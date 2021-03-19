Clear
Sports Overtime: Mar. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from Friday's basketball and hockey action.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 11:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A

Section 2

Semifinals

Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55

Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Section 5

Quarterfinals

Park Center 72, Roseville 56

Section 6

Semifinals

Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 22

Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50

Section 8

Quarterfinals

Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit

Maple Grove 58, Rogers 42

Moorhead 64, St. Michael-Albertville 57

Class 3A

Section 2

Quarterfinals

Mankato West 87, New Ulm 56

Willmar 66, Hutchinson 64

Worthington 74, Mankato East 46

Section 4

Quarterfinals

Columbia Heights 79, St. Anthony 56

Mahtomedi 81, St. Paul Johnson 43

Minnehaha Academy 82, St. Paul Como Park 41

Totino-Grace 89, Hill-Murray 27

Section 5

Quarterfinals

Delano 72, Zimmerman 40

Fridley 55, Becker 53

Monticello 61, St. Francis 60

Rocori 72, Big Lake 58

Section 8

Quarterfinals

Alexandria 55, St. Cloud Tech 43

St. Cloud Apollo 54, Detroit Lakes 52, OT

Class 2A

Section 1

Quarterfinals

Stewartville 85, Chatfield 77, 2OT

Section 7

Quarterfinals

Duluth Marshall 76, Crosby-Ironton 67

Esko 80, International Falls 42

Moose Lake/Willow River 59, Pierz 58

Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44

Class 1A

Section 1

Quarterfinals

Hayfield 69, Grand Meadow 59

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 41, Randolph 38

Semifinals

Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28

Southland 68, Lanesboro 38

Section 3

Quarterfinals

Minneota def. MACCRAY, forfeit

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A

Section 1

Semifinals

Farmington 73, Rochester John Marshall 39

Rochester Mayo 71, Lakeville South 58

Section 2

Semifinals

Chaska 60, Shakopee 44

Minnetonka 57, Eden Prairie 52

Section 6

Semifinals

Hopkins def. Minneapolis South, forfeit

Wayzata 76, St. Louis Park 49

Class 3A

Section 1

Semifinals

Albert Lea def. Red Wing, forfeit

Austin 61, Kasson-Mantorville 57

Section 4

Quarterfinals

Fridley 66, DeLaSalle 33

Hill-Murray 53, Minneapolis Edison 31

Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40

St. Anthony def. Totino-Grace, forfeit

Class 2A

Section 2

Quarterfinals

Glencoe-Silver Lake 49, Belle Plaine 35

Jordan 71, Norwood-Young America 63

Waseca 55, Fairmont 44

Section 3

Quarterfinals

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Litchfield 43

Redwood Valley 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

Windom 77, Montevideo 68

Section 5

Quarterfinals

Holy Family Catholic 80, Watertown-Mayer 77

Maranatha Christian 41, Rockford 39

Providence Academy 48, Annandale 33

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86, Minneapolis North 70

Section 6

Quarterfinals

Albany 57, Milaca 30

Kimball def. Pine City, forfeit

Pierz 59, Royalton 33

Sauk Centre def. Foley, forfeit

Section 8

Quarterfinals

Barnesville 54, Crookston 46

Fergus Falls 73, Roseau 41

Hawley 61, Breckenridge 43

Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 27

Class 1A

Section 2

Semifinals

BOLD 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 77, Sleepy Eye 49

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54, Springfield 38

Section 3

Quarterfinals

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Red Rock Central 44

Lac qui Parle Valley 49, Lakeview 32

Section 5

Quarterfinals

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 29

Hinckley-Finlayson 60, Ogilvie 52

Pine River-Backus 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49

Swanville 59, Braham 46

Section 6

Quarterfinals

Hancock 58, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 40

Henning 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 34

Underwood 58, New York Mills 56

Section 7

Quarterfinals

Cherry 48, Floodwood 28

Cromwell 67, Chisholm 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29

South Ridge 66, Cook County 48

Section 8

Round 2

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 62, Red Lake County 40

Fosston 51, Blackduck 36

Second Round

Cass Lake-Bena 72, Lake of the Woods 33

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Elk River 2, Buffalo 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Semifinals

Rosemount 5, Burnsville 3

St. Thomas Academy 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Class 1A

Section 4

Quarterfinals

Gentry 9, Henry Sibley 0

Mahtomedi 6, St. Paul Academy 0

St. Paul Johnson 5, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Tartan 6, South St. Paul 0

Section 6

Quarterfinals

Alexandria 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2

Fergus Falls 8, Breckenridge 1

Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Holy Angels 2, Delano 0

Kimball 2, Pine City 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Championship

Farmington 3, Lakeville South 2

Class 1A

Section 1

Championship

Rochester Lourdes 3, Albert Lea 2

Section 3

Championship

Luverne 6, Mankato East 2

Section 4

Championship

Gentry 5, South St. Paul 4

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501458

Reported Deaths: 6830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1040171629
Ramsey44064831
Dakota37734402
Anoka34292403
Washington22618270
Stearns19170208
St. Louis15276289
Scott14009109
Wright12949120
Olmsted1209393
Sherburne908677
Carver830741
Clay709889
Rice692196
Blue Earth628737
Kandiyohi591878
Crow Wing532685
Chisago511148
Otter Tail497071
Benton471195
Winona425449
Mower424231
Douglas402170
Goodhue400469
Nobles389247
McLeod350854
Polk347865
Beltrami344554
Morrison344453
Itasca325651
Becker321147
Lyon319946
Steele318511
Isanti316757
Carlton303750
Freeborn297725
Pine289020
Nicollet272242
Brown259639
Todd253930
Le Sueur245522
Mille Lacs237947
Cass226526
Waseca214319
Meeker211234
Martin195829
Wabasha19133
Roseau183517
Hubbard161941
Houston159614
Dodge15784
Renville156141
Redwood149834
Pennington144818
Fillmore14379
Cottonwood141420
Chippewa140135
Wadena134220
Faribault131718
Sibley121210
Aitkin120133
Watonwan11958
Rock117816
Kanabec113121
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine100017
Murray9638
Jackson95910
Swift90418
Pope8616
Marshall81016
Stevens7599
Lake75118
Clearwater73014
Lac qui Parle70217
Wilkin69911
Koochiching62911
Big Stone5324
Lincoln5152
Grant4968
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3705
Traverse3285
Lake of the Woods2411
Cook1330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 342977

Reported Deaths: 5614
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53261577
Linn19684321
Scott17443223
Black Hawk15123298
Woodbury14205216
Johnson1329776
Dubuque12544200
Dallas1043193
Pottawattamie10057149
Story981946
Warren526680
Clinton509087
Cerro Gordo505785
Webster500788
Sioux487269
Marshall470274
Muscatine433794
Des Moines432463
Buena Vista416038
Wapello4149114
Jasper392969
Plymouth376679
Lee355154
Marion347174
Jones287655
Henry281537
Bremer273957
Carroll271249
Crawford257636
Boone248230
Benton245154
Washington241548
Mahaska217847
Dickinson214041
Jackson211740
Tama204368
Kossuth202557
Clay192025
Delaware189139
Winneshiek186431
Page182619
Buchanan180830
Fayette180437
Cedar175923
Wright175732
Hamilton175144
Hardin173539
Harrison169270
Clayton161555
Butler160332
Mills151420
Cherokee151037
Floyd150541
Poweshiek150431
Lyon148141
Madison148019
Allamakee147348
Iowa142623
Hancock139333
Grundy132931
Winnebago132831
Cass131852
Calhoun131511
Jefferson129235
Appanoose124347
Louisa123648
Mitchell122840
Sac121318
Union120831
Chickasaw120715
Shelby120034
Emmet117940
Humboldt115625
Guthrie111228
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103622
Howard101322
Unassigned10050
Montgomery97336
Clarke96621
Keokuk92929
Monroe91228
Ida85932
Adair83331
Pocahontas82119
Monona78030
Davis77424
Greene74510
Lucas74121
Osceola69015
Worth6728
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont56610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne49821
Audubon4779
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Mild for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

