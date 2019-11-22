Clear

Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Highlights from around the area.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Kimball 57, OT

Austin 63, Kasson-Mantorville 57

Benson 65, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

Breck 47, St. Agnes 43

Chanhassen 59, Champlin Park 55

Clearbrook-Gonvick 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44

Detroit Lakes 55, Ashby 50

Duluth Denfeld 67, North Lakes Academy 40

Elk River 69, White Bear Lake 50

Esko 49, Cloquet 43

Fillmore Central 60, Hayfield 47

Foley 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Forest Lake 74, St. Francis 41

Fridley 75, Concordia Academy 71

Goodhue 63, River Falls, Wis. 47

Hancock 63, Dawson-Boyd 43

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Luverne 32

Kingsland 60, Lanesboro 28

Lac qui Parle Valley 52, Pipestone 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 92, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60

Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60

Lewiston-Altura 49, Pine Island 46

Mabel-Canton 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 33

Mahtomedi 56, Chisago Lakes 30

Maple River 75, Sibley East 62

Menahga 62, Perham 39

Mesabi East 71, Pequot Lakes 51

Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Paul Central 22

Moorhead 63, Rogers 60

New Prague 69, Rochester Century 22

New Ulm Cathedral 34, Renville County West 25

Northfield 68, Winona 63

Norwood-Young America 55, Maple Lake 39

Nova Classical Academy 40, Hiawatha Collegiate 28

Park Center 72, St. Michael-Albertville 69

Pelican Rapids 84, Park Rapids 47

Prior Lake 70, Hudson, Wis. 48

Red Wing 67, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35

Redwood Valley 65, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 29

Rochester John Marshall 78, Faribault 63

Roseau 71, Kittson County Central 68

Roseville 60, Henry Sibley 52

St. Anthony 70, Mound Westonka 60

St. Clair 70, Bethlehem Academy 61

St. James Area 53, Nicollet/Loyola 41

St. Paul Como Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 53

St. Peter 58, Mankato East 46

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42

Wabasso 79, MACCRAY 54

West Lutheran 53, Trinity 19

Willmar 55, Zimmerman 32

Windom 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

Dover-Eyota Tournament

Dover-Eyota 60, Minneapolis North 35

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Houston 50

Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic

Brandon-Evansville 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35

Hopkins Tip-Off Classic

Hill-Murray 67, St. Louis Park 64, OT

Hopkins Tip-Off Tournament

Centennial 57, Apple Valley 44

St. Croix Lutheran 79, Bloomington Kennedy 25

Wayzata 87, Fergus Falls 48

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Tournament

Sleepy Eye 65, Cleveland 26

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 59, Adrian 41

BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 3, Delano/Rockford 2

Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Duluth Marshall 0

Duluth Denfeld 7, Minnehaha United 1

Kittson County Central 9, Ely/Northeast Range 2

Maple Grove 7, Edina 5

Moorhead 4, Wayzata 1

Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 5, Mankato East/Loyola 2

Winona/Cotter 4, Waconia 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
Apple Valley 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT

Edina 9, Duluth Northern Stars 0

Orono 3, Crookston Pirates 0

Thief River Falls 3, Delano/Rockford 0

