Sports Overtime: Oct. 16 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6
Austin 47, Albert Lea 0
Barnum 12, Chisholm 0
Bemidji 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Benson 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Bethlehem Academy 35, Hayfield 14
Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0
Blooming Prairie 26, Medford 15
Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10
Byron 28, Winona 0
Cannon Falls 56, Lake City 20
Chaska 19, Robbinsdale Armstrong 12
Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22
Dawson-Boyd 41, Yellow Medicine East 8
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8
Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0
Forest Lake 32, Coon Rapids 13
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7
Grand Meadow 40, Spring Grove 6
Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0
Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 16
Jackson County Central 32, Windom 8
Kasson-Mantorville 37, Faribault 6
Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Fillmore Central 0
Lakeview 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 22
LeSueur-Henderson 27, Belle Plaine 22
Lewiston-Altura 53, Goodhue 8
Mahtomedi 41, Hill-Murray 14
Mankato West 20, Mankato East 0
Marshall 35, St. Peter 0
Minneapolis North 40, Providence Academy 10
Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0
Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 3
Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15
Moorhead 42, Alexandria 0
Mora 36, Pine City 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Holdingford 14
Mountain Lake Co-op 26, Nicollet 0
Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6
New Prague 23, Northfield 7
Orono 22, Robbinsdale Cooper 13
Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7
Pierz 45, Melrose 22
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49, Red Wing 6
Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22
Red Rock Central 34, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Redwood Valley 18, Pipestone 7
Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6
Richfield 35, Bloomington Kennedy 12
Rochester Mayo 34, Rochester Century 14
Rockford 20, Minnewaska 6
Rocori 28, Waseca 20
Sauk Centre 13, Royalton 0
Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2
Simley 21, South St. Paul 14
Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14
Southland 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 12
Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 0
Springfield 22, Adrian 0
St. Agnes 22, Breck 0
St. Clair 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14
St. Croix Lutheran 20, Minneapolis Southwest 6
St. Thomas Academy 30, Henry Sibley 6
Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16
Triton 26, St. Charles 6
Waconia 49, St. Louis Park 14
White Bear Lake 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 21
Woodbury 45, Stillwater 0
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
8 Man State Playoffs
First Round
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Audubon 55, Bedford 0
B-G-M 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6
Baxter 64, Iowa Valley, Marengo 20
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0
East Mills 41, Lenox 16
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
English Valleys, North English 56, Moravia 13
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6
H-L-V, Victor 64, Colo-NESCO 21
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16
Janesville 76, Riceville 12
Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29
Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27
Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mount Union 36
New London 52, WACO, Wayland 6
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 36
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8
Springville 36, Midland, Wyoming 28
St. Mary's, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
Stanton 61, Murray 26
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 54, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0
Class A State Playoffs
First Round
Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19
Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, North Linn, Troy Mills 42
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Lisbon 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 70, Postville 7
Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler, Greene 19
Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6
Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14
Wapello 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0
West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28
West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, West Monona 22
Class 1A State Playoff
First Round
Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6
Class 1A State Playoffs
First Round
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 6
Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Durant-Bennett 55, Louisa-Muscatine 21
Eldon Cardinal 38, Pekin 29
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6
Interstate 35,Truro 20, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 8
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8
Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15
Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14
Class 2A State Playoffs
First Round
Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2
Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24
Centerville 54, Chariton 14
Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14
Crestwood, Cresco 19, North Fayette Valley 6
Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Monticello 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 18
Mount Vernon 25, Vinton-Shellsburg 15
Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28
Saydel 14, Clarke, Osceola 13
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
West Burlington 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 24
West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16
Class 3A State Playoffs
First Round
Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6
Central Clinton, DeWitt 48, Clinton 27
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7
Grinnell 44, Newton 23
Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17
Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8
Lewis Central 63, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12
Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14
Mason City 16, Gilbert 14
Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7
Nevada 69, Perry 6
Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28
Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Waterloo, East 6
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34
Ballard 40, Boone 14
Class 4A State Playoffs
First Round
Ames 35, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 31
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City, West 7
Davenport, Central 35, Davenport, West 10
Iowa City High 41, Ottumwa 16