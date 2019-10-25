Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide football and voleyball scores

Iowa football scores
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18
Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0
Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20
Ankeny 45, Sioux City, East 7
Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0
Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16
B-G-M 41, Eldon Cardinal 0
Bedford 64, Griswold 26
Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14
Bellevue 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Bettendorf 55, Davenport, Central 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6
Camanche 52, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Carlisle 23, Bondurant Farrar 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Marion 14
Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 22
Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6
Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Monticello 21
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Crestwood, Cresco 7, Forest City 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7
Davenport, North 23, Muscatine 12
Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24
Denver 56, Lake Mills 13
Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 23, Des Moines, Hoover 7
Dike-New Hartford 42, Regina, Iowa City 10
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, North 0
Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14
Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25
East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6
Easton Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 6
Epworth, Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13
Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22
Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton 6
GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14
Glenwood 49, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35
Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 28
Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, OT
H-L-V, Victor 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Harlan 39, Winterset 18
Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8
Hudson 46, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20
IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8
Independence 28, Decorah 21
Indianola 52, Des Moines, East 6
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Clinton 0
Janesville 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Knoxville 41, Newton 14
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7
Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Lenox 44, Moravia 14
Lewis Central 28, ADM, Adel 7
Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Alburnett 8
Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30, Lisbon 18
Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0
Mediapolis 28, Sigourney 6
Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 77, Albia 13
Midland, Wyoming 36, Kee, Lansing 18
Mount Ayr 39, AC/GC 16
Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
Nevada 27, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16
North Linn, Troy Mills 14, South Hardin 6
North Polk, Alleman 28, Ballard 0
North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12
OA-BCIG 35, Greene County 13
Ogden 47, Madrid 21
Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Oskaloosa 52, South Tama County, Tama 7
PCM, Monroe 46, Centerville 6
Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35,Truro 21
Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0
River Valley, Correctionville 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
Riverside, Oakland 45, Southwest Valley 0
Rockford 43, Northwood-Kensett 12
Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta-Aurelia 7
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Eagle Grove 6
South O'Brien, Paullina 22, Hinton 12
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 19
Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
Springville 36, Central City 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 21
Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler, Greene 6
Treynor 67, Cherokee, Washington 0
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 78, Central Elkader 0
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16
Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Urbandale 49, Ames 10
Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Waukee 40, Johnston 17
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36
Webster City 34, Boone 0
West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12
West Hancock, Britt 55, Belmond-Klemme 7
West Liberty 14, Tipton 13
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0
West Marshall, State Center 34, Union Community, LaPorte City 6
West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19
Westwood, Sloan 18, Lawton-Bronson 12
Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Wilton 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6
Minnesota volleyball scores
AAA Section 1
Quarterfinal
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21
Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17
Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
AAA Section 2
Quarterfinal
Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Eden Prairie def. Hutchinson, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 3-1
New Prague def. Waconia, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
AAA Section 7
Quarterfinal
Andover def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-16, 32-30
Blaine def. St. Francis, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23
Elk River def. Grand Rapids, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
Forest Lake def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
AAA Section 8
Quarterfinal
Alexandria def. Monticello, 3-1
Brainerd def. Bemidji, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
AA Section 4
Second Round
Hill-Murray def. Visitation, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
St. Croix Prep def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9
St. Paul Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
AA Section 5
Second Round
Breck def. Minneapolis Edison, 3-0
Delano def. St. Anthony, 21-25, 25-10, 25-8, 23-25, 15-11
DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Mound Westonka def. Blake, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
AA Section 7
Quarterfinal
Esko def. Pine City, 3-1
Hermantown def. Mesabi East, 16-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
North Branch def. Duluth Marshall, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18
Proctor def. Virginia, 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19
AA Section 8
Quarterfinal
Fergus Falls def. Perham, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20
Park Rapids def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24
Pequot Lakes def. Little Falls, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15
Roseau def. Hawley, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10
A Section 3
Second Round
Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12
Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Lakeview def. Yellow Medicine East, 26-24, 25-8, 25-9
Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Murray County Central def. Red Rock Central, 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. MACCRAY, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-14, 19-25, 25-9, 25-19
A Section 4
Second Round
Minneapolis Henry def. North Lakes Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15
St. Paul Humboldt def. Avail Academy, 11-25, 25-9, 25-19, 13-25, 15-12
A Section 5
Second Round
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-17, 25-9, 25-15
Browerville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Benson, 25-17, 22-15, 25-22, 25-20
Onamia def. Braham, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Osakis def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12
Pine River-Backus def. Bertha-Hewitt, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
Rush City def. Isle, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19
A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-15, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19
Henning def. Breckenridge, 3-0
New York Mills def. Park Christian, 3-1
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Frazee, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15, 25-22
A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Carlton def. South Ridge, 3-0
Ely def. Cherry, 25-15, 13-25, 25-20, 25-18
Floodwood def. Cromwell, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10
Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11
A Section 8
Quarterfinals
Ada-Borup def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
Fosston def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Sacred Heart def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 13-25, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-12
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide football and voleyball scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and Iowa statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights with statewide Iowa and MN scores
- Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota
- Sports Overtime: Tuesday's highlights and MN statewide scores