wayzata 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Edgerton/Ellsworth 43, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 0
Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
Esko 21, Pine City 7
Farmington 20, Burnsville 6
Foley 18, Watertown-Mayer 7
Fridley 15, Providence Academy 9
Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Dassel-Cokato 13
Grand Meadow 14, LeRoy-Ostrander 0
Grand Rapids 55, Duluth Denfeld 12
Henry Sibley 27, Irondale 7
Hill City/Northland 56, Lake of the Woods 0
Hopkins 26, Forest Lake 18
Houston 34, Kingsland 28
Hutchinson 36, Cambridge-Isanti 12
International Falls 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Jordan 41, Tri-City United 0
Kasson-Mantorville 23, New Prague 20
Kenyon-Wanamingo 20, Bethlehem Academy 7
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 27, New Richland-H-E-G 12
Lakeville South 49, Prior Lake 35
Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6, United South Central 0
Litchfield 62, Holy Family Catholic 14
Luverne 32, Jackson County Central 0
Mankato East 22, Faribault 8
Maple River 34, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 16
Minneapolis South 20, Minneapolis Edison 18
Minneapolis Washburn 47, Richfield 13
Minneota 37, Yellow Medicine East 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 24, Adrian 6
Minnewaska 24, Montevideo 0
Moorhead 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 12
New Ulm 22, St. Peter 12
New York Mills 6, Underwood 0
North Branch 46, Hibbing 0
North Woods 46, Barnum 0
Norwood-Young America 30, LeSueur-Henderson 8
Ortonville 46, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Osseo 29, Totino-Grace 25
Otter Tail Central 32, Crookston 0
Owatonna 42, Rochester Century 0
Paynesville 30, Royalton 0
Pequot Lakes 21, Perham 14
Pierz 36, Sauk Centre 20
Pine Island 27, St. Charles 7
Pine River-Backus 48, Red Lake 0
Polk County West 17, Ada-Borup 14
Princeton 16, Zimmerman 12
Randolph 14, Hayfield 12
Rochester Mayo 26, Rochester John Marshall 12
Rocori 16, Willmar 14
Rogers 14, Monticello 0
Rosemount 35, Eagan 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
SMB-Wolfpack 26, St. Anthony 6
Shakopee 13, Minnetonka 7
Sibley East 36, Belle Plaine 8
South Ridge 20, Cook County 6
South St. Paul 28, Hastings 14
Spring Lake Park 34, Coon Rapids 0
St. Clair 41, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
St. Michael-Albertville 31, Champlin Park 13
St. Paul Harding 18, St. Paul Highland Park 10
Stillwater 17, Mounds View 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45, Sleepy Eye 6
Two Harbors 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20
Upsala/Swanville 20, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14
Virginia 22, Mesabi East 18
Waconia 19, Bloomington Jefferson 11
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Park Christian 9
Waseca 41, Worthington 6
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A State Playoffs
Second Round
Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35
Denver 21, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13
Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35,Truro 14
OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19
Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12
Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7
Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0
West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 48, Treynor 15
Class 2A State Playoffs
Second Round
Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27
Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9
Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27
PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0
Solon 41, Oelwein 12
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Class 3A State Playoffs
Second Round
Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Ballard 28, Nevada 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0
Harlan 36, Bondurant Farrar 7
Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26
Pella 21, Winterset 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35
Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
Webster City 41, Mason City 29
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
Class 4A State Playoffs
First Round
Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Second Round
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14
Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 17
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11
Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7
Indianola 30, Johnston 7
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0
Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
Class 8-Player State Playoffs
Second Round
Audubon 40, East Mills 7
B-G-M 22, H-L-V, Victor 20
CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Woodbine 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26
Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28
Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14
New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6
Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Class A State Playoffs
Second Round
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, forfeit
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0
Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0
Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14
South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14