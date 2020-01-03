Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sports Overtime: Jan. 3 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from Friday's action.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 82, Hawley 51

Adrian 65, Hills-Beaver Creek 53

Alexandria 61, Fergus Falls 56

Annandale 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

BOLD 64, Minnewaska 51

Barnum 72, Two Harbors 37

Becker 75, Foley 58

Benilde-St. Margaret's 69, Blake 61

Breck 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 42

Burnsville 65, Farmington 62

Cambridge-Isanti 78, Blaine 70

Carlton 72, Floodwood 40

Cass Lake-Bena 83, Fosston 42

Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Kelliher/Northome 48

Cromwell 68, Silver Bay 43

Delano 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70, Park Rapids 28

Eden Prairie 81, Chaska 68

Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Kimball 25

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Win-E-Mac 41

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, LeSueur-Henderson 58

Goodhue 56, Medford 37

Greenway 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 57

Hastings 57, Simley 53

Hayfield 56, Grand Meadow 51

Henning 60, NCEUH 51

Hinckley-Finlayson 77, North Woods 71

Hopkins 78, Champlin Park 41

International Falls 82, Mesabi East 75, OT

Jackson County Central 63, Pipestone 53

Kittson County Central 64, Sacred Heart 42

La Crescent 72, Dover-Eyota 38

Lakeville South 61, Lakeville North 44

Legacy Christian 78, New Life Academy 54

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 67, Spring Grove 60, OT

Maple Lake 41, Royalton 31

Marshall 95, Windom 52

McGregor 60, Wrenshall 56

Minneapolis Southwest 56, New Prague 47

Minnehaha Academy 89, Park Center 68

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Chisholm 45

New Richland-H-E-G 61, Tri-City United 41

Northern Freeze 92, Lake of the Woods 47

Northland 52, Bigfork 46

Pelican Rapids 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 57

Pierz 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53

Pine River-Backus 66, Pillager 63

Prior Lake 86, Chanhassen 64

Red Wing 75, Rochester Century 41

Shakopee 84, Rosemount 71

South Ridge 68, Cook County 50

Southland 77, Fillmore Central 72, OT

Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70

Springfield 91, Wabasso 39

St. Clair 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60

St. Michael-Albertville 57, Rogers 54

St. Peter 76, St. James Area 56

Stephen-Argyle 56, Roseau 53

Stillwater 58, St. Louis Park 54

Swanville 73, Isle 60

Tartan 74, Henry Sibley 42

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Red Rock Central 58

Wabasha-Kellogg 47, Rushford-Peterson 39

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 47

White Bear Lake 68, Centennial 65

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 61, United South Central 44

Albany 87, Rush City 28

BOLD 63, Nicollet/Loyola 45

Battle Lake 49, Rothsay 48, OT

Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 73

Belle Plaine 62, Maple River 31

Blooming Prairie 66, Triton 58

Breck 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 42

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 83, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79

Canby 36, MACCRAY 32

Centennial 63, White Bear Lake 44

Chatfield 46, Caledonia 39

Coon Rapids 58, Minneapolis Southwest 38

Edina 51, Woodbury 37

Elk River 75, Roseville 53

Fergus Falls 70, Bemidji 49

Forest Lake 67, Anoka 58

Fosston 54, Cass Lake-Bena 50

Grand Rapids 55, North Branch 39

Henry Sibley 52, Tartan 42

Hill-Murray 49, Mahtomedi 40

Hopkins 78, Aquinas, Wis. 57

Houston 52, Hayfield 37

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63

Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Lakeview 45

Lanesboro 61, Klawock City, Alaska 42

Luverne 64, Worthington 63

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 43, Spring Grove 41, OT

Maranatha Christian 81, Holy Angels 44

Marshall 101, Windom 66

Minneapolis South 48, Mounds View 38

Minnetonka 65, Moorhead 51

Nevis 80, Kelliher/Northome 53

New London-Spicer 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 46

New Prague 64, Prior Lake 59

Osakis 47, Minnewaska 43

Park Christian 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 14

Parkers Prairie 58, Hancock 41

Pequot Lakes 62, Staples-Motley 44

Providence Academy 66, Delano 47

Red Wing 75, Rochester Century 41

Robbinsdale Cooper 69, St. Louis Park 62

Rochester Lourdes 63, Grand Meadow 38

Rosemount 46, Shakopee 42

Southland 51, Fillmore Central 48

St. Clair 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53

St. Michael-Albertville 58, Maple Grove 38

St. Paul Highland Park 66, St. Paul Harding 35

Swanville 73, Isle 60

Virginia 62, Eveleth-Gilbert 35

Waconia 69, Buffalo 47

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 25

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39

Watertown-Mayer 71, Mound Westonka 42

Wayzata 67, Stillwater 66

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 55, North Polk, Alleman 39

Alburnett 58, Springville 52

Anamosa 60, Wilton 36

Ankeny 64, Ames 22

Atlantic 58, Shenandoah 35

Audubon 58, Logan-Magnolia 44

Boyden-Hull 80, Sioux Center 57

CAM, Anita 57, Woodbine 34

Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 42

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59

Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 28

Central City 54, Starmont 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 58, Beckman, Dyersville 55

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Okoboji, Milford 73

Charles City 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 54

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Williamsburg 56

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 38

Creston 61, Clarinda 53

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 61, Clarinda 53

Decorah 94, Waukon 59

Denison-Schleswig 74, Red Oak 37

Des Moines, Hoover 55, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48

Des Moines, Lincoln 52, Ottumwa 46

Des Moines, North 79, Des Moines, East 32

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 68, Ankeny Centennial 55

Dubuque, Hempstead 77, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48

Easton Valley 76, Cedar Valley Christian School 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Highland, Riverside 52, English Valleys, North English 28

Hillcrest Academy 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 52

Hudson 51, AGWSR, Ackley 43

IKM-Manning 66, Missouri Valley 33

Iowa City High 58, Waterloo, East 55

Iowa City West 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38

Johnston 63, Urbandale 52

Knoxville 72, Bondurant Farrar 69, OT

Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, George-Little Rock 49

Marion 83, Solon 76, OT

Mount Pleasant 72, Burlington 45

Mount Vernon 74, Independence 44

Nashua-Plainfield 64, North Butler, Greene 49

Nevada 84, Grundy Center 45

North Cedar, Stanwood 54, Tipton 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38

Panorama, Panora 73, Ogden 28

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 23

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 81, Dubuque, Senior 57

Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 40

River Valley, Correctionville 62, Homer, Neb. 45

Rock Valley 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64

Roland-Story, Story City 65, PCM, Monroe 47

South Hardin 55, North Tama, Traer 42

South O'Brien, Paullina 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Southeast Polk 67, Fort Dodge 35

Southeast Valley 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 41

Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 53

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Storm Lake 80, Estherville Lincoln Central 75

Tri-Center, Neola 36, Underwood 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55, Postville 32

Valley, West Des Moines 51, Marshalltown 32

WACO, Wayland 55, New London 53

Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 40

Waterloo, West 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 32

Waukee 94, Mason City 50

West Burlington 52, Holy Trinity 33

West Central, Maynard 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

West Fork, Sheffield 54, Osage 47

West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 33

West Lyon, Inwood 77, Sheldon 62

Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, 2OT

Woodward Academy 62, Earlham 49

Woodward-Granger 79, Madrid 52

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 44

Ames 56, Ankeny 48

Ballard 48, North Polk, Alleman 38

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49, Midland, Wyoming 11

Bondurant Farrar 56, Knoxville 49

Boyden-Hull 47, Sioux Center 40

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Paton-Churdan 47

Burlington 31, Mount Pleasant 26

CAM, Anita 65, Woodbine 36

Calamus-Wheatland 39, Lisbon 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, West Liberty 31

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 38

Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 36

Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 31

Centerville 60, Moravia 35

Central City 58, Starmont 30

Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Central Decatur, Leon 59, Chariton 31

Central Springs 32, Northwood-Kensett 17

Cherokee, Washington 62, Spirit Lake 47

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, West Harrison, Mondamin 23

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Harlan 39

Creston 63, Clarinda 21

Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Boone 34

Danville 47, Eldon Cardinal 46

Davis County, Bloomfield 67, Putnam County, Mo. 61

Denver 38, Dunkerton 33

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Ankeny Centennial 37

Dubuque, Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

Dubuque, Hempstead 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 42

East Mills 50, Bedford 30

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

Estherville Lincoln Central 96, Storm Lake 42

Fulton, Ill. 48, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 31

Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56

Grundy Center 48, Nevada 40

Highland, Riverside 44, English Valleys, North English 39

Homer, Neb. 53, River Valley, Correctionville 23

Hudson 55, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Humboldt 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

IKM-Manning 92, Missouri Valley 37

Iowa City High 89, Waterloo, East 24

Johnston 62, Urbandale 43

Keokuk 68, Fairfield 65, OT

Logan-Magnolia 57, Audubon 40

MFL-Mar-Mac 41, Central Elkader 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 41

Maquoketa 58, West Delaware, Manchester 32

Montezuma 53, Earlham 28

Mount Vernon 48, Independence 25

New Hampton 62, Riceville 42

North Fayette Valley 45, Kee, Lansing 28

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41

Northeast, Goose Lake 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47

Okoboji, Milford 64, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 61, OT

Osage 72, West Fork, Sheffield 25

Panorama, Panora 73, Ogden 28

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Dubuque, Senior 42

Red Oak 61, Denison-Schleswig 45

Regina, Iowa City 33, Bellevue 26

Roland-Story, Story City 63, PCM, Monroe 23

Saint Ansgar 59, Rockford 25

South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Southeast Valley 45

South Hardin 39, North Tama, Traer 35

South O'Brien, Paullina 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 30

Southwest Valley 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50

Springville 69, Alburnett 37

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Stanton 55, Griswold 39

Stanton 55, Griswold 39

Tipton 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 19

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 80, Postville 19

Valley, West Des Moines 64, Marshalltown 23

Vinton-Shellsburg 61, South Tama County, Tama 25

WACO, Wayland 55, New London 47

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 35

Waterloo, West 64, Iowa City Liberty High School 26

Waukee 73, Mason City 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 16

West Burlington 82, Holy Trinity 35

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Sheldon 29

Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Westwood, Sloan 65, Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 59

Wilton 77, Anamosa 74

Winfield-Mount Union 43, Lone Tree 38

Woodward-Granger 34, Madrid 24

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 1, Prairie Centre 0

Detroit Lakes/Perham 5, Crookston Pirates 2

Duluth Denfeld 3, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Rochester Mayo 2

Hill-Murray 2, Edina 0, OT

Holy Family Catholic 5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

International Falls 13, Ely/Northeast Range 1

Morris Benson Area Storm 6, Windom Area 2

New Prague 5, Waconia 0

North Branch 5, Chisago Lakes 2

Orono 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Rogers 5, Thief River Falls 4

Roseau 8, Brainerd/Pillager 4

Wadena-Deer Creek 10, Park Rapids Area 0

Warroad 6, Fergus Falls 2

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Minneapolis 1

Delano/Rockford 1, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 0

Dodge County 4, Robbinsdale Armstrong 0

Duluth Northern Stars 5, St. Francis/North Branch 1

Marshall Tigers 2, Minnesota River 1, OT

Minnehaha United 7, Waseca 1

New Prague 4, Waconia 0

South St. Paul 3, Simley 2

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/3

Image

2020: Take Care of Your Mental Health

Image

North Iowa Bulls first game in arena

Image

Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

Image

Raising Awareness for Mighty Myles

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/3 (SNOW UPDATE)

Image

Parks and Rec gets new office space

Image

Toward Zero Death

Community Events