Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide football and voleyball scores

Highlights and scores from Iowa football and Minnesota volleyball.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Iowa football scores

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0

Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20

Ankeny 45, Sioux City, East 7

Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0

Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16

B-G-M 41, Eldon Cardinal 0

Bedford 64, Griswold 26

Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14

Bellevue 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14

Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28

Bettendorf 55, Davenport, Central 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Camanche 52, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Carlisle 23, Bondurant Farrar 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Marion 14

Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 22

Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6

Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Monticello 21

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Crestwood, Cresco 7, Forest City 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7

Davenport, North 23, Muscatine 12

Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24

Denver 56, Lake Mills 13

Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 23, Des Moines, Hoover 7

Dike-New Hartford 42, Regina, Iowa City 10

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, North 0

Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14

Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25

East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6

Easton Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 6

Epworth, Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton 6

GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14

Glenwood 49, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35

Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 28

Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, OT

H-L-V, Victor 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Harlan 39, Winterset 18

Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8

Hudson 46, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20

IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8

Independence 28, Decorah 21

Indianola 52, Des Moines, East 6

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Clinton 0

Janesville 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Knoxville 41, Newton 14

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7

Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Lenox 44, Moravia 14

Lewis Central 28, ADM, Adel 7

Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Alburnett 8

Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30, Lisbon 18

Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0

Mediapolis 28, Sigourney 6

Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 77, Albia 13

Midland, Wyoming 36, Kee, Lansing 18

Mount Ayr 39, AC/GC 16

Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

Nevada 27, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16

North Linn, Troy Mills 14, South Hardin 6

North Polk, Alleman 28, Ballard 0

North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12

OA-BCIG 35, Greene County 13

Ogden 47, Madrid 21

Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Oskaloosa 52, South Tama County, Tama 7

PCM, Monroe 46, Centerville 6

Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35,Truro 21

Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0

River Valley, Correctionville 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Riverside, Oakland 45, Southwest Valley 0

Rockford 43, Northwood-Kensett 12

Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta-Aurelia 7

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Eagle Grove 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 22, Hinton 12

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 19

Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

Springville 36, Central City 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 21

Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler, Greene 6

Treynor 67, Cherokee, Washington 0

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 78, Central Elkader 0

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Waukee 40, Johnston 17

Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36

Webster City 34, Boone 0

West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12

West Hancock, Britt 55, Belmond-Klemme 7

West Liberty 14, Tipton 13

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Marshall, State Center 34, Union Community, LaPorte City 6

West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19

Westwood, Sloan 18, Lawton-Bronson 12

Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Wilton 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6

Minnesota volleyball scores

AAA Section 1
Quarterfinal
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21

Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17

Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

AAA Section 2
Quarterfinal
Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Eden Prairie def. Hutchinson, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20

Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 3-1

New Prague def. Waconia, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

AAA Section 7
Quarterfinal
Andover def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-16, 32-30

Blaine def. St. Francis, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23

Elk River def. Grand Rapids, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Forest Lake def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

AAA Section 8
Quarterfinal
Alexandria def. Monticello, 3-1

Brainerd def. Bemidji, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23

Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

AA Section 4
Second Round
Hill-Murray def. Visitation, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16

St. Croix Prep def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9

St. Paul Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

AA Section 5
Second Round
Breck def. Minneapolis Edison, 3-0

Delano def. St. Anthony, 21-25, 25-10, 25-8, 23-25, 15-11

DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19

Mound Westonka def. Blake, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

AA Section 7
Quarterfinal
Esko def. Pine City, 3-1

Hermantown def. Mesabi East, 16-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

North Branch def. Duluth Marshall, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Proctor def. Virginia, 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19

AA Section 8
Quarterfinal
Fergus Falls def. Perham, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20

Park Rapids def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24

Pequot Lakes def. Little Falls, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15

Roseau def. Hawley, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10

A Section 3
Second Round
Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12

Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Lakeview def. Yellow Medicine East, 26-24, 25-8, 25-9

Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

Murray County Central def. Red Rock Central, 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. MACCRAY, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-14, 19-25, 25-9, 25-19

A Section 4
Second Round
Minneapolis Henry def. North Lakes Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15

St. Paul Humboldt def. Avail Academy, 11-25, 25-9, 25-19, 13-25, 15-12

A Section 5
Second Round
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-17, 25-9, 25-15

Browerville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Benson, 25-17, 22-15, 25-22, 25-20

Onamia def. Braham, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Osakis def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12

Pine River-Backus def. Bertha-Hewitt, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Rush City def. Isle, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19

A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-15, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19

Henning def. Breckenridge, 3-0

New York Mills def. Park Christian, 3-1

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Frazee, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15, 25-22

A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Carlton def. South Ridge, 3-0

Ely def. Cherry, 25-15, 13-25, 25-20, 25-18

Floodwood def. Cromwell, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10

Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11

A Section 8
Quarterfinals
Ada-Borup def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

Fosston def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Sacred Heart def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 13-25, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-12

