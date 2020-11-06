Sports Overtime: Nov. 6 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 14
Aitkin 38, Esko 6
Albany 58, Litchfield 35
Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Annandale 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Barnesville 44, Breckenridge 22
Bemidji 27, Alexandria 14
Benson 20, Upsala/Swanville 18
Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7
Blaine 45, Osseo 26
Bloomington Kennedy 29, Columbia Heights 7
Blue Earth Area 54, Windom 6
Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 8
Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20, OT
Browerville/Eagle Valley 61, Parkers Prairie 34
Cannon Falls 50, Stewartville 30
Chaska 44, Apple Valley 0
Chatfield 27, Triton 8
Cromwell 33, Isle 14
Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25
Deer River 34, Hinckley-Finlayson 33
Duluth East 33, Proctor 8
Eagan 37, Eastview 15
East Ridge 18, Mounds View 16
Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 18, BOLD 0
Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Red Rock Central 8
Edina 14, Minnetonka 13
Fergus Falls 35, Park Rapids 0
Fillmore Central 32, Hayfield 8
Forest Lake 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 27
Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0
Goodhue 20, Bethlehem Academy 0
Grand Meadow 56, Houston 8
Grand Rapids 41, Cloquet 0
Hawley 34, Crookston 32
Henry Sibley 21, Simley 20
Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, GHEC/Truman 0
Holy Angels 29, Benilde-St. Margaret's 27
Hutchinson 20, Becker 7
International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26
Jackson County Central 16, Pipestone 7
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 13
Kimball 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44
Lakeview 24, Canby 12
Lakeville South 41, Farmington 7
Lanesboro 30, Southland 7
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Alden-Conger 0
Luverne 34, Redwood Valley 28
Mankato West 35, Owatonna 14
Maple Grove 60, Anoka 0
Maple River 19, Martin County West 7
Marshall 22, Worthington 6
McGregor 46, Ely 6
Milaca 28, Holy Family Catholic 0
Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23
Minneapolis Southwest 42, Richfield 7
Minneota 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 47, St. James Area 0
Minnewaska 33, Sauk Centre 15
Montevideo 28, Melrose 27, OT
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Osakis 14
Mound Westonka 31, St. Anthony 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Murray County Central 30, Springfield 23
Nevis 41, NCEUH 34
New London-Spicer 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6
Ogilvie 22, Carlton 7
Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8
Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27, Lake City 7
Princeton 18, Foley 10
Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Renville County West 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 26
Rochester John Marshall 43, Austin 24
Rochester Lourdes 39, Red Wing 12
Rocori 20, Delano 7
SMB-Wolfpack 23, Providence Academy 7
Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Cloud Tech 15
Shakopee 35, Wayzata 0
Sibley East 26, Norwood-Young America 20
Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6
St. Clair 13, United South Central 6
St. Michael-Albertville 49, Centennial 21
St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0
St. Thomas Academy 49, Hastings 21
Stephen-Argyle 52, Kittson County Central 20
Stillwater 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 28
Tartan 24, South St. Paul 7
Totino-Grace 29, Champlin Park 21
Tri-City United 8, Belle Plaine 0
Verndale 20, Ortonville 6
Wabasso 38, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8
Waseca 65, New Ulm 12
West Central/Ashby 28, Pillager 20
Willmar 20, Big Lake 7
Win-E-Mac 38, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 7
Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
8-Man State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, CAM, Anita 28
Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35
St. Mary's, Remsen 42, Audubon 27
Class 1A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
OA-BCIG 63, West Sioux 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32
South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33, Underwood 14
Class 2A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Camanche 34, West Liberty 20
Central Lyon 34, West Lyon, Inwood 13
PCM, Monroe 21, West Marshall, State Center 20
Waukon 24, Solon 8
Class 3A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7
Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14
North Scott, Eldridge 24, West Delaware, Manchester 21
Class 4A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Ankeny 28, Waukee 7
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0
Class A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Grundy Center 20, West Hancock, Britt 14
Regina, Iowa City 32, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27
Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar-Mac 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24, Logan-Magnolia 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M.
MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Century 3, John Marshall 0
Faribault 3, Austin 0
Northfield 3, Mayo 0
NRHEG 3, Maple River 0
Albert Lea 3, Winona 0