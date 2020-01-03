Sports Overtime: Jan. 3 highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 82, Hawley 51
Adrian 65, Hills-Beaver Creek 53
Alexandria 61, Fergus Falls 56
Annandale 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
BOLD 64, Minnewaska 51
Barnum 72, Two Harbors 37
Becker 75, Foley 58
Benilde-St. Margaret's 69, Blake 61
Breck 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 42
Burnsville 65, Farmington 62
Cambridge-Isanti 78, Blaine 70
Carlton 72, Floodwood 40
Cass Lake-Bena 83, Fosston 42
Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Kelliher/Northome 48
Cromwell 68, Silver Bay 43
Delano 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70, Park Rapids 28
Eden Prairie 81, Chaska 68
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Kimball 25
Fertile-Beltrami 73, Win-E-Mac 41
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, LeSueur-Henderson 58
Goodhue 56, Medford 37
Greenway 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 57
Hastings 57, Simley 53
Hayfield 56, Grand Meadow 51
Henning 60, NCEUH 51
Hinckley-Finlayson 77, North Woods 71
Hopkins 78, Champlin Park 41
International Falls 82, Mesabi East 75, OT
Jackson County Central 63, Pipestone 53
Kittson County Central 64, Sacred Heart 42
La Crescent 72, Dover-Eyota 38
Lakeville South 61, Lakeville North 44
Legacy Christian 78, New Life Academy 54
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 67, Spring Grove 60, OT
Maple Lake 41, Royalton 31
Marshall 95, Windom 52
McGregor 60, Wrenshall 56
Minneapolis Southwest 56, New Prague 47
Minnehaha Academy 89, Park Center 68
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Chisholm 45
New Richland-H-E-G 61, Tri-City United 41
Northern Freeze 92, Lake of the Woods 47
Northland 52, Bigfork 46
Pelican Rapids 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 57
Pierz 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53
Pine River-Backus 66, Pillager 63
Prior Lake 86, Chanhassen 64
Red Wing 75, Rochester Century 41
Shakopee 84, Rosemount 71
South Ridge 68, Cook County 50
Southland 77, Fillmore Central 72, OT
Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70
Springfield 91, Wabasso 39
St. Clair 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60
St. Michael-Albertville 57, Rogers 54
St. Peter 76, St. James Area 56
Stephen-Argyle 56, Roseau 53
Stillwater 58, St. Louis Park 54
Swanville 73, Isle 60
Tartan 74, Henry Sibley 42
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Red Rock Central 58
Wabasha-Kellogg 47, Rushford-Peterson 39
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 47
White Bear Lake 68, Centennial 65
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 61, United South Central 44
Albany 87, Rush City 28
BOLD 63, Nicollet/Loyola 45
Battle Lake 49, Rothsay 48, OT
Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 73
Belle Plaine 62, Maple River 31
Blooming Prairie 66, Triton 58
Breck 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 42
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 83, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79
Canby 36, MACCRAY 32
Centennial 63, White Bear Lake 44
Chatfield 46, Caledonia 39
Coon Rapids 58, Minneapolis Southwest 38
Edina 51, Woodbury 37
Elk River 75, Roseville 53
Fergus Falls 70, Bemidji 49
Forest Lake 67, Anoka 58
Fosston 54, Cass Lake-Bena 50
Grand Rapids 55, North Branch 39
Henry Sibley 52, Tartan 42
Hill-Murray 49, Mahtomedi 40
Hopkins 78, Aquinas, Wis. 57
Houston 52, Hayfield 37
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63
Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Lakeview 45
Lanesboro 61, Klawock City, Alaska 42
Luverne 64, Worthington 63
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 43, Spring Grove 41, OT
Maranatha Christian 81, Holy Angels 44
Marshall 101, Windom 66
Minneapolis South 48, Mounds View 38
Minnetonka 65, Moorhead 51
Nevis 80, Kelliher/Northome 53
New London-Spicer 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 46
New Prague 64, Prior Lake 59
Osakis 47, Minnewaska 43
Park Christian 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 14
Parkers Prairie 58, Hancock 41
Pequot Lakes 62, Staples-Motley 44
Providence Academy 66, Delano 47
Red Wing 75, Rochester Century 41
Robbinsdale Cooper 69, St. Louis Park 62
Rochester Lourdes 63, Grand Meadow 38
Rosemount 46, Shakopee 42
Southland 51, Fillmore Central 48
St. Clair 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53
St. Michael-Albertville 58, Maple Grove 38
St. Paul Highland Park 66, St. Paul Harding 35
Swanville 73, Isle 60
Virginia 62, Eveleth-Gilbert 35
Waconia 69, Buffalo 47
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 25
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39
Watertown-Mayer 71, Mound Westonka 42
Wayzata 67, Stillwater 66
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 55, North Polk, Alleman 39
Alburnett 58, Springville 52
Anamosa 60, Wilton 36
Ankeny 64, Ames 22
Atlantic 58, Shenandoah 35
Audubon 58, Logan-Magnolia 44
Boyden-Hull 80, Sioux Center 57
CAM, Anita 57, Woodbine 34
Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 42
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59
Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 28
Central City 54, Starmont 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 58, Beckman, Dyersville 55
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Okoboji, Milford 73
Charles City 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 54
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Williamsburg 56
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 38
Creston 61, Clarinda 53
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 61, Clarinda 53
Decorah 94, Waukon 59
Denison-Schleswig 74, Red Oak 37
Des Moines, Hoover 55, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48
Des Moines, Lincoln 52, Ottumwa 46
Des Moines, North 79, Des Moines, East 32
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 68, Ankeny Centennial 55
Dubuque, Hempstead 77, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
Easton Valley 76, Cedar Valley Christian School 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Highland, Riverside 52, English Valleys, North English 28
Hillcrest Academy 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 52
Hudson 51, AGWSR, Ackley 43
IKM-Manning 66, Missouri Valley 33
Iowa City High 58, Waterloo, East 55
Iowa City West 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38
Johnston 63, Urbandale 52
Knoxville 72, Bondurant Farrar 69, OT
Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, George-Little Rock 49
Marion 83, Solon 76, OT
Mount Pleasant 72, Burlington 45
Mount Vernon 74, Independence 44
Nashua-Plainfield 64, North Butler, Greene 49
Nevada 84, Grundy Center 45
North Cedar, Stanwood 54, Tipton 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38
Panorama, Panora 73, Ogden 28
Pekin 49, Mediapolis 23
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 81, Dubuque, Senior 57
Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 40
River Valley, Correctionville 62, Homer, Neb. 45
Rock Valley 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64
Roland-Story, Story City 65, PCM, Monroe 47
South Hardin 55, North Tama, Traer 42
South O'Brien, Paullina 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Southeast Polk 67, Fort Dodge 35
Southeast Valley 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 41
Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 53
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Storm Lake 80, Estherville Lincoln Central 75
Tri-Center, Neola 36, Underwood 23
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55, Postville 32
Valley, West Des Moines 51, Marshalltown 32
WACO, Wayland 55, New London 53
Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 40
Waterloo, West 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 32
Waukee 94, Mason City 50
West Burlington 52, Holy Trinity 33
West Central, Maynard 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28
West Fork, Sheffield 54, Osage 47
West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 33
West Lyon, Inwood 77, Sheldon 62
Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, 2OT
Woodward Academy 62, Earlham 49
Woodward-Granger 79, Madrid 52
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 44
Ames 56, Ankeny 48
Ballard 48, North Polk, Alleman 38
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49, Midland, Wyoming 11
Bondurant Farrar 56, Knoxville 49
Boyden-Hull 47, Sioux Center 40
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Paton-Churdan 47
Burlington 31, Mount Pleasant 26
CAM, Anita 65, Woodbine 36
Calamus-Wheatland 39, Lisbon 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, West Liberty 31
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 38
Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 36
Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 31
Centerville 60, Moravia 35
Central City 58, Starmont 30
Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Central Decatur, Leon 59, Chariton 31
Central Springs 32, Northwood-Kensett 17
Cherokee, Washington 62, Spirit Lake 47
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, West Harrison, Mondamin 23
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Harlan 39
Creston 63, Clarinda 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Boone 34
Danville 47, Eldon Cardinal 46
Davis County, Bloomfield 67, Putnam County, Mo. 61
Denver 38, Dunkerton 33
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Ankeny Centennial 37
Dubuque, Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
Dubuque, Hempstead 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 42
East Mills 50, Bedford 30
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
Estherville Lincoln Central 96, Storm Lake 42
Fulton, Ill. 48, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 36
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 31
Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56
Grundy Center 48, Nevada 40
Highland, Riverside 44, English Valleys, North English 39
Homer, Neb. 53, River Valley, Correctionville 23
Hudson 55, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Humboldt 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
IKM-Manning 92, Missouri Valley 37
Iowa City High 89, Waterloo, East 24
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Keokuk 68, Fairfield 65, OT
Logan-Magnolia 57, Audubon 40
MFL-Mar-Mac 41, Central Elkader 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 41
Maquoketa 58, West Delaware, Manchester 32
Montezuma 53, Earlham 28
Mount Vernon 48, Independence 25
New Hampton 62, Riceville 42
North Fayette Valley 45, Kee, Lansing 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47
Okoboji, Milford 64, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 61, OT
Osage 72, West Fork, Sheffield 25
Panorama, Panora 73, Ogden 28
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Dubuque, Senior 42
Red Oak 61, Denison-Schleswig 45
Regina, Iowa City 33, Bellevue 26
Roland-Story, Story City 63, PCM, Monroe 23
Saint Ansgar 59, Rockford 25
South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Southeast Valley 45
South Hardin 39, North Tama, Traer 35
South O'Brien, Paullina 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 30
Southwest Valley 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50
Springville 69, Alburnett 37
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Stanton 55, Griswold 39
Stanton 55, Griswold 39
Tipton 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 19
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 80, Postville 19
Valley, West Des Moines 64, Marshalltown 23
Vinton-Shellsburg 61, South Tama County, Tama 25
WACO, Wayland 55, New London 47
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 35
Waterloo, West 64, Iowa City Liberty High School 26
Waukee 73, Mason City 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 16
West Burlington 82, Holy Trinity 35
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Sheldon 29
Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Westwood, Sloan 65, Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 59
Wilton 77, Anamosa 74
Winfield-Mount Union 43, Lone Tree 38
Woodward-Granger 34, Madrid 24
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 1, Prairie Centre 0
Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Crookston Pirates 2
Duluth Denfeld 3, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Rochester Mayo 2
Hill-Murray 2, Edina 0, OT
Holy Family Catholic 5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
International Falls 13, Ely/Northeast Range 1
Morris Benson Area Storm 6, Windom Area 2
New Prague 5, Waconia 0
North Branch 5, Chisago Lakes 2
Orono 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Rogers 5, Thief River Falls 4
Roseau 8, Brainerd/Pillager 4
Wadena-Deer Creek 10, Park Rapids Area 0
Warroad 6, Fergus Falls 2
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Minneapolis 1
Delano/Rockford 1, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 0
Dodge County 4, Robbinsdale Armstrong 0
Duluth Northern Stars 5, St. Francis/North Branch 1
Marshall Tigers 2, Minnesota River 1, OT
Minnehaha United 7, Waseca 1
New Prague 4, Waconia 0
South St. Paul 3, Simley 2
