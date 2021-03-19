Sports Overtime: Mar. 19 highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Section 2
Semifinals
Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55
Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Section 5
Quarterfinals
Park Center 72, Roseville 56
Section 6
Semifinals
Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 22
Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50
Section 8
Quarterfinals
Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit
Maple Grove 58, Rogers 42
Moorhead 64, St. Michael-Albertville 57
Class 3A
Section 2
Quarterfinals
Mankato West 87, New Ulm 56
Willmar 66, Hutchinson 64
Worthington 74, Mankato East 46
Section 4
Quarterfinals
Columbia Heights 79, St. Anthony 56
Mahtomedi 81, St. Paul Johnson 43
Minnehaha Academy 82, St. Paul Como Park 41
Totino-Grace 89, Hill-Murray 27
Section 5
Quarterfinals
Delano 72, Zimmerman 40
Fridley 55, Becker 53
Monticello 61, St. Francis 60
Rocori 72, Big Lake 58
Section 8
Quarterfinals
Alexandria 55, St. Cloud Tech 43
St. Cloud Apollo 54, Detroit Lakes 52, OT
Class 2A
Section 1
Quarterfinals
Stewartville 85, Chatfield 77, 2OT
Section 7
Quarterfinals
Duluth Marshall 76, Crosby-Ironton 67
Esko 80, International Falls 42
Moose Lake/Willow River 59, Pierz 58
Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44
Class 1A
Section 1
Quarterfinals
Hayfield 69, Grand Meadow 59
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 41, Randolph 38
Semifinals
Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28
Southland 68, Lanesboro 38
Section 3
Quarterfinals
Minneota def. MACCRAY, forfeit
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Section 1
Semifinals
Farmington 73, Rochester John Marshall 39
Rochester Mayo 71, Lakeville South 58
Section 2
Semifinals
Chaska 60, Shakopee 44
Minnetonka 57, Eden Prairie 52
Section 6
Semifinals
Hopkins def. Minneapolis South, forfeit
Wayzata 76, St. Louis Park 49
Class 3A
Section 1
Semifinals
Albert Lea def. Red Wing, forfeit
Austin 61, Kasson-Mantorville 57
Section 4
Quarterfinals
Fridley 66, DeLaSalle 33
Hill-Murray 53, Minneapolis Edison 31
Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40
St. Anthony def. Totino-Grace, forfeit
Class 2A
Section 2
Quarterfinals
Glencoe-Silver Lake 49, Belle Plaine 35
Jordan 71, Norwood-Young America 63
Waseca 55, Fairmont 44
Section 3
Quarterfinals
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Litchfield 43
Redwood Valley 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38
Windom 77, Montevideo 68
Section 5
Quarterfinals
Holy Family Catholic 80, Watertown-Mayer 77
Maranatha Christian 41, Rockford 39
Providence Academy 48, Annandale 33
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86, Minneapolis North 70
Section 6
Quarterfinals
Albany 57, Milaca 30
Kimball def. Pine City, forfeit
Pierz 59, Royalton 33
Sauk Centre def. Foley, forfeit
Section 8
Quarterfinals
Barnesville 54, Crookston 46
Fergus Falls 73, Roseau 41
Hawley 61, Breckenridge 43
Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 27
Class 1A
Section 2
Semifinals
BOLD 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 77, Sleepy Eye 49
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54, Springfield 38
Section 3
Quarterfinals
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Red Rock Central 44
Lac qui Parle Valley 49, Lakeview 32
Section 5
Quarterfinals
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 29
Hinckley-Finlayson 60, Ogilvie 52
Pine River-Backus 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49
Swanville 59, Braham 46
Section 6
Quarterfinals
Hancock 58, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 40
Henning 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 34
Underwood 58, New York Mills 56
Section 7
Quarterfinals
Cherry 48, Floodwood 28
Cromwell 67, Chisholm 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29
South Ridge 66, Cook County 48
Section 8
Round 2
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 62, Red Lake County 40
Fosston 51, Blackduck 36
Second Round
Cass Lake-Bena 72, Lake of the Woods 33
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Elk River 2, Buffalo 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Semifinals
Rosemount 5, Burnsville 3
St. Thomas Academy 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Class 1A
Section 4
Quarterfinals
Gentry 9, Henry Sibley 0
Mahtomedi 6, St. Paul Academy 0
St. Paul Johnson 5, St. Paul Highland Park 1
Tartan 6, South St. Paul 0
Section 6
Quarterfinals
Alexandria 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2
Fergus Falls 8, Breckenridge 1
Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Holy Angels 2, Delano 0
Kimball 2, Pine City 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Championship
Farmington 3, Lakeville South 2
Class 1A
Section 1
Championship
Rochester Lourdes 3, Albert Lea 2
Section 3
Championship
Luverne 6, Mankato East 2
Section 4
Championship
Gentry 5, South St. Paul 4