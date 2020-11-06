Clear

Sports Overtime: Nov. 6 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights and scores from across Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 14

Aitkin 38, Esko 6

Albany 58, Litchfield 35

Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Annandale 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Barnesville 44, Breckenridge 22

Bemidji 27, Alexandria 14

Benson 20, Upsala/Swanville 18

Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7

Blaine 45, Osseo 26

Bloomington Kennedy 29, Columbia Heights 7

Blue Earth Area 54, Windom 6

Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 8

Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20, OT

Browerville/Eagle Valley 61, Parkers Prairie 34

Cannon Falls 50, Stewartville 30

Chaska 44, Apple Valley 0

Chatfield 27, Triton 8

Cromwell 33, Isle 14

Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25

Deer River 34, Hinckley-Finlayson 33

Duluth East 33, Proctor 8

Eagan 37, Eastview 15

East Ridge 18, Mounds View 16

Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 18, BOLD 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Red Rock Central 8

Edina 14, Minnetonka 13

Fergus Falls 35, Park Rapids 0

Fillmore Central 32, Hayfield 8

Forest Lake 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 27

Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0

Goodhue 20, Bethlehem Academy 0

Grand Meadow 56, Houston 8

Grand Rapids 41, Cloquet 0

Hawley 34, Crookston 32

Henry Sibley 21, Simley 20

Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 50, GHEC/Truman 0

Holy Angels 29, Benilde-St. Margaret's 27

Hutchinson 20, Becker 7

International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26

Jackson County Central 16, Pipestone 7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 13

Kimball 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44

Lakeview 24, Canby 12

Lakeville South 41, Farmington 7

Lanesboro 30, Southland 7

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Alden-Conger 0

Luverne 34, Redwood Valley 28

Mankato West 35, Owatonna 14

Maple Grove 60, Anoka 0

Maple River 19, Martin County West 7

Marshall 22, Worthington 6

McGregor 46, Ely 6

Milaca 28, Holy Family Catholic 0

Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23

Minneapolis Southwest 42, Richfield 7

Minneota 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 47, St. James Area 0

Minnewaska 33, Sauk Centre 15

Montevideo 28, Melrose 27, OT

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Osakis 14

Mound Westonka 31, St. Anthony 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Murray County Central 30, Springfield 23

Nevis 41, NCEUH 34

New London-Spicer 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6

Ogilvie 22, Carlton 7

Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8

Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27, Lake City 7

Princeton 18, Foley 10

Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Renville County West 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 26

Rochester John Marshall 43, Austin 24

Rochester Lourdes 39, Red Wing 12

Rocori 20, Delano 7

SMB-Wolfpack 23, Providence Academy 7

Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Cloud Tech 15

Shakopee 35, Wayzata 0

Sibley East 26, Norwood-Young America 20

Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6

St. Clair 13, United South Central 6

St. Michael-Albertville 49, Centennial 21

St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0

St. Thomas Academy 49, Hastings 21

Stephen-Argyle 52, Kittson County Central 20

Stillwater 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 28

Tartan 24, South St. Paul 7

Totino-Grace 29, Champlin Park 21

Tri-City United 8, Belle Plaine 0

Verndale 20, Ortonville 6

Wabasso 38, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8

Waseca 65, New Ulm 12

West Central/Ashby 28, Pillager 20

Willmar 20, Big Lake 7

Win-E-Mac 38, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 7

Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

8-Man State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, CAM, Anita 28

Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35

St. Mary's, Remsen 42, Audubon 27

Class 1A State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

OA-BCIG 63, West Sioux 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32

South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6

Van Meter 33, Underwood 14

Class 2A State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Camanche 34, West Liberty 20

Central Lyon 34, West Lyon, Inwood 13

PCM, Monroe 21, West Marshall, State Center 20

Waukon 24, Solon 8

Class 3A State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7

Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14

North Scott, Eldridge 24, West Delaware, Manchester 21

Class 4A State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Ankeny 28, Waukee 7

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24

Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0

Class A State Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Grundy Center 20, West Hancock, Britt 14

Regina, Iowa City 32, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27

Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar-Mac 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24, Logan-Magnolia 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M.

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Century 3, John Marshall 0

Faribault 3, Austin 0

Northfield 3, Mayo 0

NRHEG 3, Maple River 0

Albert Lea 3, Winona 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 164865

Reported Deaths: 2609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin397241012
Ramsey16524390
Dakota11664142
Anoka11103165
Washington769476
Stearns731555
Scott420139
Olmsted393030
St. Louis383576
Wright335616
Clay293446
Nobles252721
Blue Earth23357
Sherburne232026
Carver21309
Kandiyohi20385
Rice191913
Mower162121
Winona154520
Chisago15052
Crow Wing150322
Benton132716
Polk11677
Otter Tail11658
Lyon11436
Beltrami111613
Todd10889
Morrison103510
Douglas9938
Waseca98310
Itasca95317
Steele9174
Goodhue88815
Nicollet86318
Becker8144
Freeborn8115
Le Sueur7546
Isanti7508
McLeod7234
Carlton6993
Pine6881
Martin67318
Watonwan6124
Mille Lacs60621
Cass5765
Hubbard5617
Chippewa5153
Wabasha4971
Dodge4730
Roseau4700
Brown4624
Meeker4234
Pipestone41117
Rock4119
Redwood35912
Yellow Medicine3597
Wadena3485
Cottonwood3400
Murray3313
Renville32813
Fillmore3250
Sibley3083
Houston3032
Faribault2850
Aitkin2745
Swift2702
Kanabec26710
Jackson2611
Pennington2542
Unassigned23254
Marshall2241
Lincoln2191
Stevens2171
Koochiching1975
Big Stone1951
Pope1950
Clearwater1871
Norman1764
Wilkin1704
Lac qui Parle1683
Lake1580
Mahnomen1462
Grant1265
Red Lake1052
Kittson911
Traverse680
Lake of the Woods571
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 141596

Reported Deaths: 1796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21980296
Woodbury8124102
Linn7675137
Black Hawk7053107
Johnson660733
Dubuque630966
Scott587751
Story453218
Dallas405151
Pottawattamie379947
Sioux281320
Buena Vista243212
Marshall241837
Webster225417
Plymouth197033
Des Moines182713
Cerro Gordo182629
Clinton181230
Wapello174964
Muscatine171559
Warren15549
Crawford147315
Jasper143634
Carroll135313
Marion126712
Henry12526
Lee119913
Jones11594
Tama111638
Delaware96416
Bremer94210
Dickinson8989
Jackson8815
Wright8741
Boone85910
Mahaska84825
Benton8456
Washington81012
Harrison78620
Clay6604
Clayton6503
Hardin6277
Lyon6238
Buchanan6215
Cedar6028
Louisa59615
Winnebago58520
Poweshiek58411
Winneshiek5819
Page5740
Kossuth5631
Cass5447
Iowa54111
Mills5363
Floyd53411
Hamilton5336
Fayette5266
Butler5023
Cherokee4983
Emmet49521
Sac4885
Hancock4856
Guthrie47515
Allamakee4749
Shelby4692
Humboldt4403
Franklin43818
Chickasaw4351
Grundy4286
Madison4254
Calhoun4135
Clarke3863
Palo Alto3782
Mitchell3672
Appanoose3463
Osceola3340
Jefferson3231
Union3226
Pocahontas3122
Howard3119
Taylor2942
Monroe29312
Ida2883
Monona2832
Keokuk2611
Adair2573
Fremont2392
Montgomery2397
Lucas2386
Davis2374
Greene2360
Van Buren2252
Audubon2171
Decatur2070
Wayne2034
Worth1850
Unassigned1230
Ringgold1152
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

People stressed out by election

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Community Events