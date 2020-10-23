Clear

Sports Overtime: Oct. 23 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights and statewide scores from Friday's action.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER

Section 1AA Championship

Northfield 2, Century 1

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Albany 8, New London-Spicer 0

Alexandria 49, Brainerd 14

Annandale 34, Milaca 3

Apple Valley 27, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Barnesville 42, Roseau 0

Bemidji 35, Edina 0

Benson 33, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Bigfork 46, Cromwell 32

Blooming Prairie 53, Lewiston-Altura 29

Breck 22, Concordia Academy 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20

Carlton 26, McGregor 6

Centennial 13, Maple Grove 6

Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Cloquet 58, Proctor 13

Dawson-Boyd 14, Lakeview 6

Detroit Lakes 24, Fergus Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Park Rapids 6

Duluth East 41, Hermantown 24

East Grand Forks 15, Thief River Falls 14

Eden Prairie 36, Wayzata 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 43, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 0

Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

Esko 21, Pine City 7

Farmington 20, Burnsville 6

Foley 18, Watertown-Mayer 7

Fridley 15, Providence Academy 9

Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Dassel-Cokato 13

Grand Meadow 14, LeRoy-Ostrander 0

Grand Rapids 55, Duluth Denfeld 12

Henry Sibley 27, Irondale 7

Hill City/Northland 56, Lake of the Woods 0

Hopkins 26, Forest Lake 18

Houston 34, Kingsland 28

Hutchinson 36, Cambridge-Isanti 12

International Falls 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Jordan 41, Tri-City United 0

Kasson-Mantorville 23, New Prague 20

Kenyon-Wanamingo 20, Bethlehem Academy 7

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 27, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Lakeville South 49, Prior Lake 35

Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6, United South Central 0

Litchfield 62, Holy Family Catholic 14

Luverne 32, Jackson County Central 0

Mankato East 22, Faribault 8

Maple River 34, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 16

Minneapolis South 20, Minneapolis Edison 18

Minneapolis Washburn 47, Richfield 13

Minneota 37, Yellow Medicine East 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 24, Adrian 6

Minnewaska 24, Montevideo 0

Moorhead 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 12

New Ulm 22, St. Peter 12

New York Mills 6, Underwood 0

North Branch 46, Hibbing 0

North Woods 46, Barnum 0

Norwood-Young America 30, LeSueur-Henderson 8

Ortonville 46, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Osseo 29, Totino-Grace 25

Otter Tail Central 32, Crookston 0

Owatonna 42, Rochester Century 0

Paynesville 30, Royalton 0

Pequot Lakes 21, Perham 14

Pierz 36, Sauk Centre 20

Pine Island 27, St. Charles 7

Pine River-Backus 48, Red Lake 0

Polk County West 17, Ada-Borup 14

Princeton 16, Zimmerman 12

Randolph 14, Hayfield 12

Rochester Mayo 26, Rochester John Marshall 12

Rocori 16, Willmar 14

Rogers 14, Monticello 0

Rosemount 35, Eagan 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

SMB-Wolfpack 26, St. Anthony 6

Shakopee 13, Minnetonka 7

Sibley East 36, Belle Plaine 8

South Ridge 20, Cook County 6

South St. Paul 28, Hastings 14

Spring Lake Park 34, Coon Rapids 0

St. Clair 41, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

St. Michael-Albertville 31, Champlin Park 13

St. Paul Harding 18, St. Paul Highland Park 10

Stillwater 17, Mounds View 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45, Sleepy Eye 6

Two Harbors 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20

Upsala/Swanville 20, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14

Virginia 22, Mesabi East 18

Waconia 19, Bloomington Jefferson 11

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Park Christian 9

Waseca 41, Worthington 6

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Class 1A State Playoffs

Second Round

Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35

Denver 21, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14

Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13

Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35,Truro 14

OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7

Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19

Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0

South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12

Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13

Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7

Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0

West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 48, Treynor 15

Class 2A State Playoffs

Second Round

Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0

Camanche 42, Anamosa 6

Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20

Greene County 24, Clarinda 0

Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9

Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27

PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0

Solon 41, Oelwein 12

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15

Waukon 56, Forest City 14

West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14

West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Class 3A State Playoffs

Second Round

Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Ballard 28, Nevada 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0

Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0

Harlan 36, Bondurant Farrar 7

Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26

Pella 21, Winterset 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35

Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0

Washington 47, Keokuk 6

Webster City 41, Mason City 29

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20

Class 4A State Playoffs

First Round

Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Second Round

Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14

Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 17

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11

Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7

Indianola 30, Johnston 7

Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7

Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0

Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0

Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7

Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17

Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3

Class 8-Player State Playoffs

Second Round

Audubon 40, East Mills 7

B-G-M 22, H-L-V, Victor 20

CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20

Easton Valley 63, Springville 8

Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Woodbine 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26

Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28

Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14

New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6

Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Class A State Playoffs

Second Round

Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, forfeit

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24

Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0

Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0

Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24

Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14

South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 128152

Reported Deaths: 2354
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33024980
Ramsey13609355
Dakota9467136
Anoka8324150
Stearns554641
Washington539968
Scott326534
Olmsted315930
St. Louis279765
Wright233214
Nobles219516
Clay215343
Blue Earth20037
Carver17247
Kandiyohi16395
Sherburne160621
Rice15929
Mower149915
Winona122518
Crow Wing94721
Lyon9416
Chisago9202
Waseca9199
Benton8827
Beltrami8397
Otter Tail7896
Todd7525
Steele7342
Nicollet70017
Itasca69617
Morrison6578
Freeborn6494
Douglas6323
Martin60216
Le Sueur5985
McLeod5764
Watonwan5724
Polk5574
Goodhue54211
Becker5193
Pine5190
Isanti5115
Chippewa4153
Carlton4031
Dodge3790
Mille Lacs37613
Hubbard3462
Cass3445
Wabasha3430
Pipestone33616
Meeker3183
Brown3113
Rock3113
Yellow Medicine2715
Cottonwood2650
Unassigned26553
Murray2643
Redwood26011
Fillmore2450
Sibley2423
Renville23711
Faribault2210
Roseau2160
Wadena2082
Jackson2041
Kanabec19410
Swift1931
Houston1861
Stevens1741
Lincoln1720
Pennington1711
Koochiching1644
Aitkin1592
Pope1520
Big Stone1310
Lac qui Parle1303
Wilkin1274
Lake1110
Norman1050
Mahnomen1041
Marshall971
Grant924
Clearwater880
Red Lake662
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods431
Kittson370
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 111117

Reported Deaths: 1587
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18419283
Woodbury697994
Johnson571730
Black Hawk535098
Linn5245129
Dubuque489654
Scott421037
Story391018
Dallas336944
Pottawattamie309144
Sioux234314
Buena Vista222512
Marshall195936
Webster178914
Plymouth159426
Wapello149462
Clinton140926
Muscatine139358
Crawford133712
Des Moines13059
Cerro Gordo130423
Warren11856
Carroll107212
Jasper105534
Henry10075
Marion95710
Tama91837
Lee90710
Delaware72912
Dickinson7117
Wright7071
Boone6969
Mahaska65924
Bremer6389
Washington62711
Harrison6238
Jackson5583
Benton5381
Lyon5287
Louisa50715
Clay5044
Hamilton4613
Winnebago45818
Winneshiek4559
Hardin4495
Kossuth4460
Poweshiek44111
Floyd42411
Jones4223
Cedar4205
Buchanan4194
Emmet41517
Iowa3948
Cherokee3832
Franklin37818
Sac3774
Guthrie37615
Clayton3753
Page3740
Shelby3601
Mills3551
Butler3542
Fayette3543
Cass3512
Madison3512
Allamakee3438
Chickasaw3381
Clarke3283
Humboldt3083
Hancock2984
Palo Alto2982
Grundy2895
Calhoun2854
Howard2619
Osceola2610
Monroe25111
Mitchell2380
Monona2361
Taylor2302
Union2194
Appanoose2173
Pocahontas2172
Jefferson2121
Lucas1976
Fremont1881
Ida1842
Greene1820
Van Buren1662
Davis1634
Montgomery1616
Adair1481
Keokuk1481
Decatur1430
Audubon1381
Worth1340
Wayne1133
Ringgold832
Adams700
Unassigned140
