Sports Overtime: Jan. 10 highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 74, Mahnomen/Waubun 44
Albany 55, Little Falls 42
Albert Lea 62, Red Wing 54
Ashby 61, Brandon-Evansville 57
Austin 62, Northfield 44
Barnum 54, McGregor 26
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Sauk Centre 46
Belle Plaine 86, Sibley East 67
Big Lake 82, Princeton 73
Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 21
Brainerd 73, Andover 57
Cambridge-Isanti 68, Monticello 54
Cass Lake-Bena 83, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 45
Chaska 71, Bloomington Jefferson 66
Chisholm 87, Mesabi East 82
Columbia Heights 61, St. Croix Lutheran 54
Concordia Academy 71, Nova Classical Academy 33
Cretin-Derham Hall 68, Roseville 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, St. Agnes 39
Cromwell 66, Two Harbors 47
Crosby-Ironton 60, Staples-Motley 42
Dawson-Boyd 71, Minneota 67
DeLaSalle 64, Hopkins 46
Delano 65, Holy Family Catholic 51
Detroit Lakes 57, Aitkin 52
East Central 56, Rush City 52
East Ridge 76, Forest Lake 47
Eastview 71, Apple Valley 58
Eden Prairie 75, Wayzata 55
Fertile-Beltrami 75, Crookston 54
Grand Meadow 65, Lanesboro 40
Hastings 81, Hibbing 76
Hawley 66, Park Rapids 47
Hayfield 66, United South Central 53
Heritage Christian Academy 81, North Lakes Academy 35
Irondale 71, Park (Cottage Grove) 67
Jackson County Central 83, Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 62
Jordan 77, Norwood-Young America 65
Kasson-Mantorville 65, Pine Island 61
Kittson County Central 61, Northern Freeze 49
Lac qui Parle Valley 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54
Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Lakeville North 66, Eagan 49
LeSueur-Henderson 68, Tri-City United 44
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59, PACT Charter 43
Litchfield 45, Annandale 35
Luverne 87, Windom 74
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 75, Mabel-Canton 37
MACCRAY 60, Lakeview 54
Maple River 64, Medford 39
Marshall 75, Pipestone 36
Melrose 78, Montevideo 63
Minnesota Transitions 66, St. Paul Prep 64
Minnewaska 66, New London-Spicer 60
Moorhead 74, St. Cloud Tech 49
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, Benson 64
Mounds View 66, Stillwater 39
Mountain Lake Co-op 65, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45
Nashwauk-Keewatin 76, Ely 62
New Richland-H-E-G 67, Bethlehem Academy 66
North St. Paul 65, Henry Sibley 51
Onamia 57, Ogilvie 52
Owatonna 72, Winona 49
Paynesville 71, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Pelican Rapids 77, Rothsay 56
Pierz 63, Holdingford 38
Prior Lake 71, Lakeville South 64, OT
Randolph 44, Schaeffer Academy 42, 2OT
Red Lake County 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52
Rochester Century 53, Rochester John Marshall 49
Roseau 83, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74
Rushford-Peterson 60, Southland 44
Shakopee 83, Burnsville 56
Simley 66, Mahtomedi 53
South Ridge 66, Carlton 52
South St. Paul 102, Hill-Murray 77
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Mayer-Lutheran 55
Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 49
Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 59
Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 20
Springfield 94, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85
St. Croix Prep 98, New Life Academy 47
St. Francis 63, North Branch 47
St. Louis Park 94, Chanhassen 73
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Buffalo 28
St. Paul Academy 71, Breck 59
St. Paul Harding 79, St. Paul Como Park 64
Stephen-Argyle 72, Clearbrook-Gonvick 68
Tartan 76, St. Thomas Academy 38
Virginia 77, Pequot Lakes 64
Wabasha-Kellogg 61, Kingsland 42
Waconia 59, Orono 36
Waseca 86, Blue Earth Area 52
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Blooming Prairie 60
West Central 83, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Edgerton 33
Win-E-Mac 50, Bagley 47
Zimmerman 81, Milaca 58
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 65, Cleveland 45
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 36
Albany 75, Little Falls 34
Alexandria 72, Tartan 22
Annandale 49, Litchfield 40
Barnesville 48, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38
Battle Lake 42, Hillcrest Lutheran 28
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Maple Lake 35
Big Lake 82, Princeton 73
Brainerd 79, St. Cloud Apollo 42
Breck 55, St. Paul Academy 38
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 85, New Ulm Cathedral 23
Burnsville 75, Shakopee 65
Cambridge-Isanti 62, Monticello 57
Chaska 67, Bloomington Jefferson 24
Clearbrook-Gonvick 51, Pine River-Backus 50
Cook County 38, Floodwood 35
Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, St. Agnes 39
Crosby-Ironton 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 52
DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 56
Eastview 47, Apple Valley 43
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 76, Jackson County Central 48
Fergus Falls 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Foley 50, Mora 17
Forest Lake 67, East Ridge 58
Fosston 79, Climax/Fisher 45
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 65, Wabasso 44
Grand Rapids 49, East Grand Forks 31
Hawley 47, Breckenridge 45
Hayfield 58, United South Central 31
Heritage Christian Academy 68, North Lakes Academy 5
Hill-Murray 74, South St. Paul 29
Holy Angels 74, Fridley 51
Holy Family Catholic 73, Delano 58
Houston 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
Hutchinson 59, New Prague 57
Irondale 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 54
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42
Lake of the Woods 72, Warroad 34
Luverne 72, Windom 64
Mankato West 75, Faribault 47
Maranatha Christian 68, Trinity 3
Marshall 69, Pipestone 37
Martin County West 48, GHEC/Martin Luther 34
Minneapolis Southwest 72, Minneapolis Henry 20
Minnehaha Academy 58, Providence Academy 52
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Springfield 65
Minnetonka 49, Edina 41
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Benson 61
NCEUH 67, Fertile-Beltrami 42
North Branch 66, St. Francis 49
Onamia 57, Ogilvie 52
Park Christian 60, Lake Park-Audubon 58
Park Rapids 52, Frazee 44
Paynesville 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57
Pequot Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 26
Pierz 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 44
Prior Lake 72, Lakeville South 66
Proctor 59, Cherry 35
Randolph 69, Schaeffer Academy 29
Red Wing 79, Albert Lea 64
Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 52
Rochester John Marshall 59, Rochester Century 32
Rosemount 72, Farmington 66
Roseville 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 39
Royalton 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51
Sauk Centre 77, BOLD 49
Simley 66, Mahtomedi 53
Southland 52, Rushford-Peterson 38
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Mayer-Lutheran 55
St. Louis Park 94, Chanhassen 73
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Buffalo 28
St. Paul Como Park 94, St. Paul Harding 33
St. Peter 57, Fairmont 29
Stillwater 70, Mounds View 59
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Murray County Central 38
Underwood 71, Rothsay 51
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Cass Lake-Bena 59
Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 33
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Blooming Prairie 51
Wayzata 68, Eden Prairie 65
West Central 67, Hancock 49
Win-E-Mac 55, Bagley 35
Worthington 71, Redwood Valley 33
Zimmerman 64, Milaca 48
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Detroit Lakes/Perham 7, Lake of the Woods 2
Duluth Denfeld 4, Chanhassen 0
Eden Prairie 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 2
Ely/Northeast Range 10, WSFLG Blizzard, Wis. 1
Hopkins 1, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Orono 5, Hutchinson 3
Prairie Centre 6, Willmar 2
Roseau 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Kittson County Central 2
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria 6, East Grand Forks 1
Blake 4, Farmington 2
Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 0
Buffalo Bison 2, Moorhead 2, OT (tie)
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 6, Dodge County Wildcats 2
Chisago Lakes 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 3
Delano/Rockford 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 5, Minnehaha United 4
Forest Lake 12, Duluth Northern Stars 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 1, Elk River/Zimmerman 0
Hill-Murray 7, Hastings 1
Mahtomedi 0, Simley 0, OT (tie)
Moose Lake Area 6, Rochester John Marshall 2
Orono 5, Hutchinson 2
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, Faribault 0
South St. Paul 7, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 0
St. Croix Valley Fusion, Wis. 3, Woodbury Area 0
Totino-Grace 4, Red Wing 0
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37
Bishop Garrigan 80, West Hancock, Britt 29
Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63, OT
Charles City 67, Waukon 63
Cherokee, Washington 65, Spencer 52
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 63, OT
Clear Lake 53, Humboldt 48
Crestwood, Cresco 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47, 2OT
Davenport, Central 59, Davenport, West 50
Davenport, North 67, Assumption, Davenport 50
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 41
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64
Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62
Jackson County Central, Minn. 83, Estherville Lincoln Central 62
Lake Mills 60, Forest City 35
Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51
Madrid 73, Ogden 60
Manson Northwest Webster 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50
Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 20
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
Ponca, Neb. 77, Woodbury Central, Moville 61
Ridge View 53, Westwood, Sloan 45
Rock Valley 48, George-Little Rock 38
Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28
Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 23
South Central Calhoun 92, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43
South O'Brien, Paullina 84, Akron-Westfield 22
South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52
Southeast Valley 80, Alta-Aurelia 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53
Tipton 52, Wilton 50
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
West Burlington 63, Burlington Notre Dame 62
West Central, Maynard 54, Central Elkader 34
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Mediapolis 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.
Anamosa vs. Camanche, ppd.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.
Burlington vs. Keokuk, ccd.
Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.
Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
Clear Creek-Amana vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Colfax-Mingo vs. Sigourney, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville, Neb., ppd.
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Glenwood vs. Shenandoah, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Glidden-Ralston vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
Johnston vs. Ames, ccd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Waterloo, East, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Lynnville-Sully vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.
Marion vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
Mason City vs. Marshalltown, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Meskwaki Settlement School vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Monticello vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.
Mount Pleasant vs. Fort Madison, ppd.
Mount Vernon vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Norwalk vs. Newton, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.
Pella Christian vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd.
Pella vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Sidney vs. East Mills, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Van Meter vs. Pleasantville, ppd. to Jan 16th.
WACO, Wayland vs. Van Buren, Keosauqua, ppd. to Jan 20th.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.
Williamsburg vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
Woodward Academy vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Akron-Westfield 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 38
Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38
Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62
Burlington Notre Dame 64, West Burlington 54
Central Lee, Donnellson 46, Holy Trinity 25
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
Cherokee, Washington 87, Spencer 62
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27
Crofton, Neb. 81, Sioux City, West 53
Davenport, North 58, Assumption, Davenport 41
Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31
Emmetsburg 62, East Sac County 28
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County Central, Minn. 48
Forest City 51, Lake Mills 15
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52
Hinton 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Janesville 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33
Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 26
Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mount Union 38
New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10
North Butler, Greene 57, Rockford 31
North Iowa Christian 48, Floyd Lighthouse 32
North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50
OA-BCIG 70, Lawton-Bronson 23
Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34
Rock Valley 49, George-Little Rock 30
Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Saint Ansgar 51, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32
Sioux Center 61, Sheldon 41
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41, West Bend-Mallard 23
South Central Calhoun 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Tipton 52, Wilton 50
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51
Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian High School 27
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Fort Dodge 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 42
West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55
West Lyon, Inwood 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT
West Sioux 60, Homer, Neb. 51
Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18
Westwood, Sloan 60, Ridge View 51
CNOS Tournament
Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.
Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.
Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.
Fort Madison vs. Mount Pleasant, ppd.
Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.
Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Waterloo, East vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.
Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
