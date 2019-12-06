Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Pelican Rapids 68
Alexandria 70, Willmar 56
Apple Valley 90, Northfield 64
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Kittson County Central 63
Benson 77, Sauk Centre 69
Blake 62, Mayer-Lutheran 56
Bloomington Kennedy 58, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
Brandon-Evansville 76, Swanville 60
Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Sebeka 53
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 65, Loyola Catholic 58
Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Blackduck 64
DeLaSalle 71, North St. Paul 48
Detroit Lakes 70, Hawley 49
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 77, Lake Park-Audubon 49
Eagan 69, Woodbury 48
Eastview 86, Chaska 72
Fertile-Beltrami 59, NCEUH 54
Fillmore Central 49, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47
Fridley 73, St. Paul Harding 57
Goodhue 47, Schaeffer Academy 36
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Roseau 41
Henning 57, Underwood 12
Hermantown 70, Proctor 52
Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Edgerton 35
Holy Angels 57, Providence Academy 39
Holy Family Catholic 59, Brooklyn Center 55
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53
Hutchinson 82, Norwood-Young America 41
Kaleidoscope Charter 90, Chesterton Academy 65
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Kimball 59, Upsala 39
Litchfield 66, Maple Lake 40
Mahnomen/Waubun 77, New York Mills 70
Mahtomedi 78, St. Anthony 76
Mankato East 72, Rochester John Marshall 43
Melrose 69, St. Cloud Cathedral 52
Minnehaha Academy 80, Monticello 41
Minnewaska 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43
Mounds View 71, Ellsworth 42
Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Hill City 61
Nevis 65, Northland 51
New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 39
North Lakes Academy 73, Groves Academy 39
North Woods 85, South Ridge 48
Orono 55, Minneapolis Henry 54
Osakis 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45
Park (Cottage Grove) 78, St. Paul Como Park 66
Park Center 82, St. Louis Park 53
Park Rapids 40, Rothsay 39
Parkers Prairie 83, Bertha-Hewitt 24
Pequot Lakes 62, Foley 42
Pine River-Backus 44, Aitkin 40
Prior Lake 89, Minnetonka 68
Randolph 73, Triton 65
Red Lake County 68, Climax/Fisher 53
Redwood Valley 81, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73
Rochester Mayo 90, Mankato West 69
Rogers 63, Buffalo 59
Roseville 76, St. Michael-Albertville 69
Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, St. Cloud Tech 35
Shakopee 82, Wayzata 63
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Nicollet 63
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 36
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Worthington 51
St. Cloud Apollo 77, Brainerd 71
Stillwater 56, Henry Sibley 43
Waconia 81, Becker 48
Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
West Central 87, Battle Lake 47
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 71, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 62, St. Cloud Apollo 15
Andover 64, Osseo 50
Annandale 58, Delano 44
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Warroad 15
Blaine 51, Totino-Grace 41
Blake 74, South St. Paul 47
Blooming Prairie 51, Bethlehem Academy 23
Brandon-Evansville 51, Underwood 48
Byron 53, Caledonia 38
Cambridge-Isanti 48, Brainerd 41
Central Minnesota Christian 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40
Cherry 61, Bigfork 24
Chisholm 82, Northeast Range 21
Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Nevis 42
Cleveland 50, New Ulm Cathedral 40
Cromwell 92, McGregor 26
Duluth Marshall 88, Duluth Denfeld 35
Elk River 72, Coon Rapids 40
Ely 65, International Falls 44
Goodhue 53, Cannon Falls 13
Grand Meadow 52, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 34
Grand Rapids 74, Cloquet 36
Hawley 73, Frazee 67
Holy Family Catholic 72, Maranatha Christian 45
Houston 81, Spring Grove 23
Hutchinson 80, Litchfield 48
Jackson County Central 87, Redwood Valley 75
Lac qui Parle Valley 79, Dawson-Boyd 45
Lake City 74, La Crescent 41
Lakeville North 81, Minneapolis North 35
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Belle Plaine 53
Luverne 50, Pipestone 42
MACCRAY 64, Renville County West 46
Mankato West 70, Rochester Mayo 69
Maple Grove 64, Champlin Park 45
Milaca 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 66
Monticello 63, Rocori 47
Mound Westonka 67, St. Paul Highland Park 40
New Life Academy 73, Southwest Minnesota Christian 72
New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 39
New Prague 70, Lakeville South 53
New Richland-H-E-G 61, Hayfield 60
New York Mills 65, NCEUH 33
North Woods 51, South Ridge 49
Park (Cottage Grove) 47, White Bear Lake 36
Park Center 90, Rogers 54
Park Christian 77, Rothsay 50
Proctor 74, Barnum 13
Red Lake County 46, Northern Freeze 41
Red Lake Falls 58, Fertile-Beltrami 43
Rochester John Marshall 52, Mankato East 37
Rochester Lourdes 76, Triton 49
Rockford 81, North St. Paul 22
Sacred Heart 54, Cass Lake-Bena 52
Shakopee 51, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37
Sleepy Eye 64, Red Rock Central 59
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 60, Nicollet/Loyola 23
Spectrum 47, Braham 35
Spring Lake Park 56, Anoka 50
St. Agnes 44, Avail Academy 30
St. Cloud Tech 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39
St. Paul Academy 44, Hope Academy 30
St. Paul Harding 47, Minneapolis Henry 45
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Canby 48
Waconia 103, Bloomington Jefferson 45
Wadena-Deer Creek 71, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31
Waseca 61, Fairmont 27
West Lutheran 50, Liberty Classical 24
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Hankinson, N.D. 34
Winona Cotter 62, Stewartville 46
Yellow Medicine East 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49
BOYS HOCKEY
AC Wings 10, Spring Lake Park 1
Albert Lea 8, Austin/Austin Pacelli 1
Alexandria 8, Willmar 0
Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 0
Burnsville 4, Eagan 2
C-E-C Lumberjacks 5, Duluth Denfeld 4
Cambridge-Isanti 7, St. Paul Highland Park 4
Centennial 3, Osseo 2
Chanhassen 4, Waconia 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mounds View 0
Delano/Rockford 4, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Duluth East 6, Bemidji 3
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Rogers 1
Faribault 5, Rochester John Marshall 1
Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Forest Lake 5, Roseville 2
Hastings 9, Henry Sibley 0
Hill-Murray 8, Simley 0
Hutchinson 6, Minnesota River 3
Irondale/Saint Anthony 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Lakeville South 4, Eastview 1
Little Falls 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Luverne Cardinals 5, Redwood Valley 2
Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Academy 1
Mankato West 7, Rochester Mayo 2
Maple Grove 6, Champlin Park 0
Monticello Moose 3, Chisago Lakes 1
Mora/Milaca 3, La Crescent 2
Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 7, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2
New Ulm Eagles 3, Marshall 2, OT
North Branch 6, Princeton 1
North Shore 7, Moose Lake Area 0
Northfield 6, Mankato East/Loyola 4
Orono 4, Breck 0
Owatonna 7, Winona/Cotter 1
Prior Lake 3, Minnetonka 1
Rosemount 6, Shakopee 2
South St. Paul 2, Minneapolis 1, OT
St. Michael-Albertville 7, Holy Family Catholic 6, OT
Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1
Superior, Wis. 6, Proctor 4
Totino-Grace 9, Anoka 1
Waseca Blue Jays 9, Fairmont Cardinals 2
White Bear Lake 6, Woodbury 0
Windom Area 7, Worthington/Fulda 4
GIRLS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 10, Austin/Austin Pacelli 2
Alexandria 6, Willmar 2
Andover 6, Blaine 1
Blake 12, Elk River/Zimmerman 4
Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Buffalo Bison 0
Burnsville 1, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 0
C-E-C Lumberjacks 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Centennial 5, Roseville 1
Detroit Lakes/Perham 2, Prairie Centre 1
Duluth Marshall 3, Hayward/Ashland, Wis. 2
Edina 3, Hill-Murray 1
Fairmont Cardinals 5, Waseca 4
Faribault 9, Rochester John Marshall 0
Holy Angels/Richfield 3, Minnehaha United 1
Lakeville South 4, Owatonna 1
Mankato West 5, Rochester Mayo 2
New Prague 2, Mankato East/Loyola 1
New Ulm Eagles 5, Marshall Tigers 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 2, Minneapolis 1
St. Cloud Icebreakers 7, River Lakes Stars 1
St. Paul United 3, North/Tartan 2
Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 1
Worthington/Fulda 4, Windom Area 3, OT
IOWA
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Charles City 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Bettendorf 38
Crestwood, Cresco 72, North Fayette Valley 58
Denison-Schleswig 80, Storm Lake 47
Dubuque, Senior 62, Davenport, Central 57
Garner-Hayfield 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
Harlan 73, Blair, Neb. 46
Highland, Riverside 57, Holy Trinity 46
Hinton 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 62
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 68, Sidney 56
Lone Tree 63, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34
Mason City 77, New Hampton 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, LeMars 42
Sigourney 54, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Spirit Lake 61, MOC-Floyd Valley 60
Stanton 66, Riverside, Oakland 34
Vinton-Shellsburg 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 38
Waterloo, East 51, Waverly-Shell Rock 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Charles City 25
Bedford 47, Murray 32
Cedar Falls 63, Dubuque, Hempstead 39
Center Point-Urbana 40, Waverly-Shell Rock 38
Crestwood, Cresco 67, North Fayette Valley 44
Denison-Schleswig 68, Storm Lake 34
Earlham 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Holy Trinity 53, Highland, Riverside 31
LeMars 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Woodward-Granger 40
PAC-LM 61, Humboldt 58
Sigourney 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 13
Sioux City, West 48, Spirit Lake 43
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Ogden 50
Stanton 70, Riverside, Oakland 20
Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
West Monona 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 15
Woodbury Central, Moville 68, Hinton 39
