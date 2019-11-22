Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Kimball 57, OT
Austin 63, Kasson-Mantorville 57
Benson 65, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
Breck 47, St. Agnes 43
Chanhassen 59, Champlin Park 55
Clearbrook-Gonvick 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44
Detroit Lakes 55, Ashby 50
Duluth Denfeld 67, North Lakes Academy 40
Elk River 69, White Bear Lake 50
Esko 49, Cloquet 43
Fillmore Central 60, Hayfield 47
Foley 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Forest Lake 74, St. Francis 41
Fridley 75, Concordia Academy 71
Goodhue 63, River Falls, Wis. 47
Hancock 63, Dawson-Boyd 43
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Luverne 32
Kingsland 60, Lanesboro 28
Lac qui Parle Valley 52, Pipestone 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 92, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60
Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60
Lewiston-Altura 49, Pine Island 46
Mabel-Canton 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 33
Mahtomedi 56, Chisago Lakes 30
Maple River 75, Sibley East 62
Menahga 62, Perham 39
Mesabi East 71, Pequot Lakes 51
Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Paul Central 22
Moorhead 63, Rogers 60
New Prague 69, Rochester Century 22
New Ulm Cathedral 34, Renville County West 25
Northfield 68, Winona 63
Norwood-Young America 55, Maple Lake 39
Nova Classical Academy 40, Hiawatha Collegiate 28
Park Center 72, St. Michael-Albertville 69
Pelican Rapids 84, Park Rapids 47
Prior Lake 70, Hudson, Wis. 48
Red Wing 67, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35
Redwood Valley 65, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 29
Rochester John Marshall 78, Faribault 63
Roseau 71, Kittson County Central 68
Roseville 60, Henry Sibley 52
St. Anthony 70, Mound Westonka 60
St. Clair 70, Bethlehem Academy 61
St. James Area 53, Nicollet/Loyola 41
St. Paul Como Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 53
St. Peter 58, Mankato East 46
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42
Wabasso 79, MACCRAY 54
West Lutheran 53, Trinity 19
Willmar 55, Zimmerman 32
Windom 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
Dover-Eyota Tournament
Dover-Eyota 60, Minneapolis North 35
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Houston 50
Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic
Brandon-Evansville 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35
Hopkins Tip-Off Classic
Hill-Murray 67, St. Louis Park 64, OT
Hopkins Tip-Off Tournament
Centennial 57, Apple Valley 44
St. Croix Lutheran 79, Bloomington Kennedy 25
Wayzata 87, Fergus Falls 48
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Tournament
Sleepy Eye 65, Cleveland 26
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 59, Adrian 41
BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 3, Delano/Rockford 2
Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Duluth Marshall 0
Duluth Denfeld 7, Minnehaha United 1
Kittson County Central 9, Ely/Northeast Range 2
Maple Grove 7, Edina 5
Moorhead 4, Wayzata 1
Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 5, Mankato East/Loyola 2
Winona/Cotter 4, Waconia 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Apple Valley 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT
Edina 9, Duluth Northern Stars 0
Orono 3, Crookston Pirates 0
Thief River Falls 3, Delano/Rockford 0
