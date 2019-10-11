Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota

Iowa
PREP FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34, Nodaway Valley 14
AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 14
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18
Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Anamosa 21, Monticello 13
Ankeny 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
B-G-M 27, Pekin 14
Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20
Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Benton Community 42, Roland-Story, Story City 7
Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
Burlington 35, Davenport, West 28
CAM, Anita 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
Carlisle 30, Ballard 27
Carroll 49, Perry 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 36, Beckman, Dyersville 20
Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18
Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
Centerville 43, Clarke, Osceola 13
Central City 51, Central Elkader 26
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Central Lyon 39, Okoboji, Milford 0
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
Cherokee, Washington 44, MVAO-CO-U 0
Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0
Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33, Glidden-Ralston 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Boone 6
Davis County, Bloomfield 59, Albia 49
Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13
Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13
Des Moines, Hoover 46, Sioux City, North 27
Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15
Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7
Dubuque, Senior 36, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
Durant-Bennett 34, Highland, Riverside 13
Earlham 42, Southwest Valley 6
East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Easton Valley 67, Kee, Lansing 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, East Mills 21
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14, South O'Brien, Paullina 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Glenwood 54, ADM, Adel 18
Greene County 26, Atlantic 0
Grinnell 35, Newton 14
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 47, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0
Hinton 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7
Independence 30, Charles City 7
Indianola 17, Johnston 7
Interstate 35,Truro 41, Woodward Academy 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Central Clinton, DeWitt 12
Iowa City West 21, Davenport, North 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12
Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Knoxville 22, South Tama County, Tama 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Red Oak 0
Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6
LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Lenox 70, Murray 6
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19
MFL-Mar-Mac 25, Lisbon 16
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6
Melcher-Dallas 58, Colo-NESCO 12
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Midland, Wyoming 24, Springville 22
Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 44
Moravia 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12
Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3
New Hampton 13, Crestwood, Cresco 7
New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14
North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22
North Polk, Alleman 17, Gilbert 10
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Clinton 0
North Tama, Traer def. GMG, Garwin, forfeit
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
Norwalk 24, Bondurant Farrar 3
OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7
Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0
Osage 27, North Butler, Greene 0
Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3
Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14
Postville 53, Starmont 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 19
Regina, Iowa City 37, North Linn, Troy Mills 28
Ridge View 21, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14
South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, PAC-LM 26
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 26, OT
South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12
Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Riverside, Oakland 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, West Bend-Mallard 0
Stanton 42, Sidney 28
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0
Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Lawton-Bronson 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0
Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0
WACO, Wayland 56, English Valleys, North English 46
Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0
Wapello 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14
Washington 36, Fort Madison 7
Waterloo, East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12
Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7
Wayne, Corydon 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
Webster City 27, Humboldt 21
West Branch 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20
West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14
West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7
West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28
Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0
Williamsburg 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 32
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0
Minnesota
Albany 48, Litchfield 14
Andover 28, St. Francis 7
Apple Valley 31, Mahtomedi 8
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64, Kimball 12
BOLD 34, Montevideo 0
Bagley 14, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Becker 12, Willmar 0
Belle Plaine 42, Tri-City United 0
Bemidji 16, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
Benilde-St. Margaret's 42, Park Center 6
Benson 33, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Blackduck 40, Nevis 24
Blooming Prairie 48, Bethlehem Academy 6
Bloomington Jefferson 12, Henry Sibley 7
Blue Earth Area 45, St. James Area 6
Braham 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 8
Breck 19, Concordia Academy 0
Browerville/Eagle Valley 38, Royalton 0
Buffalo 48, Cambridge-Isanti 22
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 30, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
Caledonia 34, Pine Island 0
Cannon Falls 12, Rochester Lourdes 7
Carlton 34, Ogilvie 32
Centennial 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Champlin Park 12, Totino-Grace 7
Chaska 20, Waconia 0
Chatfield 7, St. Charles 0
Cherry 52, Ely 22
Cloquet 42, Proctor 8
Columbia Heights 35, Bloomington Kennedy 14
Cook County 52, Northeast Range 0
Cromwell 29, Isle 12
Crosby-Ironton 26, Moose Lake/Willow River 22
Dassel-Cokato 40, Watertown-Mayer 0
Deer River 58, Chisholm 0
Delano 55, St. Cloud Apollo 8
East Ridge 41, Mounds View 40
Eastview 38, Eagan 0
Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Rockford 0
Edgerton/Ellsworth 42, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 24
Edina 14, Minnetonka 7
Elk River 40, Monticello 20
Esko 41, Aitkin 14
Eveleth-Gilbert 14, International Falls 8
Fairmont 34, Norwood-Young America 0
Fridley 49, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Glencoe-Silver Lake 14, Annandale 8
Goodhue 12, Randolph 6
Grand Meadow 39, Mabel-Canton 6
Grand Rapids 40, Duluth East 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 40, Virginia 0
Hastings 63, North St. Paul 0
Hermantown 59, Hibbing 8
Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Red Rock Central 6
Hopkins 20, Coon Rapids 19
Houston 38, Madelia 28
Hutchinson 48, Big Lake 0
Jackson County Central 36, Pipestone 6
Jordan 39, Worthington 12
Kelliher/Northome 65, Hill City/Northland 14
Kenyon-Wanamingo 14, Medford 0
Kingsford, Mich. 41, Red Wing 6
Lac qui Parle Valley 31, Lakeview 26
Lakeville North 23, White Bear Lake 7
Lakeville South 61, Farmington 6
LeRoy-Ostrander 20, Lanesboro 12
Lewiston-Altura 33, Hayfield 18
Luverne 27, Sibley East 15
Mankato West 37, Kasson-Mantorville 27
Maple Grove 35, Anoka 0
Maple Lake 15, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8
Maple River 32, G-F-W 20
Marshall 27, Waseca 8
Martin County West 49, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Mayer-Lutheran 54, Cleveland 0
McGregor 40, Onamia 32
Milaca 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Minneapolis Henry 53, Brooklyn Center 20
Minneapolis Roosevelt 20, St. Paul Harding 15
Minneapolis Southwest 37, St. Paul Johnson 7
Minneapolis Washburn 41, St. Paul Central 0
Minnewaska 49, Sauk Centre 14
Mora 28, Pine City 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, Floodwood 0
Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
New London-Spicer 14, Holy Family Catholic 0
New Prague 32, Albert Lea 6
New Richland-H-E-G 7, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
New Ulm Cathedral 50, Sleepy Eye 26
Nicollet 46, GHEC/Truman 14
North Branch 59, Duluth Denfeld 14
North Woods 40, East Central 0
Northfield 24, Austin 7
Orono 35, Holy Angels 21
Osakis 41, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6
Osseo 22, Blaine 6
Owatonna 44, Mankato East 0
Parkers Prairie 12, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Paynesville 22, Holdingford 0
Pelican Rapids 32, Hawley 12
Pierz 51, Melrose 7
Pine River-Backus 2, Red Lake 0
Princeton 26, Foley 6
Providence Academy 45, Richfield 20
Redwood Valley 40, Windom 0
Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6
Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 28, Irondale 23
Rochester Century 34, Byron 13
Rochester John Marshall 35, Faribault 0
Rocori 12, Brainerd 6
Rogers 34, Chisago Lakes 14
Rosemount 38, Burnsville 12
Rush City 42, Barnum 0
Rushford-Peterson 32, Fillmore Central 14
SMB-Wolfpack 20, Mound Westonka 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 30, Alexandria 21
South St. Paul 21, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Southland 47, Kingsland 12
Spring Grove 20, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14
Spring Lake Park 21, Forest Lake 7
St. Agnes 28, Academy Force 0
St. Anthony 49, Spectrum 14
St. Cloud Tech 24, Moorhead 17
St. Louis Park 41, DeLaSalle 0
St. Paul Como Park 12, Minneapolis South 6
St. Paul Highland Park 57, Minneapolis North 25
St. Paul Humboldt 27, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 14
St. Peter 22, New Ulm 14
St. Thomas Academy 40, Hill-Murray 3
Stewartville 61, Lake City 0
Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
Tartan 25, Simley 7
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Murray County Central 13
Triton 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 14
Two Harbors 25, Mesabi East 0
Upsala/Swanville 22, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 40, Winona Cotter 6
Wabasso 24, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8
Wayzata 14, Shakopee 7
Win-E-Mac 6, NCEUH 0
Winona 35, Rochester Mayo 0
Woodbury 33, Roseville 0
Zimmerman 20, Little Falls 6
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Dover-Eyota 27
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights with statewide Iowa and MN scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights and scores
- Sports Overtime (12/1)
- Sports Overtime (12/8)
- Sports Overtime (12/15)