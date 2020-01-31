Clear
Sports Overtime: Jan. 31 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights from Friday's action plus Minnesota and Iowa scores

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 79, Lake Park-Audubon 49

Albany 61, Zimmerman 55

Annandale 59, Glencoe-Silver Lake 57

BOLD 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72

Benson 86, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 83

Big Lake 82, North Branch 66

Bigfork 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 40

Blaine 75, Centennial 44

Blake 79, Providence Academy 57

Blooming Prairie 70, New Richland-H-E-G 34

Bloomington Jefferson 69, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56

Blue Earth Area 61, LeSueur-Henderson 57

Brandon-Evansville 53, Rothsay 32

Byron 50, Pine Island 45

Caledonia 89, La Crescent 67

Cambridge-Isanti 87, Becker 60

Cannon Falls 67, Kasson-Mantorville 52

Carlton 69, McGregor 43

Cass Lake-Bena 81, Blackduck 50

Champlin Park 76, Coon Rapids 61

Chisago Lakes 42, St. Francis 32

Climax/Fisher 51, Bagley 49

Cloquet 84, Proctor 52

Cretin-Derham Hall 95, Forest Lake 57

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Concordia Academy 62

Cromwell 74, Floodwood 41

Crookston 72, Warroad 70

DeLaSalle 59, Holy Angels 56

Deer River 97, Chisholm 57

Delano 69, New Prague 61

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 85, Hawley 57

East Ridge 73, White Bear Lake 55

Eastview 76, Eagan 42

Eden Prairie 80, Minnetonka 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Royalton 23

Ely 70, Eveleth-Gilbert 62

Esko 79, Barnum 66

Farmington 80, Burnsville 73

Fridley 83, Brooklyn Center 73

GHEC/Martin Luther 44, Madelia 41

Goodhue 56, Lanesboro 34

Hill City 61, Ogilvie 53

Hill-Murray 76, St. Thomas Academy 71

Hillcrest Lutheran 61, Ashby 56

Holdingford 75, Paynesville 46

Hopkins 69, Edina 58

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50, Maple Lake 48

Kingsland 50, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 48, OT

Kittson County Central 49, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45

Lakeville North 69, Lakeville South 66

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Heritage Christian Academy 47

Maple Grove 64, Andover 37

Maple River 80, United South Central 60

Maranatha Christian 53, New Life Academy 45

Martin County West 72, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44

Melrose 90, Sauk Centre 72

Milbank, S.D. 54, Ortonville 38

Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 80, Minneapolis Southwest 74

Minneapolis Washburn 74, Minneapolis Roosevelt 38

Minnehaha Academy 92, Caledonia 71

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 41

Mora 73, Milaca 68

Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, International Falls 75

Nashwauk-Keewatin 88, Lakeview Christian Academy 32

Nicollet 86, Alden-Conger 51

North St. Paul 72, South St. Paul 59

Orono 72, Hutchinson 64

Owatonna 77, Albert Lea 65

Park Center 78, Elk River 60

Parkers Prairie 60, Underwood 41

Pelican Rapids 69, Barnesville 52

Pequot Lakes 48, Crosby-Ironton 36

Perham 60, Breckenridge 39

Pierz 58, Little Falls 49

Pillager 61, Verndale 34

Pine River-Backus 62, Kelliher/Northome 46

Pipestone 77, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Princeton 65, Monticello 64

Prior Lake 95, Apple Valley 63

Red Lake County 63, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48

Redwood Valley 77, Luverne 58

Richfield 88, Columbia Heights 68

Rochester Mayo 71, Faribault 55

Roseau 83, Clearbrook-Gonvick 70

Rush City 70, Isle 36

Rushford-Peterson 64, Fillmore Central 43

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Willmar 59

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Detroit Lakes 46

Schaeffer Academy 34, Spring Grove 31

Shakopee 72, Rosemount 64

Spring Lake Park 73, Rogers 47

Springfield 73, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 58

St. Agnes 58, Nova Classical Academy 35

St. Anthony 71, St. Croix Lutheran 54

St. Charles 83, Chatfield 65

St. Cloud Cathedral 57, Foley 32

St. John's Prep 88, Kaleidoscope Charter 63

St. Paul Academy 68, Mounds Park Academy 26

St. Paul Johnson 81, St. Paul Como Park 59

St. Paul Washington 90, St. Paul Humboldt 82

Stillwater 55, Roseville 54

Thief River Falls 68, Staples-Motley 49

Totino-Grace 66, Osseo 61

Waconia 53, Holy Family Catholic 51

Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 52

Wayzata 64, Buffalo 60

Winona 52, Rochester John Marshall 46

Woodbury 58, Irondale 45

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Triton 56

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 60, Minnewaska 47

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 61, Red Lake Falls 58

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 43, Osakis 34

Blaine 92, Centennial 86, 3OT

Bloomington Jefferson 54, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39

Byron 50, Pine Island 45

Canby 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 33

Champlin Park 65, Coon Rapids 31

Chisago Lakes 42, St. Francis 32

Climax/Fisher 83, Bagley 59

Concordia Academy 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Crosby-Ironton 66, Cloquet 49

DeLaSalle 76, Holy Angels 65

Duluth Marshall 72, Royalton 71

Eagan 49, Eastview 34

Farmington 90, Burnsville 62

Fillmore Central 50, Rushford-Peterson 33

Fridley 60, Visitation 57

Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Annandale 52

Henning 79, Sebeka 58

Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Rocori 64

Lakeville North 70, Lakeville South 58

Maple Grove 60, Andover 47

Medford 58, Bethlehem Academy 26

Milbank, S.D. 52, Ortonville 44

Minnehaha Academy 58, Caledonia 24

Minnetonka 51, Eden Prairie 43

Monticello 61, Princeton 48

Mounds View 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Murray County Central 33

North Lakes Academy 50, St. Paul Washington 20

Northfield 62, Rochester Century 43

Orono 59, Hutchinson 55

Park Center 60, Elk River 55

Pine River-Backus 84, Kelliher/Northome 45

Prior Lake 59, Apple Valley 32

Proctor 90, Duluth Denfeld 30

Providence Academy 68, Blake 42

Randolph 84, LeRoy-Ostrander 29

Red Rock Central 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33

Redwood Valley 76, Luverne 42

Renville County West 57, Dawson-Boyd 37

Richfield 74, Columbia Heights 33

Rochester John Marshall 34, Winona 22

Rochester Lourdes 74, Stewartville 46

Rochester Mayo 62, Faribault 29

Rockford 70, Mound Westonka 43

Shakopee 72, Rosemount 64

Sibley East 57, LeSueur-Henderson 53

Simley 64, Hastings 54

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67

Spectrum 61, West Lutheran 29

Spring Lake Park 53, Rogers 49

St. Paul Como Park 99, St. Paul Johnson 24

St. Paul Harding 65, St. Paul Academy 41

Stillwater 59, Roseville 39

Totino-Grace 65, Osseo 52

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 67, Nicollet/Loyola 61

Virginia 79, International Falls 47

Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 57

Waconia 77, Holy Family Catholic 63

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 79, Northland 28

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 59

Warroad 69, Laporte 50

Wayzata 64, Buffalo 51

White Bear Lake 71, East Ridge 51

Willmar 55, Waseca 38

Winona Cotter 88, Lewiston-Altura 41

Woodbury 66, Irondale 47

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Triton 78

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45

Alburnett 53, Starmont 27

Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55

Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43

B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42

Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43

Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59

Benton Community 58, South Tama County, Tama 44

Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33

Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40

Carlisle 51, Boone 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Centerville 66, Knoxville 45

Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southwest Valley 46

Clarke, Osceola 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 49

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Danville 55, Highland, Riverside 28

Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 42

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41

Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28

Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, Baxter 40

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Dubuque, Senior 78, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 41

East Mills 46, Riverside, Oakland 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 49

George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52

Gilbert 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 57

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42

Harlan 68, Creston 60

Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59

Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Waterloo, East 58

Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28

Janesville 58, Riceville 25

Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40

Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39

Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42

Marion 62, Maquoketa 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51

Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

North Scott, Eldridge 72, Clinton 33

Norwalk 66, Pella 65

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59

Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56

Regina, Iowa City 45, Durant-Bennett 42

Rockford 39, Central Springs 37

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT

Sioux City, East 90, Sioux City, North 42

Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48

South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT

South O'Brien, Paullina 78, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51

Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27

Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63

Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67

Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49

Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Hudson 41

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Marshalltown 46

Waterloo, West 46, Cedar Falls 31

Waukee 72, Mason City 54

West Branch 55, Wilton 42

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Saint Ansgar 41

Williamsburg 42, West Delaware, Manchester 38

Winterset 44, Carroll 40

Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Westwood, Sloan 55, Woodbury Central, Moville 51

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55

AGWSR, Ackley 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

Alburnett 37, Starmont 27

Ankeny 60, Ames 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22

Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19

Audubon 56, Underwood 44

B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43

BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31

Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31

Baxter 60, Don Bosco Charter, Mo. 11

Beckman, Dyersville 51, Solon 44

Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys, North English 46

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27

Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27

Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 16

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33

Boone 48, Carlisle 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Cascade,Western Dubuque 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo, West 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Mount Vernon 43

Central Decatur, Leon 45, Southwest Valley 22

Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50

Central Springs 51, Rockford 39

Cherokee, Washington 47, Western Christian 42

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35

Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30

Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14

Davenport, North 57, Pleasant Valley 48

Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Clarke, Osceola 31

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41

Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT

Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Des Moines, North 44, Des Moines, East 36

Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 49

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian School 32

East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46

Gilbert 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 33

Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62

Harlan 48, Creston 45

Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36

Hudson 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42

Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43

Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32

Iowa City Liberty High School 59, Waterloo, East 21

Janesville 41, Riceville 32

Johnston 62, Urbandale 45

Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28

Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Knoxville 66, Centerville 27

LeMars 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32

Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 28

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 41

Marion 70, Maquoketa 57

Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Bellevue 46

Midland, Wyoming 41, Cedar Valley Christian School 14

Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34

Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35

Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45

Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Lynnville-Sully 38

North Polk, Alleman 93, Saydel 23

North Scott, Eldridge 65, Clinton 25

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Camanche 35

Ogden 45, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 8

PAC-LM 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46

PCM, Monroe 46, Nevada 41

Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 39

Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33

Pella 42, Norwalk 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52

Red Oak 76, Clarinda 31

Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 25

Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40

Roland-Story, Story City 85, Greene County 19

Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32

Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork, Sheffield 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

Sidney 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 22

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, East Sac County 49

South O'Brien, Paullina 50, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Springville 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40

St. Mary's, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian High School 32

Stanton 79, Essex 39

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Postville 21

Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 18

WACO, Wayland 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Wapello 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40

Washington 46, Burlington 44

Waukee 73, Mason City 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20

Wayne, Corydon 46, Lenox 26

West Branch 68, Wilton 38

West Hancock, Britt 61, Forest City 44

West Liberty 55, Tipton 43

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48

West Marshall, State Center 65, South Hardin 24

Williamsburg 45, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Winterset 67, Carroll 54

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Crookston Pirates 7, Park Rapids Area 2

Dodge County 6, Windom 1

East Grand Forks 8, Lake of the Woods 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4

North Branch 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Orono 7, New Prague 2

Princeton 5, Chisago Lakes 2

Red Lake Falls 7, Morris Benson Area Storm 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 9, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 0

St. Paul Johnson 3, Gentry Academy 2, OT

Wayzata 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 3, Blake 2

Duluth Marshall 3, Thief River Falls 1

Edina 5, Maple Grove 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Hudson, Wis. 5, Faribault 2

Luverne Cardinals 5, Marshall Tigers 3

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 7, Waconia 1

Orono 3, New Prague 1

Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2, OT

St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Moorhead 2

St. Paul United 4, Holy Angels/Richfield 0

Wayzata 4, Breck 3

