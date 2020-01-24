Clear

Sports Overtime: Jan. 24 highlights & scores

Highlights and statewide scored from Jan. 24.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 68

Albert Lea 65, Faribault 55

Andover 68, Coon Rapids 57

BOLD 90, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 55

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 54

Belle Plaine 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51

Blaine 64, Champlin Park 59

Blake 72, Breck 49

Blooming Prairie 75, Bethlehem Academy 35

Buffalo 68, Edina 66

Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 51

Cambridge-Isanti 88, St. Francis 71

Centennial 61, Anoka 55

Central Minnesota Christian 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

Chaska 58, St. Louis Park 49

Chisholm 75, Bigfork 61

Clearbrook-Gonvick 94, Lake of the Woods 45

Columbia Heights 108, Brooklyn Center 70

Cretin-Derham Hall 73, East Ridge 62

Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, New Life Academy 44

Dassel-Cokato 68, New London-Spicer 53

East Grand Forks 79, Warroad 74

Eastview 87, Farmington 70

Ely 101, Littlefork-Big Falls 51

Esko 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 45

Fairmont 71, New Ulm 41

Goodhue 62, Rochester Lourdes 56

Hastings 61, Mahtomedi 58

Hermantown 67, Duluth East 60

Hill-Murray 69, Henry Sibley 57

Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Rush City 63

Hopkins 90, St. Michael-Albertville 69

Irondale 55, Roseville 37

Jordan 94, Sibley East 44

Kittson County Central 69, Stephen-Argyle 30

La Crescent 60, Stewartville 53

Lake City 61, Pine Island 37

Lakeview 69, Dawson-Boyd 66

Lakeville South 50, Eagan 46

Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 46

Lewiston-Altura 55, Rushford-Peterson 51

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46, Upsala 42, 2OT

Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Fertile-Beltrami 57

Mankato East 68, Rochester John Marshall 39

Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Cromwell 55

Mora 60, Albany 49

NCEUH 70, Fosston 45

Nevis 64, Bagley 43

New Prague 73, Holy Family Catholic 42

North St. Paul 62, St. Thomas Academy 45

Northern Freeze 74, Roseau 62

Northfield 75, Red Wing 55

Northland 78, Deer River 77

Norwood-Young America 62, LeSueur-Henderson 57

Osakis 71, Paynesville 60

Park Rapids 73, Staples-Motley 40

Parkers Prairie 65, Hillcrest Lutheran 52

Pine City 97, Ogilvie 36

Pipestone 55, Worthington 42

Prior Lake 107, Burnsville 84

Providence Academy 72, Mounds Park Academy 33

Randolph 86, Houston 73

Rockford 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 65

Sacred Heart 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 43

Schaeffer Academy 68, Glenville-Emmons 38

Silver Bay 67, South Ridge 57

Sleepy Eye 68, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63

Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Luverne 58

Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Spring Lake Park 87, Robbinsdale Armstrong 69

St. Croix Prep 80, Concordia Academy 56

St. John's Prep 72, Hope Academy 62

St. Peter 56, Blue Earth Area 55

Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 57

Totino-Grace 59, Maple Grove 56

Two Harbors 60, McGregor 58

Virginia 99, Mesabi East 60

Wabasso 96, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89

Waconia 67, Hutchinson 63

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Frazee 64

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Laporte 31

Waseca 85, St. James Area 44

Watertown-Mayer 54, Annandale 51

West Central 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 24

White Bear Lake 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 71

Willmar 75, Redwood Valley 69

Win-E-Mac 62, Lake Park-Audubon 60

Zimmerman 64, Foley 49

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Apple Valley 62, Shakopee 61

Becker 98, Princeton 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Kimball 40

Big Lake 59, Monticello 45

Blaine 64, Champlin Park 59, OT

Blooming Prairie 53, Bethlehem Academy 21

Brainerd 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 59

Brooklyn Center 67, Avail Academy 65

Burnsville 80, Prior Lake 61

Cambridge-Isanti 54, St. Francis 27

Centennial 78, Anoka 71

Cook County 72, Wrenshall 31

Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, New Life Academy 44

DeLaSalle 73, St. Anthony 57

Duluth East 63, Hermantown 54

Eagan 49, Lakeville South 37

Edina 66, Buffalo 43

Elk River 65, Osseo 38

Ely 52, Duluth Denfeld 36

Fairmont 71, New Ulm 41

Fergus Falls 51, Alexandria 43

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Bagley 15

Fillmore Central 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 39

Forest Lake 62, Mounds View 41

Hawley 57, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40

Hill City/Northland 47, Northeast Range 38

Holy Angels 57, Richfield 30

Hopkins 88, St. Michael-Albertville 80

Houston 77, Randolph 48

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50, Maple Lake 36

Hutchinson 71, Waconia 66

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin County West 27

Lakeville North 77, Rosemount 63

Mabel-Canton 50, Grand Meadow 43

Mahtomedi 69, Hastings 68

Maple Grove 69, Totino-Grace 59

Marshall 82, Luverne 54

Minnewaska 59, Montevideo 56

Moose Lake/Willow River 65, East Central 53

Mounds Park Academy 58, Nova Classical Academy 23

Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Red Rock Central 32

New London-Spicer 62, Dassel-Cokato 28

New Prague 69, Holy Family Catholic 58

Park Center 90, Rogers 77

Park Rapids 65, Staples-Motley 54

Pelican Rapids 62, Barnesville 32

Perham 41, Breckenridge 32

Pierz 63, Milaca 49

Pine River-Backus 81, Isle 29

Red Wing 52, Northfield 29

Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Chanhassen 72

Rochester John Marshall 64, Mankato East 57

Rochester Lourdes 59, Goodhue 52

Rockford 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 51

Roseau 65, Northern Freeze 33

Roseville 70, Irondale 26

Rothsay 93, Lake Park-Audubon 64

South Ridge 68, Silver Bay 19

Spring Grove 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Spring Lake Park 73, Robbinsdale Armstrong 44

St. Clair 65, AC/GE 44

St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Little Falls 28

St. Peter 62, Blue Earth Area 27

Tartan 56, South St. Paul 47

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Central Minnesota Christian 42

Visitation 67, Columbia Heights 43

Waseca 60, St. James Area 29

Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 50

West Central 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

White Bear Lake 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

Willmar 75, St. Cloud Apollo 38

Win-E-Mac 55, Climax/Fisher 39

Worthington 62, Pipestone 40

Zimmerman 59, Foley 55

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 53

ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52

Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29

B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46

Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55

Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41

Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49

Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74

Central Decatur, Leon 54, Nodaway Valley 48

Charles City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 64

Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55

Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Davenport, Central 57, Davenport, North 49

Denver 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46

Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Waterloo Christian School 43

Dubuque, Hempstead 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 65

Dubuque, Senior 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46

Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50

Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41

Grundy Center 62, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61

Harlan 78, Clarinda 60

Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43

Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55

Humboldt, Kan. 57, Algona 48

Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 55

Lake Mills 51, Osage 48

Lenox 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50

Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50

MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55

MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58

Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56

Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45

Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68

Murray 58, Diagonal 49

Muscatine 62, Clinton 50

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61

Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47

North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 53, West Central, Maynard 37

North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 25

Norwalk 70, Indianola 60

Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61

Postville 54, Central Elkader 28

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, OT

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33

Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23

Roland-Story, Story City 39, South Hardin 38

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38

Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler, Greene 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50

Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52

Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40

Van Meter 64, Earlham 38

WACO, Wayland 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Waterloo, West 43, Linn-Mar, Marion 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46

Webster City 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, 2OT

West Fork, Sheffield 74, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

West Marshall, State Center 55, AGWSR, Ackley 44

West Sioux 83, South O'Brien, Paullina 65

Western Christian 77, Spencer 31

Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49

Winterset 75, Boone 59

Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47

Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT

Algona 51, Humboldt 40

Assumption, Davenport 68, Davenport, West 30

B-G-M 69, H-L-V, Victor 35

Ballard 58, ADM, Adel 34

Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31

Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43, Glidden-Ralston 32

Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33

CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Carlisle 74, Perry 29

Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo, East 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Central Elkader 61, Postville 32

Central Lee, Donnellson 56, WACO, Wayland 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40

Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25

Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35

Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 48

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Denver 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 52

Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines, Hoover 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 29

Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Des Moines, East 38

Diagonal 36, Murray 35

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Johnston 57

Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Wahlert, Dubuque 43

Dubuque, Senior 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 23

Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41

Forest City 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 15

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44

Gilbert 61, Nevada 31

Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32

IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34

Indianola 47, Norwalk 36

Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Belle Plaine 25

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61

Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Lenox 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, OT

Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30

Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35

Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46

Marion 80, West Delaware, Manchester 29

Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Muscatine 49, Clinton 14

Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30

Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur, Leon 52

North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 60, West Central, Maynard 25

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Starmont 9

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 45

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49

Osage 67, Lake Mills 30

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34

Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44

Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler, Greene 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47

Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57

Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34

South Winneshiek, Calmar 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42

Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57

Van Meter 46, Earlham 24

Wapello 68, Highland, Riverside 47

Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47

Waterloo, West 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32

Webster City 39, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48

West Sioux 51, South O'Brien, Paullina 33

Western Christian 48, Spencer 30

Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Winterset 55, Boone 48

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42

Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Brainerd/Pillager 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks 7, Bemidji 2

Chisago Lakes 9, Moose Lake Area 3

Delano/Rockford 1, Waconia 0

Duluth Denfeld 4, Thief River Falls 2

Ely/Northeast Range 4, Bagley/Fosston 3

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 1

Little Falls 5, Princeton 3

Minnesota River 6, Redwood Valley 1

Morris Benson Area Storm 6, May Port CG, N.D. 2

Northern Lakes Lightning 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, New Ulm Eagles 2

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Roseau 1

St. Paul Highland Park 7, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 5

Tartan 3, Apple Valley 1, OT

Warroad 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Winona/Cotter 3, Worthington/Fulda 2, OT

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Blake 7, Duluth Northern Stars 2

Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 4, St. Francis/North Branch 1

Chisago Lakes 4, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1

Crookston Pirates 10, Morris Benson Area Storm 1

Delano/Rockford 4, Waconia 0

East Grand Forks 5, Fargo North/South, N.D. 2

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 6, Northern Lakes Lightning 4

Fairmont Cardinals 4, Minnehaha United 3

Hutchinson 1, New Prague 0

Marshall Tigers 9, Waseca 0

Northfield 2, Mankato East/Loyola 1

Red Wing 4, Mankato West 1

River Lakes Stars 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, Prior Lake 1

Roseau 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Roseville 2, North/Tartan 1

St. Cloud 3, Thief River Falls 2, OT

