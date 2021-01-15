Clear

Sports Overtime: Jan. 15 highlights & statewide scores

Highlights and scores from the first Friday back to prep sports in Minnesota.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:24 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 74, Little Falls 49

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Northern Freeze 52

Becker 89, North Branch 81

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Maple Lake 21

Bloomington Jefferson 49, Chanhassen 46

Breckenridge 87, Upsala 45

Buffalo 59, Minnetonka 53, OT

Chaska 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 49

Chisago Lakes 74, Big Lake 62

Deer River 76, Virginia 58

East Grand Forks 70, Crookston 47

Ely 75, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Forest Lake 51, Woodbury 44

Fosston 55, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Hayfield 78, Randolph 62

Hopkins 48, Eden Prairie 45

International Falls 78, Mesabi East 67

Jordan 88, Belle Plaine 44

Kimball 59, Holdingford 41

Lake City 71, Pine Island 50

Legacy Christian 70, West Lutheran 33

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 71, Mabel-Canton 35

Mahtomedi 79, St. Thomas Academy 66

Mayer-Lutheran 74, Norwood-Young America 42

Menahga 68, Sebeka 40

Moose Lake/Willow River 112, Silver Bay 27

Mounds View 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 51

New York Mills 77, Henning 52

North St. Paul 60, Hill-Murray 45

Parkers Prairie 85, Brandon-Evansville 41

Paynesville 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 66

Pequot Lakes 73, Crosby-Ironton 47

Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 48

Rothsay 49, Underwood 37

Royalton 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 37

Rush City 77, Isle 17

South Ridge 66, Cromwell 39

South St. Paul 92, Hastings 70

Stephen-Argyle 71, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37

Stewartville 81, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58

Stillwater 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 51

Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 51

Verndale 65, Bertha-Hewitt 63

Wayzata 99, St. Michael-Albertville 65

White Bear Lake 63, Irondale 58

Win-E-Mac 48, Lake Park-Audubon 28

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 63, Climax/Fisher 28

Avail Academy 64, United Christian 45

Becker 93, North Branch 27

Breckenridge 63, Crookston 57, OT

Cambridge-Isanti 64, St. Croix Lutheran 59, OT

Cretin-Derham Hall 67, Mounds View 53

Farmington 61, Lakeville North 36

Foley 71, Paynesville 49

Fosston 71, NCEUH 39

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, St. Clair 38

Grand Meadow 36, Spring Grove 20

Grand Rapids 59, Hibbing 44

Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16

Hill-Murray 73, North St. Paul 20

Hopkins 73, Eden Prairie 39

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Legacy Christian 49

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 29, Mabel-Canton 24

Mahtomedi 67, Tartan 28

Maple Lake 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35

Osakis 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19

Perham 66, Fergus Falls 63

Pine City 105, Isle 18

Robbinsdale Cooper 80, New Prague 45

Rochester Lourdes 60, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18

Shakopee 70, Apple Valley 40

Simley 52, Henry Sibley 41

Spectrum 80, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 10

St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 38

St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 60

Swanville 46, Verndale 23

Visitation 55, Fridley 32

Waconia 81, Chanhassen 69

Watertown-Mayer 55, Delano 32

White Bear Lake 78, Irondale 36

Willmar 53, Alexandria 36

Zimmerman 88, Princeton 61

BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4

Blake 5, Wayzata 1

Dodge County 5, Northfield 5

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 6, East Grand Forks 1

Mora/Milaca Co-op 9, Ashland, Wis. 2

River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 0

Waconia 5, New Prague 4

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 1

Andover 8, Champlin Park 0

Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0

East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0

Gentry Academy 9, Rochester Lourdes 0

Holy Family Catholic 9, Hutchinson 1

New Prague 4, Waconia 1

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 3

Pine City 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1

South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26

B-G-M 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

BCLUW, Conrad 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57

Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

Clear Creek-Amana 54, Beckman, Dyersville 38

Davenport, North 71, Bettendorf 66, OT

Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Denver 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 71

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Clarksville 33

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 67

Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Independence 49, Benton Community 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Colfax-Mingo 64

Linn-Mar, Marion 61, Dubuque, Senior 55

Lisbon 57, Midland, Wyoming 25

Montezuma 80, Keota 44

Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43

Pella 56, Pella Christian 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Waterloo, West 60

Regina, Iowa City 53, Tipton 40

Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70, OT

Springville 100, Central City 33

Tripoli 76, Riceville 40

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40

Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47

Washington 46, Keokuk 42

West Burlington 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 63

West Delaware, Manchester 69, Marion 59

West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Winterset vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30

Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7

B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Bellevue 46, Monticello 42

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33

Benton Community 61, Independence 26

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47

Clarksville 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27

Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14

Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25

East Buchanan, Winthrop 58, Starmont 27

Fairfield 52, Mount Pleasant 32

Holy Trinity 40, Eldon Cardinal 38

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40

Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26

Keokuk 60, Washington 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 51, Dubuque, Senior 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48

Montezuma 90, Keota 17

North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42

Northeast, Goose Lake 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45

Pella Christian 48, Pella 43

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 42

Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Waterloo, West 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36

West Burlington 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19

Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Mason City, ppd.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Baxter vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Knoxville, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Grinnell vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Grundy Center vs. South Hardin, ppd.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Algona, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

Pleasantville vs. AC/GC, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 441935

Reported Deaths: 5885
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin918591461
Ramsey39405729
Dakota32551324
Anoka30638354
Washington19827221
Stearns17686184
St. Louis13453237
Scott1178693
Wright11485101
Olmsted1024870
Sherburne812364
Carver686636
Clay643278
Rice595266
Kandiyohi551069
Blue Earth533833
Crow Wing476573
Otter Tail449860
Chisago446331
Benton414885
Winona383946
Douglas370366
Nobles364646
Mower358026
Goodhue340757
Polk326754
McLeod321644
Morrison308743
Beltrami305746
Lyon298735
Itasca281143
Becker279438
Isanti279440
Carlton276942
Steele26879
Pine263813
Freeborn237219
Todd230029
Nicollet222136
Brown212334
Mille Lacs211645
Le Sueur206515
Cass203823
Meeker197433
Waseca187515
Martin168226
Wabasha16712
Roseau164916
Hubbard146937
Redwood138527
Renville136139
Houston133213
Dodge13134
Chippewa130632
Cottonwood125118
Fillmore12084
Wadena118214
Rock108511
Sibley10757
Aitkin106633
Watonwan10548
Faribault103214
Kanabec96818
Pennington95915
Pipestone92522
Yellow Medicine92514
Murray8585
Jackson84510
Swift82617
Pope7355
Marshall70115
Stevens6968
Clearwater68114
Lac qui Parle65216
Lake62215
Wilkin6179
Koochiching57910
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned43568
Grant4247
Norman4218
Mahnomen4077
Kittson36619
Red Lake3154
Traverse2433
Lake of the Woods1741
Cook1130

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 300884

Reported Deaths: 4197
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44949440
Linn17563269
Scott15228161
Black Hawk13552228
Woodbury12896175
Johnson1191749
Dubuque11229148
Pottawattamie8863112
Dallas874169
Story857433
Webster464768
Cerro Gordo458766
Sioux452451
Clinton445461
Warren430637
Marshall424561
Buena Vista389029
Muscatine382275
Des Moines377340
Plymouth347967
Wapello336796
Jasper315955
Lee310828
Marion298852
Jones268949
Henry262130
Carroll252233
Bremer240048
Crawford227622
Boone214116
Washington213531
Benton207543
Mahaska189936
Jackson189631
Tama184757
Dickinson183225
Delaware171136
Kossuth169241
Clay165319
Wright161724
Fayette157022
Buchanan156920
Hamilton156828
Hardin153129
Harrison152961
Winneshiek150819
Clayton149848
Cedar149119
Butler145423
Page143115
Floyd137236
Cherokee137125
Mills135216
Lyon133132
Poweshiek131024
Hancock127924
Allamakee125927
Iowa122122
Calhoun12159
Jefferson118623
Grundy118522
Winnebago117229
Madison11639
Mitchell114634
Louisa113729
Cass111741
Chickasaw110111
Sac110115
Emmet109931
Appanoose108838
Union107922
Humboldt103919
Guthrie102124
Shelby101026
Franklin99818
Unassigned9370
Palo Alto8969
Keokuk84225
Montgomery82722
Howard81119
Monroe79918
Pocahontas77211
Clarke7717
Ida73530
Greene6837
Davis68221
Adair68120
Lucas6458
Osceola6349
Monona62316
Taylor5889
Worth5873
Fremont5005
Van Buren49112
Decatur4744
Ringgold4229
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2923
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
A quiet weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall ready for 2021

Image

Is the City of Rochester paying men and women equally?

Image

LWVMN asks for "truth and consequences" for state lawmakers

Image

Sports Overtime Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Plans for polar plunge

Image

Equal work and equal pay.

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750 million

Image

Increase in 2021 travel plans

Community Events