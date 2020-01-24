Sports Overtime: Jan. 24 highlights & scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 68
Albert Lea 65, Faribault 55
Andover 68, Coon Rapids 57
BOLD 90, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 55
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 54
Belle Plaine 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51
Blaine 64, Champlin Park 59
Blake 72, Breck 49
Blooming Prairie 75, Bethlehem Academy 35
Buffalo 68, Edina 66
Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 51
Cambridge-Isanti 88, St. Francis 71
Centennial 61, Anoka 55
Central Minnesota Christian 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
Chaska 58, St. Louis Park 49
Chisholm 75, Bigfork 61
Clearbrook-Gonvick 94, Lake of the Woods 45
Columbia Heights 108, Brooklyn Center 70
Cretin-Derham Hall 73, East Ridge 62
Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, New Life Academy 44
Dassel-Cokato 68, New London-Spicer 53
East Grand Forks 79, Warroad 74
Eastview 87, Farmington 70
Ely 101, Littlefork-Big Falls 51
Esko 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 45
Fairmont 71, New Ulm 41
Goodhue 62, Rochester Lourdes 56
Hastings 61, Mahtomedi 58
Hermantown 67, Duluth East 60
Hill-Murray 69, Henry Sibley 57
Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Rush City 63
Hopkins 90, St. Michael-Albertville 69
Irondale 55, Roseville 37
Jordan 94, Sibley East 44
Kittson County Central 69, Stephen-Argyle 30
La Crescent 60, Stewartville 53
Lake City 61, Pine Island 37
Lakeview 69, Dawson-Boyd 66
Lakeville South 50, Eagan 46
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 46
Lewiston-Altura 55, Rushford-Peterson 51
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46, Upsala 42, 2OT
Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Fertile-Beltrami 57
Mankato East 68, Rochester John Marshall 39
Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Cromwell 55
Mora 60, Albany 49
NCEUH 70, Fosston 45
Nevis 64, Bagley 43
New Prague 73, Holy Family Catholic 42
North St. Paul 62, St. Thomas Academy 45
Northern Freeze 74, Roseau 62
Northfield 75, Red Wing 55
Northland 78, Deer River 77
Norwood-Young America 62, LeSueur-Henderson 57
Osakis 71, Paynesville 60
Park Rapids 73, Staples-Motley 40
Parkers Prairie 65, Hillcrest Lutheran 52
Pine City 97, Ogilvie 36
Pipestone 55, Worthington 42
Prior Lake 107, Burnsville 84
Providence Academy 72, Mounds Park Academy 33
Randolph 86, Houston 73
Rockford 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 65
Sacred Heart 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 43
Schaeffer Academy 68, Glenville-Emmons 38
Silver Bay 67, South Ridge 57
Sleepy Eye 68, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63
Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Luverne 58
Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Spring Lake Park 87, Robbinsdale Armstrong 69
St. Croix Prep 80, Concordia Academy 56
St. John's Prep 72, Hope Academy 62
St. Peter 56, Blue Earth Area 55
Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 57
Totino-Grace 59, Maple Grove 56
Two Harbors 60, McGregor 58
Virginia 99, Mesabi East 60
Wabasso 96, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89
Waconia 67, Hutchinson 63
Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Frazee 64
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Laporte 31
Waseca 85, St. James Area 44
Watertown-Mayer 54, Annandale 51
West Central 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 24
White Bear Lake 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 71
Willmar 75, Redwood Valley 69
Win-E-Mac 62, Lake Park-Audubon 60
Zimmerman 64, Foley 49
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Apple Valley 62, Shakopee 61
Becker 98, Princeton 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Kimball 40
Big Lake 59, Monticello 45
Blaine 64, Champlin Park 59, OT
Blooming Prairie 53, Bethlehem Academy 21
Brainerd 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 59
Brooklyn Center 67, Avail Academy 65
Burnsville 80, Prior Lake 61
Cambridge-Isanti 54, St. Francis 27
Centennial 78, Anoka 71
Cook County 72, Wrenshall 31
Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, New Life Academy 44
DeLaSalle 73, St. Anthony 57
Duluth East 63, Hermantown 54
Eagan 49, Lakeville South 37
Edina 66, Buffalo 43
Elk River 65, Osseo 38
Ely 52, Duluth Denfeld 36
Fairmont 71, New Ulm 41
Fergus Falls 51, Alexandria 43
Fertile-Beltrami 69, Bagley 15
Fillmore Central 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 39
Forest Lake 62, Mounds View 41
Hawley 57, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40
Hill City/Northland 47, Northeast Range 38
Holy Angels 57, Richfield 30
Hopkins 88, St. Michael-Albertville 80
Houston 77, Randolph 48
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50, Maple Lake 36
Hutchinson 71, Waconia 66
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin County West 27
Lakeville North 77, Rosemount 63
Mabel-Canton 50, Grand Meadow 43
Mahtomedi 69, Hastings 68
Maple Grove 69, Totino-Grace 59
Marshall 82, Luverne 54
Minnewaska 59, Montevideo 56
Moose Lake/Willow River 65, East Central 53
Mounds Park Academy 58, Nova Classical Academy 23
Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Red Rock Central 32
New London-Spicer 62, Dassel-Cokato 28
New Prague 69, Holy Family Catholic 58
Park Center 90, Rogers 77
Park Rapids 65, Staples-Motley 54
Pelican Rapids 62, Barnesville 32
Perham 41, Breckenridge 32
Pierz 63, Milaca 49
Pine River-Backus 81, Isle 29
Red Wing 52, Northfield 29
Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Chanhassen 72
Rochester John Marshall 64, Mankato East 57
Rochester Lourdes 59, Goodhue 52
Rockford 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 51
Roseau 65, Northern Freeze 33
Roseville 70, Irondale 26
Rothsay 93, Lake Park-Audubon 64
South Ridge 68, Silver Bay 19
Spring Grove 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Spring Lake Park 73, Robbinsdale Armstrong 44
St. Clair 65, AC/GE 44
St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Little Falls 28
St. Peter 62, Blue Earth Area 27
Tartan 56, South St. Paul 47
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Central Minnesota Christian 42
Visitation 67, Columbia Heights 43
Waseca 60, St. James Area 29
Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 50
West Central 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
White Bear Lake 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
Willmar 75, St. Cloud Apollo 38
Win-E-Mac 55, Climax/Fisher 39
Worthington 62, Pipestone 40
Zimmerman 59, Foley 55
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 53
ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52
Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29
B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46
Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55
Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49
Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74
Central Decatur, Leon 54, Nodaway Valley 48
Charles City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 64
Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55
Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Davenport, Central 57, Davenport, North 49
Denver 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46
Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Waterloo Christian School 43
Dubuque, Hempstead 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 65
Dubuque, Senior 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50
Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41
Grundy Center 62, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61
Harlan 78, Clarinda 60
Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43
Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55
Humboldt, Kan. 57, Algona 48
Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 55
Lake Mills 51, Osage 48
Lenox 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50
Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50
MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55
MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58
Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56
Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45
Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68
Murray 58, Diagonal 49
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42
Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61
Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 53, West Central, Maynard 37
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 25
Norwalk 70, Indianola 60
Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61
Postville 54, Central Elkader 28
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, OT
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33
Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23
Roland-Story, Story City 39, South Hardin 38
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38
Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler, Greene 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50
Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52
Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40
Van Meter 64, Earlham 38
WACO, Wayland 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Waterloo, West 43, Linn-Mar, Marion 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46
Webster City 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, 2OT
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
West Marshall, State Center 55, AGWSR, Ackley 44
West Sioux 83, South O'Brien, Paullina 65
Western Christian 77, Spencer 31
Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49
Winterset 75, Boone 59
Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47
Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT
Algona 51, Humboldt 40
Assumption, Davenport 68, Davenport, West 30
B-G-M 69, H-L-V, Victor 35
Ballard 58, ADM, Adel 34
Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31
Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52
Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43, Glidden-Ralston 32
Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33
CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Carlisle 74, Perry 29
Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo, East 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Central Elkader 61, Postville 32
Central Lee, Donnellson 56, WACO, Wayland 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40
Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25
Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35
Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 48
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Denver 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 52
Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines, Hoover 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 29
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Des Moines, East 38
Diagonal 36, Murray 35
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Johnston 57
Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Wahlert, Dubuque 43
Dubuque, Senior 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 23
Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41
Forest City 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44
Gilbert 61, Nevada 31
Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32
IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34
Indianola 47, Norwalk 36
Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64
Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Belle Plaine 25
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61
Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25
Lenox 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, OT
Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30
Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35
Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46
Marion 80, West Delaware, Manchester 29
Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14
Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30
Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur, Leon 52
North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 60, West Central, Maynard 25
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Starmont 9
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 45
Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49
Osage 67, Lake Mills 30
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28
Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34
Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44
Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler, Greene 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47
Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57
Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34
South Winneshiek, Calmar 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42
Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57
Van Meter 46, Earlham 24
Wapello 68, Highland, Riverside 47
Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47
Waterloo, West 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32
Webster City 39, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48
West Sioux 51, South O'Brien, Paullina 33
Western Christian 48, Spencer 30
Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16
Winterset 55, Boone 48
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42
Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Brainerd/Pillager 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks 7, Bemidji 2
Chisago Lakes 9, Moose Lake Area 3
Delano/Rockford 1, Waconia 0
Duluth Denfeld 4, Thief River Falls 2
Ely/Northeast Range 4, Bagley/Fosston 3
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 1
Little Falls 5, Princeton 3
Minnesota River 6, Redwood Valley 1
Morris Benson Area Storm 6, May Port CG, N.D. 2
Northern Lakes Lightning 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, New Ulm Eagles 2
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Roseau 1
St. Paul Highland Park 7, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 5
Tartan 3, Apple Valley 1, OT
Warroad 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Winona/Cotter 3, Worthington/Fulda 2, OT
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Blake 7, Duluth Northern Stars 2
Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 4, St. Francis/North Branch 1
Chisago Lakes 4, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1
Crookston Pirates 10, Morris Benson Area Storm 1
Delano/Rockford 4, Waconia 0
East Grand Forks 5, Fargo North/South, N.D. 2
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 6, Northern Lakes Lightning 4
Fairmont Cardinals 4, Minnehaha United 3
Hutchinson 1, New Prague 0
Marshall Tigers 9, Waseca 0
Northfield 2, Mankato East/Loyola 1
Red Wing 4, Mankato West 1
River Lakes Stars 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, Prior Lake 1
Roseau 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Roseville 2, North/Tartan 1
St. Cloud 3, Thief River Falls 2, OT
