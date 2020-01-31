Sports Overtime: Jan. 31 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 79, Lake Park-Audubon 49
Albany 61, Zimmerman 55
Annandale 59, Glencoe-Silver Lake 57
BOLD 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72
Benson 86, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 83
Big Lake 82, North Branch 66
Bigfork 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 40
Blaine 75, Centennial 44
Blake 79, Providence Academy 57
Blooming Prairie 70, New Richland-H-E-G 34
Bloomington Jefferson 69, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56
Blue Earth Area 61, LeSueur-Henderson 57
Brandon-Evansville 53, Rothsay 32
Byron 50, Pine Island 45
Caledonia 89, La Crescent 67
Cambridge-Isanti 87, Becker 60
Cannon Falls 67, Kasson-Mantorville 52
Carlton 69, McGregor 43
Cass Lake-Bena 81, Blackduck 50
Champlin Park 76, Coon Rapids 61
Chisago Lakes 42, St. Francis 32
Climax/Fisher 51, Bagley 49
Cloquet 84, Proctor 52
Cretin-Derham Hall 95, Forest Lake 57
Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Concordia Academy 62
Cromwell 74, Floodwood 41
Crookston 72, Warroad 70
DeLaSalle 59, Holy Angels 56
Deer River 97, Chisholm 57
Delano 69, New Prague 61
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 85, Hawley 57
East Ridge 73, White Bear Lake 55
Eastview 76, Eagan 42
Eden Prairie 80, Minnetonka 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Royalton 23
Ely 70, Eveleth-Gilbert 62
Esko 79, Barnum 66
Farmington 80, Burnsville 73
Fridley 83, Brooklyn Center 73
GHEC/Martin Luther 44, Madelia 41
Goodhue 56, Lanesboro 34
Hill City 61, Ogilvie 53
Hill-Murray 76, St. Thomas Academy 71
Hillcrest Lutheran 61, Ashby 56
Holdingford 75, Paynesville 46
Hopkins 69, Edina 58
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50, Maple Lake 48
Kingsland 50, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 48, OT
Kittson County Central 49, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45
Lakeville North 69, Lakeville South 66
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Heritage Christian Academy 47
Maple Grove 64, Andover 37
Maple River 80, United South Central 60
Maranatha Christian 53, New Life Academy 45
Martin County West 72, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
Melrose 90, Sauk Centre 72
Milbank, S.D. 54, Ortonville 38
Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 80, Minneapolis Southwest 74
Minneapolis Washburn 74, Minneapolis Roosevelt 38
Minnehaha Academy 92, Caledonia 71
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 41
Mora 73, Milaca 68
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, International Falls 75
Nashwauk-Keewatin 88, Lakeview Christian Academy 32
Nicollet 86, Alden-Conger 51
North St. Paul 72, South St. Paul 59
Orono 72, Hutchinson 64
Owatonna 77, Albert Lea 65
Park Center 78, Elk River 60
Parkers Prairie 60, Underwood 41
Pelican Rapids 69, Barnesville 52
Pequot Lakes 48, Crosby-Ironton 36
Perham 60, Breckenridge 39
Pierz 58, Little Falls 49
Pillager 61, Verndale 34
Pine River-Backus 62, Kelliher/Northome 46
Pipestone 77, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Princeton 65, Monticello 64
Prior Lake 95, Apple Valley 63
Red Lake County 63, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48
Redwood Valley 77, Luverne 58
Richfield 88, Columbia Heights 68
Rochester Mayo 71, Faribault 55
Roseau 83, Clearbrook-Gonvick 70
Rush City 70, Isle 36
Rushford-Peterson 64, Fillmore Central 43
Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Willmar 59
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Detroit Lakes 46
Schaeffer Academy 34, Spring Grove 31
Shakopee 72, Rosemount 64
Spring Lake Park 73, Rogers 47
Springfield 73, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 58
St. Agnes 58, Nova Classical Academy 35
St. Anthony 71, St. Croix Lutheran 54
St. Charles 83, Chatfield 65
St. Cloud Cathedral 57, Foley 32
St. John's Prep 88, Kaleidoscope Charter 63
St. Paul Academy 68, Mounds Park Academy 26
St. Paul Johnson 81, St. Paul Como Park 59
St. Paul Washington 90, St. Paul Humboldt 82
Stillwater 55, Roseville 54
Thief River Falls 68, Staples-Motley 49
Totino-Grace 66, Osseo 61
Waconia 53, Holy Family Catholic 51
Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 52
Wayzata 64, Buffalo 60
Winona 52, Rochester John Marshall 46
Woodbury 58, Irondale 45
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Triton 56
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 60, Minnewaska 47
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 61, Red Lake Falls 58
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 43, Osakis 34
Blaine 92, Centennial 86, 3OT
Bloomington Jefferson 54, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39
Byron 50, Pine Island 45
Canby 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34
Central Minnesota Christian 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 33
Champlin Park 65, Coon Rapids 31
Chisago Lakes 42, St. Francis 32
Climax/Fisher 83, Bagley 59
Concordia Academy 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Crosby-Ironton 66, Cloquet 49
DeLaSalle 76, Holy Angels 65
Duluth Marshall 72, Royalton 71
Eagan 49, Eastview 34
Farmington 90, Burnsville 62
Fillmore Central 50, Rushford-Peterson 33
Fridley 60, Visitation 57
Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Annandale 52
Henning 79, Sebeka 58
Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Rocori 64
Lakeville North 70, Lakeville South 58
Maple Grove 60, Andover 47
Medford 58, Bethlehem Academy 26
Milbank, S.D. 52, Ortonville 44
Minnehaha Academy 58, Caledonia 24
Minnetonka 51, Eden Prairie 43
Monticello 61, Princeton 48
Mounds View 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Murray County Central 33
North Lakes Academy 50, St. Paul Washington 20
Northfield 62, Rochester Century 43
Orono 59, Hutchinson 55
Park Center 60, Elk River 55
Pine River-Backus 84, Kelliher/Northome 45
Prior Lake 59, Apple Valley 32
Proctor 90, Duluth Denfeld 30
Providence Academy 68, Blake 42
Randolph 84, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Red Rock Central 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33
Redwood Valley 76, Luverne 42
Renville County West 57, Dawson-Boyd 37
Richfield 74, Columbia Heights 33
Rochester John Marshall 34, Winona 22
Rochester Lourdes 74, Stewartville 46
Rochester Mayo 62, Faribault 29
Rockford 70, Mound Westonka 43
Shakopee 72, Rosemount 64
Sibley East 57, LeSueur-Henderson 53
Simley 64, Hastings 54
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67
Spectrum 61, West Lutheran 29
Spring Lake Park 53, Rogers 49
St. Paul Como Park 99, St. Paul Johnson 24
St. Paul Harding 65, St. Paul Academy 41
Stillwater 59, Roseville 39
Totino-Grace 65, Osseo 52
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 67, Nicollet/Loyola 61
Virginia 79, International Falls 47
Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 57
Waconia 77, Holy Family Catholic 63
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 79, Northland 28
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 59
Warroad 69, Laporte 50
Wayzata 64, Buffalo 51
White Bear Lake 71, East Ridge 51
Willmar 55, Waseca 38
Winona Cotter 88, Lewiston-Altura 41
Woodbury 66, Irondale 47
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Triton 78
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45
Alburnett 53, Starmont 27
Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55
Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43
B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54
BCLUW, Conrad 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42
Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43
Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59
Benton Community 58, South Tama County, Tama 44
Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33
Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40
Carlisle 51, Boone 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Centerville 66, Knoxville 45
Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southwest Valley 46
Clarke, Osceola 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 49
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Danville 55, Highland, Riverside 28
Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 42
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41
Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28
Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, Baxter 40
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Dubuque, Senior 78, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 41
East Mills 46, Riverside, Oakland 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 49
George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52
Gilbert 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 57
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42
Harlan 68, Creston 60
Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59
Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Waterloo, East 58
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28
Janesville 58, Riceville 25
Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40
Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39
Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42
Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51
Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
North Scott, Eldridge 72, Clinton 33
Norwalk 66, Pella 65
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59
Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56
Regina, Iowa City 45, Durant-Bennett 42
Rockford 39, Central Springs 37
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT
Sioux City, East 90, Sioux City, North 42
Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48
South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT
South O'Brien, Paullina 78, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51
Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27
Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63
Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67
Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49
Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Hudson 41
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Marshalltown 46
Waterloo, West 46, Cedar Falls 31
Waukee 72, Mason City 54
West Branch 55, Wilton 42
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Saint Ansgar 41
Williamsburg 42, West Delaware, Manchester 38
Winterset 44, Carroll 40
Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47
Western Valley Conference Tournament
Westwood, Sloan 55, Woodbury Central, Moville 51
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55
AGWSR, Ackley 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Alburnett 37, Starmont 27
Ankeny 60, Ames 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19
Audubon 56, Underwood 44
B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43
BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31
Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31
Baxter 60, Don Bosco Charter, Mo. 11
Beckman, Dyersville 51, Solon 44
Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys, North English 46
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27
Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 16
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33
Boone 48, Carlisle 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Cascade,Western Dubuque 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo, West 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Mount Vernon 43
Central Decatur, Leon 45, Southwest Valley 22
Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50
Central Springs 51, Rockford 39
Cherokee, Washington 47, Western Christian 42
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35
Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30
Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14
Davenport, North 57, Pleasant Valley 48
Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Clarke, Osceola 31
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41
Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT
Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Des Moines, North 44, Des Moines, East 36
Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 49
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian School 32
East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46
Gilbert 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 33
Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62
Harlan 48, Creston 45
Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Hudson 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43
Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32
Iowa City Liberty High School 59, Waterloo, East 21
Janesville 41, Riceville 32
Johnston 62, Urbandale 45
Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28
Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Knoxville 66, Centerville 27
LeMars 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32
Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 28
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 41
Marion 70, Maquoketa 57
Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Bellevue 46
Midland, Wyoming 41, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34
Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35
Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45
Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Lynnville-Sully 38
North Polk, Alleman 93, Saydel 23
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Clinton 25
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Camanche 35
Ogden 45, Interstate 35,Truro 35
Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
PAC-LM 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46
PCM, Monroe 46, Nevada 41
Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 39
Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33
Pella 42, Norwalk 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
Red Oak 76, Clarinda 31
Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 25
Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40
Roland-Story, Story City 85, Greene County 19
Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32
Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork, Sheffield 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Sidney 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 22
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, East Sac County 49
South O'Brien, Paullina 50, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Springville 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40
St. Mary's, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian High School 32
Stanton 79, Essex 39
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Postville 21
Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 18
WACO, Wayland 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Wapello 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40
Washington 46, Burlington 44
Waukee 73, Mason City 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20
Wayne, Corydon 46, Lenox 26
West Branch 68, Wilton 38
West Hancock, Britt 61, Forest City 44
West Liberty 55, Tipton 43
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48
West Marshall, State Center 65, South Hardin 24
Williamsburg 45, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Winterset 67, Carroll 54
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Crookston Pirates 7, Park Rapids Area 2
Dodge County 6, Windom 1
East Grand Forks 8, Lake of the Woods 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4
North Branch 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3
Orono 7, New Prague 2
Princeton 5, Chisago Lakes 2
Red Lake Falls 7, Morris Benson Area Storm 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 9, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 0
St. Paul Johnson 3, Gentry Academy 2, OT
Wayzata 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 3, Blake 2
Duluth Marshall 3, Thief River Falls 1
Edina 5, Maple Grove 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Hudson, Wis. 5, Faribault 2
Luverne Cardinals 5, Marshall Tigers 3
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 7, Waconia 1
Orono 3, New Prague 1
Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2, OT
St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Moorhead 2
St. Paul United 4, Holy Angels/Richfield 0
Wayzata 4, Breck 3
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 31 highlights & statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 3 highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 10 highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 24 highlights & scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota
- Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores