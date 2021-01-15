Sports Overtime: Jan. 15 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 74, Little Falls 49
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Northern Freeze 52
Becker 89, North Branch 81
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Maple Lake 21
Bloomington Jefferson 49, Chanhassen 46
Breckenridge 87, Upsala 45
Buffalo 59, Minnetonka 53, OT
Chaska 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 49
Chisago Lakes 74, Big Lake 62
Deer River 76, Virginia 58
East Grand Forks 70, Crookston 47
Ely 75, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58
Forest Lake 51, Woodbury 44
Fosston 55, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43
Hayfield 78, Randolph 62
Hopkins 48, Eden Prairie 45
International Falls 78, Mesabi East 67
Jordan 88, Belle Plaine 44
Kimball 59, Holdingford 41
Lake City 71, Pine Island 50
Legacy Christian 70, West Lutheran 33
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 71, Mabel-Canton 35
Mahtomedi 79, St. Thomas Academy 66
Mayer-Lutheran 74, Norwood-Young America 42
Menahga 68, Sebeka 40
Moose Lake/Willow River 112, Silver Bay 27
Mounds View 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 51
New York Mills 77, Henning 52
North St. Paul 60, Hill-Murray 45
Parkers Prairie 85, Brandon-Evansville 41
Paynesville 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 66
Pequot Lakes 73, Crosby-Ironton 47
Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 48
Rothsay 49, Underwood 37
Royalton 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 37
Rush City 77, Isle 17
South Ridge 66, Cromwell 39
South St. Paul 92, Hastings 70
Stephen-Argyle 71, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37
Stewartville 81, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
Stillwater 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 51
Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 51
Verndale 65, Bertha-Hewitt 63
Wayzata 99, St. Michael-Albertville 65
White Bear Lake 63, Irondale 58
Win-E-Mac 48, Lake Park-Audubon 28
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 63, Climax/Fisher 28
Avail Academy 64, United Christian 45
Becker 93, North Branch 27
Breckenridge 63, Crookston 57, OT
Cambridge-Isanti 64, St. Croix Lutheran 59, OT
Cretin-Derham Hall 67, Mounds View 53
Farmington 61, Lakeville North 36
Foley 71, Paynesville 49
Fosston 71, NCEUH 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, St. Clair 38
Grand Meadow 36, Spring Grove 20
Grand Rapids 59, Hibbing 44
Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16
Hill-Murray 73, North St. Paul 20
Hopkins 73, Eden Prairie 39
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 74, Legacy Christian 49
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 29, Mabel-Canton 24
Mahtomedi 67, Tartan 28
Maple Lake 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35
Osakis 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19
Perham 66, Fergus Falls 63
Pine City 105, Isle 18
Robbinsdale Cooper 80, New Prague 45
Rochester Lourdes 60, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18
Shakopee 70, Apple Valley 40
Simley 52, Henry Sibley 41
Spectrum 80, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 10
St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 38
St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 60
Swanville 46, Verndale 23
Visitation 55, Fridley 32
Waconia 81, Chanhassen 69
Watertown-Mayer 55, Delano 32
White Bear Lake 78, Irondale 36
Willmar 53, Alexandria 36
Zimmerman 88, Princeton 61
BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4
Blake 5, Wayzata 1
Dodge County 5, Northfield 5
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 6, East Grand Forks 1
Mora/Milaca Co-op 9, Ashland, Wis. 2
River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 0
Waconia 5, New Prague 4
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 1
Andover 8, Champlin Park 0
Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0
East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0
Gentry Academy 9, Rochester Lourdes 0
Holy Family Catholic 9, Hutchinson 1
New Prague 4, Waconia 1
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 3
Pine City 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1
South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26
B-G-M 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
BCLUW, Conrad 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41
Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57
Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
Clear Creek-Amana 54, Beckman, Dyersville 38
Davenport, North 71, Bettendorf 66, OT
Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36
Denver 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 71
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Clarksville 33
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 67
Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Independence 49, Benton Community 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Colfax-Mingo 64
Linn-Mar, Marion 61, Dubuque, Senior 55
Lisbon 57, Midland, Wyoming 25
Montezuma 80, Keota 44
Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43
Pella 56, Pella Christian 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Waterloo, West 60
Regina, Iowa City 53, Tipton 40
Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70, OT
Springville 100, Central City 33
Tripoli 76, Riceville 40
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40
Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47
Washington 46, Keokuk 42
West Burlington 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 63
West Delaware, Manchester 69, Marion 59
West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.
Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.
Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.
LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.
Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.
North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Winterset vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30
Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7
B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Bellevue 46, Monticello 42
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33
Benton Community 61, Independence 26
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47
Clarksville 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27
Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14
Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25
East Buchanan, Winthrop 58, Starmont 27
Fairfield 52, Mount Pleasant 32
Holy Trinity 40, Eldon Cardinal 38
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40
Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26
Keokuk 60, Washington 25
Linn-Mar, Marion 51, Dubuque, Senior 42
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48
Montezuma 90, Keota 17
North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42
Northeast, Goose Lake 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45
Pella Christian 48, Pella 43
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 42
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Waterloo, West 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36
West Burlington 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19
Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
