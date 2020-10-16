Clear

Sports Overtime: Oct. 16 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights and statewide scores from Friday's action.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock


MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6

Austin 47, Albert Lea 0

Barnum 12, Chisholm 0

Bemidji 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Benson 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Bethlehem Academy 35, Hayfield 14

Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0

Blooming Prairie 26, Medford 15

Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10

Byron 28, Winona 0

Cannon Falls 56, Lake City 20

Chaska 19, Robbinsdale Armstrong 12

Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22

Dawson-Boyd 41, Yellow Medicine East 8

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8

Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0

Forest Lake 32, Coon Rapids 13

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7

Grand Meadow 40, Spring Grove 6

Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0

Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 16

Jackson County Central 32, Windom 8

Kasson-Mantorville 37, Faribault 6

Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Fillmore Central 0

Lakeview 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 22

LeSueur-Henderson 27, Belle Plaine 22

Lewiston-Altura 53, Goodhue 8

Mahtomedi 41, Hill-Murray 14

Mankato West 20, Mankato East 0

Marshall 35, St. Peter 0

Minneapolis North 40, Providence Academy 10

Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0

Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 3

Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15

Moorhead 42, Alexandria 0

Mora 36, Pine City 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Holdingford 14

Mountain Lake Co-op 26, Nicollet 0

Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6

New Prague 23, Northfield 7

Orono 22, Robbinsdale Cooper 13

Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7

Pierz 45, Melrose 22

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49, Red Wing 6

Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22

Red Rock Central 34, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Redwood Valley 18, Pipestone 7

Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6

Richfield 35, Bloomington Kennedy 12

Rochester Mayo 34, Rochester Century 14

Rockford 20, Minnewaska 6

Rocori 28, Waseca 20

Sauk Centre 13, Royalton 0

Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2

Simley 21, South St. Paul 14

Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14

Southland 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 12

Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 0

Springfield 22, Adrian 0

St. Agnes 22, Breck 0

St. Clair 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14

St. Croix Lutheran 20, Minneapolis Southwest 6

St. Thomas Academy 30, Henry Sibley 6

Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16

Triton 26, St. Charles 6

Waconia 49, St. Louis Park 14

White Bear Lake 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

Woodbury 45, Stillwater 0

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

8 Man State Playoffs

First Round

AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Audubon 55, Bedford 0

B-G-M 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6

Baxter 64, Iowa Valley, Marengo 20

CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18

Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0

East Mills 41, Lenox 16

Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12

English Valleys, North English 56, Moravia 13

Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6

H-L-V, Victor 64, Colo-NESCO 21

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16

Janesville 76, Riceville 12

Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29

Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27

Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mount Union 36

New London 52, WACO, Wayland 6

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 36

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8

Springville 36, Midland, Wyoming 28

St. Mary's, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

Stanton 61, Murray 26

Tripoli 60, Rockford 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 54, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0

Class A State Playoffs

First Round

Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19

Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, North Linn, Troy Mills 42

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20

Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8

Lisbon 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 70, Postville 7

Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler, Greene 19

Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6

Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14

Wapello 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0

West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28

West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 44, West Monona 22

Class 1A State Playoff

First Round

Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6

Class 1A State Playoffs

First Round

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 6

Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0

Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Durant-Bennett 55, Louisa-Muscatine 21

Eldon Cardinal 38, Pekin 29

Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6

Interstate 35,Truro 20, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 8

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8

Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7

South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15

Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18

Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14

Class 2A State Playoffs

First Round

Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2

Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24

Centerville 54, Chariton 14

Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14

Crestwood, Cresco 19, North Fayette Valley 6

Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0

Greene County 49, Red Oak 0

Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Monticello 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 18

Mount Vernon 25, Vinton-Shellsburg 15

Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28

Saydel 14, Clarke, Osceola 13

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16

West Burlington 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 24

West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16

Class 3A State Playoffs

First Round

Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6

Central Clinton, DeWitt 48, Clinton 27

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21

Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7

Grinnell 44, Newton 23

Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17

Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8

Lewis Central 63, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12

Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14

Mason City 16, Gilbert 14

Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7

Nevada 69, Perry 6

Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Waterloo, East 6

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34

Ballard 40, Boone 14

Class 4A State Playoffs

First Round

Ames 35, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 31

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City, West 7

Davenport, Central 35, Davenport, West 10

Iowa City High 41, Ottumwa 16

