Sports Overtime: Jan. 10 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 74, Mahnomen/Waubun 44

Albany 55, Little Falls 42

Albert Lea 62, Red Wing 54

Ashby 61, Brandon-Evansville 57

Austin 62, Northfield 44

Barnum 54, McGregor 26

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Sauk Centre 46

Belle Plaine 86, Sibley East 67

Big Lake 82, Princeton 73

Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 21

Brainerd 73, Andover 57

Cambridge-Isanti 68, Monticello 54

Cass Lake-Bena 83, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 45

Chaska 71, Bloomington Jefferson 66

Chisholm 87, Mesabi East 82

Columbia Heights 61, St. Croix Lutheran 54

Concordia Academy 71, Nova Classical Academy 33

Cretin-Derham Hall 68, Roseville 45

Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, St. Agnes 39

Cromwell 66, Two Harbors 47

Crosby-Ironton 60, Staples-Motley 42

Dawson-Boyd 71, Minneota 67

DeLaSalle 64, Hopkins 46

Delano 65, Holy Family Catholic 51

Detroit Lakes 57, Aitkin 52

East Central 56, Rush City 52

East Ridge 76, Forest Lake 47

Eastview 71, Apple Valley 58

Eden Prairie 75, Wayzata 55

Fertile-Beltrami 75, Crookston 54

Grand Meadow 65, Lanesboro 40

Hastings 81, Hibbing 76

Hawley 66, Park Rapids 47

Hayfield 66, United South Central 53

Heritage Christian Academy 81, North Lakes Academy 35

Irondale 71, Park (Cottage Grove) 67

Jackson County Central 83, Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 62

Jordan 77, Norwood-Young America 65

Kasson-Mantorville 65, Pine Island 61

Kittson County Central 61, Northern Freeze 49

Lac qui Parle Valley 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54

Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36

Lakeville North 66, Eagan 49

LeSueur-Henderson 68, Tri-City United 44

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59, PACT Charter 43

Litchfield 45, Annandale 35

Luverne 87, Windom 74

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 75, Mabel-Canton 37

MACCRAY 60, Lakeview 54

Maple River 64, Medford 39

Marshall 75, Pipestone 36

Melrose 78, Montevideo 63

Minnesota Transitions 66, St. Paul Prep 64

Minnewaska 66, New London-Spicer 60

Moorhead 74, St. Cloud Tech 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, Benson 64

Mounds View 66, Stillwater 39

Mountain Lake Co-op 65, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

Nashwauk-Keewatin 76, Ely 62

New Richland-H-E-G 67, Bethlehem Academy 66

North St. Paul 65, Henry Sibley 51

Onamia 57, Ogilvie 52

Owatonna 72, Winona 49

Paynesville 71, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Pelican Rapids 77, Rothsay 56

Pierz 63, Holdingford 38

Prior Lake 71, Lakeville South 64, OT

Randolph 44, Schaeffer Academy 42, 2OT

Red Lake County 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52

Rochester Century 53, Rochester John Marshall 49

Roseau 83, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74

Rushford-Peterson 60, Southland 44

Shakopee 83, Burnsville 56

Simley 66, Mahtomedi 53

South Ridge 66, Carlton 52

South St. Paul 102, Hill-Murray 77

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Mayer-Lutheran 55

Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 49

Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 59

Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 20

Springfield 94, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85

St. Croix Prep 98, New Life Academy 47

St. Francis 63, North Branch 47

St. Louis Park 94, Chanhassen 73

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Buffalo 28

St. Paul Academy 71, Breck 59

St. Paul Harding 79, St. Paul Como Park 64

Stephen-Argyle 72, Clearbrook-Gonvick 68

Tartan 76, St. Thomas Academy 38

Virginia 77, Pequot Lakes 64

Wabasha-Kellogg 61, Kingsland 42

Waconia 59, Orono 36

Waseca 86, Blue Earth Area 52

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Blooming Prairie 60

West Central 83, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Edgerton 33

Win-E-Mac 50, Bagley 47

Zimmerman 81, Milaca 58

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 65, Cleveland 45

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 36

Albany 75, Little Falls 34

Alexandria 72, Tartan 22

Annandale 49, Litchfield 40

Barnesville 48, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38

Battle Lake 42, Hillcrest Lutheran 28

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Maple Lake 35

Big Lake 82, Princeton 73

Brainerd 79, St. Cloud Apollo 42

Breck 55, St. Paul Academy 38

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 85, New Ulm Cathedral 23

Burnsville 75, Shakopee 65

Cambridge-Isanti 62, Monticello 57

Chaska 67, Bloomington Jefferson 24

Clearbrook-Gonvick 51, Pine River-Backus 50

Cook County 38, Floodwood 35

Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, St. Agnes 39

Crosby-Ironton 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 52

DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 56

Eastview 47, Apple Valley 43

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 76, Jackson County Central 48

Fergus Falls 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Foley 50, Mora 17

Forest Lake 67, East Ridge 58

Fosston 79, Climax/Fisher 45

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 65, Wabasso 44

Grand Rapids 49, East Grand Forks 31

Hawley 47, Breckenridge 45

Hayfield 58, United South Central 31

Heritage Christian Academy 68, North Lakes Academy 5

Hill-Murray 74, South St. Paul 29

Holy Angels 74, Fridley 51

Holy Family Catholic 73, Delano 58

Houston 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 26

Hutchinson 59, New Prague 57

Irondale 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 54

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42

Lake of the Woods 72, Warroad 34

Luverne 72, Windom 64

Mankato West 75, Faribault 47

Maranatha Christian 68, Trinity 3

Marshall 69, Pipestone 37

Martin County West 48, GHEC/Martin Luther 34

Minneapolis Southwest 72, Minneapolis Henry 20

Minnehaha Academy 58, Providence Academy 52

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Springfield 65

Minnetonka 49, Edina 41

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Benson 61

NCEUH 67, Fertile-Beltrami 42

North Branch 66, St. Francis 49

Onamia 57, Ogilvie 52

Park Christian 60, Lake Park-Audubon 58

Park Rapids 52, Frazee 44

Paynesville 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57

Pequot Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 26

Pierz 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Prior Lake 72, Lakeville South 66

Proctor 59, Cherry 35

Randolph 69, Schaeffer Academy 29

Red Wing 79, Albert Lea 64

Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 52

Rochester John Marshall 59, Rochester Century 32

Rosemount 72, Farmington 66

Roseville 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 39

Royalton 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51

Sauk Centre 77, BOLD 49

Simley 66, Mahtomedi 53

Southland 52, Rushford-Peterson 38

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Mayer-Lutheran 55

St. Louis Park 94, Chanhassen 73

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Buffalo 28

St. Paul Como Park 94, St. Paul Harding 33

St. Peter 57, Fairmont 29

Stillwater 70, Mounds View 59

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Murray County Central 38

Underwood 71, Rothsay 51

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Cass Lake-Bena 59

Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 33

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Blooming Prairie 51

Wayzata 68, Eden Prairie 65

West Central 67, Hancock 49

Win-E-Mac 55, Bagley 35

Worthington 71, Redwood Valley 33

Zimmerman 64, Milaca 48

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Detroit Lakes/Perham 7, Lake of the Woods 2

Duluth Denfeld 4, Chanhassen 0

Eden Prairie 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 2

Ely/Northeast Range 10, WSFLG Blizzard, Wis. 1

Hopkins 1, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Orono 5, Hutchinson 3

Prairie Centre 6, Willmar 2

Roseau 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Kittson County Central 2

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria 6, East Grand Forks 1

Blake 4, Farmington 2

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 0

Buffalo Bison 2, Moorhead 2, OT (tie)

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 6, Dodge County Wildcats 2

Chisago Lakes 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 3

Delano/Rockford 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 5, Minnehaha United 4

Forest Lake 12, Duluth Northern Stars 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 1, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

Hill-Murray 7, Hastings 1

Mahtomedi 0, Simley 0, OT (tie)

Moose Lake Area 6, Rochester John Marshall 2

Orono 5, Hutchinson 2

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, Faribault 0

South St. Paul 7, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 0

St. Croix Valley Fusion, Wis. 3, Woodbury Area 0

Totino-Grace 4, Red Wing 0

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47

Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37

Bishop Garrigan 80, West Hancock, Britt 29

Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63, OT

Charles City 67, Waukon 63

Cherokee, Washington 65, Spencer 52

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 63, OT

Clear Lake 53, Humboldt 48

Crestwood, Cresco 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47, 2OT

Davenport, Central 59, Davenport, West 50

Davenport, North 67, Assumption, Davenport 50

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 24

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64

Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62

Jackson County Central, Minn. 83, Estherville Lincoln Central 62

Lake Mills 60, Forest City 35

Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51

Madrid 73, Ogden 60

Manson Northwest Webster 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50

Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 20

Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25

Ponca, Neb. 77, Woodbury Central, Moville 61

Ridge View 53, Westwood, Sloan 45

Rock Valley 48, George-Little Rock 38

Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 23

South Central Calhoun 92, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43

South O'Brien, Paullina 84, Akron-Westfield 22

South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52

Southeast Valley 80, Alta-Aurelia 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53

Tipton 52, Wilton 50

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

West Burlington 63, Burlington Notre Dame 62

West Central, Maynard 54, Central Elkader 34

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Mediapolis 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.

Anamosa vs. Camanche, ppd.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny, ccd.

Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.

Burlington vs. Keokuk, ccd.

Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.

Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Clear Creek-Amana vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Colfax-Mingo vs. Sigourney, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville, Neb., ppd.

East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Glenwood vs. Shenandoah, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Glidden-Ralston vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

Iowa City West vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

Johnston vs. Ames, ccd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Waterloo, East, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Lynnville-Sully vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.

Marion vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

Mason City vs. Marshalltown, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Meskwaki Settlement School vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Monticello vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.

Mount Pleasant vs. Fort Madison, ppd.

Mount Vernon vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Norwalk vs. Newton, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.

Pella Christian vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd.

Pella vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.

Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Sidney vs. East Mills, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Van Meter vs. Pleasantville, ppd. to Jan 16th.

WACO, Wayland vs. Van Buren, Keosauqua, ppd. to Jan 20th.

West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.

Williamsburg vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

Woodward Academy vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Akron-Westfield 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 38

Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38

Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62

Burlington Notre Dame 64, West Burlington 54

Central Lee, Donnellson 46, Holy Trinity 25

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Cherokee, Washington 87, Spencer 62

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27

Crofton, Neb. 81, Sioux City, West 53

Davenport, North 58, Assumption, Davenport 41

Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31

Emmetsburg 62, East Sac County 28

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County Central, Minn. 48

Forest City 51, Lake Mills 15

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52

Hinton 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Janesville 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33

Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 26

Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mount Union 38

New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10

North Butler, Greene 57, Rockford 31

North Iowa Christian 48, Floyd Lighthouse 32

North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50

OA-BCIG 70, Lawton-Bronson 23

Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16

Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25

Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34

Rock Valley 49, George-Little Rock 30

Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Saint Ansgar 51, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32

Sioux Center 61, Sheldon 41

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41, West Bend-Mallard 23

South Central Calhoun 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Tipton 52, Wilton 50

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51

Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian High School 27

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Fort Dodge 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 42

West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55

West Lyon, Inwood 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT

West Sioux 60, Homer, Neb. 51

Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18

Westwood, Sloan 60, Ridge View 51

CNOS Tournament

Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.

Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.

Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.

Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.

Fort Madison vs. Mount Pleasant, ppd.

Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.

Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Waterloo, East vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.

Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

