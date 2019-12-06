Clear

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores

Highlights from 11 games across Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Pelican Rapids 68

Alexandria 70, Willmar 56

Apple Valley 90, Northfield 64

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Kittson County Central 63

Benson 77, Sauk Centre 69

Blake 62, Mayer-Lutheran 56

Bloomington Kennedy 58, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49

Brandon-Evansville 76, Swanville 60

Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Sebeka 53

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 65, Loyola Catholic 58

Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Blackduck 64

DeLaSalle 71, North St. Paul 48

Detroit Lakes 70, Hawley 49

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 77, Lake Park-Audubon 49

Eagan 69, Woodbury 48

Eastview 86, Chaska 72

Fertile-Beltrami 59, NCEUH 54

Fillmore Central 49, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47

Fridley 73, St. Paul Harding 57

Goodhue 47, Schaeffer Academy 36

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Roseau 41

Henning 57, Underwood 12

Hermantown 70, Proctor 52

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Edgerton 35

Holy Angels 57, Providence Academy 39

Holy Family Catholic 59, Brooklyn Center 55

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53

Hutchinson 82, Norwood-Young America 41

Kaleidoscope Charter 90, Chesterton Academy 65

Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Kimball 59, Upsala 39

Litchfield 66, Maple Lake 40

Mahnomen/Waubun 77, New York Mills 70

Mahtomedi 78, St. Anthony 76

Mankato East 72, Rochester John Marshall 43

Melrose 69, St. Cloud Cathedral 52

Minnehaha Academy 80, Monticello 41

Minnewaska 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43

Mounds View 71, Ellsworth 42

Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Hill City 61

Nevis 65, Northland 51

New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 39

North Lakes Academy 73, Groves Academy 39

North Woods 85, South Ridge 48

Orono 55, Minneapolis Henry 54

Osakis 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45

Park (Cottage Grove) 78, St. Paul Como Park 66

Park Center 82, St. Louis Park 53

Park Rapids 40, Rothsay 39

Parkers Prairie 83, Bertha-Hewitt 24

Pequot Lakes 62, Foley 42

Pine River-Backus 44, Aitkin 40

Prior Lake 89, Minnetonka 68

Randolph 73, Triton 65

Red Lake County 68, Climax/Fisher 53

Redwood Valley 81, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73

Rochester Mayo 90, Mankato West 69

Rogers 63, Buffalo 59

Roseville 76, St. Michael-Albertville 69

Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, St. Cloud Tech 35

Shakopee 82, Wayzata 63

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Nicollet 63

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 36

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Worthington 51

St. Cloud Apollo 77, Brainerd 71

Stillwater 56, Henry Sibley 43

Waconia 81, Becker 48

Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46

West Central 87, Battle Lake 47

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 71, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 62, St. Cloud Apollo 15

Andover 64, Osseo 50

Annandale 58, Delano 44

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Warroad 15

Blaine 51, Totino-Grace 41

Blake 74, South St. Paul 47

Blooming Prairie 51, Bethlehem Academy 23

Brandon-Evansville 51, Underwood 48

Byron 53, Caledonia 38

Cambridge-Isanti 48, Brainerd 41

Central Minnesota Christian 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40

Cherry 61, Bigfork 24

Chisholm 82, Northeast Range 21

Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Nevis 42

Cleveland 50, New Ulm Cathedral 40

Cromwell 92, McGregor 26

Duluth Marshall 88, Duluth Denfeld 35

Elk River 72, Coon Rapids 40

Ely 65, International Falls 44

Goodhue 53, Cannon Falls 13

Grand Meadow 52, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 34

Grand Rapids 74, Cloquet 36

Hawley 73, Frazee 67

Holy Family Catholic 72, Maranatha Christian 45

Houston 81, Spring Grove 23

Hutchinson 80, Litchfield 48

Jackson County Central 87, Redwood Valley 75

Lac qui Parle Valley 79, Dawson-Boyd 45

Lake City 74, La Crescent 41

Lakeville North 81, Minneapolis North 35

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Belle Plaine 53

Luverne 50, Pipestone 42

MACCRAY 64, Renville County West 46

Mankato West 70, Rochester Mayo 69

Maple Grove 64, Champlin Park 45

Milaca 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 66

Monticello 63, Rocori 47

Mound Westonka 67, St. Paul Highland Park 40

New Life Academy 73, Southwest Minnesota Christian 72

New London-Spicer 75, Paynesville 39

New Prague 70, Lakeville South 53

New Richland-H-E-G 61, Hayfield 60

New York Mills 65, NCEUH 33

North Woods 51, South Ridge 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 47, White Bear Lake 36

Park Center 90, Rogers 54

Park Christian 77, Rothsay 50

Proctor 74, Barnum 13

Red Lake County 46, Northern Freeze 41

Red Lake Falls 58, Fertile-Beltrami 43

Rochester John Marshall 52, Mankato East 37

Rochester Lourdes 76, Triton 49

Rockford 81, North St. Paul 22

Sacred Heart 54, Cass Lake-Bena 52

Shakopee 51, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37

Sleepy Eye 64, Red Rock Central 59

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 60, Nicollet/Loyola 23

Spectrum 47, Braham 35

Spring Lake Park 56, Anoka 50

St. Agnes 44, Avail Academy 30

St. Cloud Tech 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39

St. Paul Academy 44, Hope Academy 30

St. Paul Harding 47, Minneapolis Henry 45

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Canby 48

Waconia 103, Bloomington Jefferson 45

Wadena-Deer Creek 71, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31

Waseca 61, Fairmont 27

West Lutheran 50, Liberty Classical 24

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Hankinson, N.D. 34

Winona Cotter 62, Stewartville 46

Yellow Medicine East 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49

BOYS HOCKEY
AC Wings 10, Spring Lake Park 1

Albert Lea 8, Austin/Austin Pacelli 1

Alexandria 8, Willmar 0

Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 0

Burnsville 4, Eagan 2

C-E-C Lumberjacks 5, Duluth Denfeld 4

Cambridge-Isanti 7, St. Paul Highland Park 4

Centennial 3, Osseo 2

Chanhassen 4, Waconia 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mounds View 0

Delano/Rockford 4, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Duluth East 6, Bemidji 3

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Rogers 1

Faribault 5, Rochester John Marshall 1

Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Forest Lake 5, Roseville 2

Hastings 9, Henry Sibley 0

Hill-Murray 8, Simley 0

Hutchinson 6, Minnesota River 3

Irondale/Saint Anthony 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Lakeville South 4, Eastview 1

Little Falls 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Luverne Cardinals 5, Redwood Valley 2

Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Academy 1

Mankato West 7, Rochester Mayo 2

Maple Grove 6, Champlin Park 0

Monticello Moose 3, Chisago Lakes 1

Mora/Milaca 3, La Crescent 2

Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 7, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2

New Ulm Eagles 3, Marshall 2, OT

North Branch 6, Princeton 1

North Shore 7, Moose Lake Area 0

Northfield 6, Mankato East/Loyola 4

Orono 4, Breck 0

Owatonna 7, Winona/Cotter 1

Prior Lake 3, Minnetonka 1

Rosemount 6, Shakopee 2

South St. Paul 2, Minneapolis 1, OT

St. Michael-Albertville 7, Holy Family Catholic 6, OT

Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1

Superior, Wis. 6, Proctor 4

Totino-Grace 9, Anoka 1

Waseca Blue Jays 9, Fairmont Cardinals 2

White Bear Lake 6, Woodbury 0

Windom Area 7, Worthington/Fulda 4

GIRLS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 10, Austin/Austin Pacelli 2

Alexandria 6, Willmar 2

Andover 6, Blaine 1

Blake 12, Elk River/Zimmerman 4

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Buffalo Bison 0

Burnsville 1, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 0

C-E-C Lumberjacks 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Centennial 5, Roseville 1

Detroit Lakes/Perham 2, Prairie Centre 1

Duluth Marshall 3, Hayward/Ashland, Wis. 2

Edina 3, Hill-Murray 1

Fairmont Cardinals 5, Waseca 4

Faribault 9, Rochester John Marshall 0

Holy Angels/Richfield 3, Minnehaha United 1

Lakeville South 4, Owatonna 1

Mankato West 5, Rochester Mayo 2

New Prague 2, Mankato East/Loyola 1

New Ulm Eagles 5, Marshall Tigers 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 2, Minneapolis 1

St. Cloud Icebreakers 7, River Lakes Stars 1

St. Paul United 3, North/Tartan 2

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 1

Worthington/Fulda 4, Windom Area 3, OT

IOWA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Charles City 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Bettendorf 38

Crestwood, Cresco 72, North Fayette Valley 58

Denison-Schleswig 80, Storm Lake 47

Dubuque, Senior 62, Davenport, Central 57

Garner-Hayfield 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

Harlan 73, Blair, Neb. 46

Highland, Riverside 57, Holy Trinity 46

Hinton 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 62

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 68, Sidney 56

Lone Tree 63, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

Mason City 77, New Hampton 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, LeMars 42

Sigourney 54, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Spirit Lake 61, MOC-Floyd Valley 60

Stanton 66, Riverside, Oakland 34

Vinton-Shellsburg 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 38

Waterloo, East 51, Waverly-Shell Rock 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Charles City 25

Bedford 47, Murray 32

Cedar Falls 63, Dubuque, Hempstead 39

Center Point-Urbana 40, Waverly-Shell Rock 38

Crestwood, Cresco 67, North Fayette Valley 44

Denison-Schleswig 68, Storm Lake 34

Earlham 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Holy Trinity 53, Highland, Riverside 31

LeMars 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Woodward-Granger 40

PAC-LM 61, Humboldt 58

Sigourney 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 13

Sioux City, West 48, Spirit Lake 43

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Ogden 50

Stanton 70, Riverside, Oakland 20

Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

West Monona 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 15

Woodbury Central, Moville 68, Hinton 39

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
It's about to get coooold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Airfare prices drop at Rochester International Airport

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday night's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Kerry joins Former VP Biden on campaign tour stop

Image

Byron Middle School Awarded $100k

Image

Operation Christmas Eve

Image

Deputy Chief retiring

Image

Youth Climate Strike

Community Events