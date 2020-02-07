Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sports Overtime: Feb.7 highlights & statewide scores

Prep highlights and scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:53 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 72, Fertile-Beltrami 57

Aitkin 62, International Falls 37

Albert Lea 49, Northfield 46

Annandale 61, Litchfield 42

Ashby 61, Battle Lake 35

BOLD 82, Springfield 80

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 66, Sacred Heart 20

Bagley 81, Mahnomen/Waubun 78

Barnum 71, Cook County 55

Becker 66, St. Francis 53

Blake 75, St. Paul Academy 58

Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 54

Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53

Cambridge-Isanti 81, Big Lake 61

Cannon Falls 51, Stewartville 46

Carlton 71, Floodwood 32

Chanhassen 65, St. Louis Park 57

Chaska 58, Bloomington Jefferson 45

Cherry 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 57

Chisholm 54, Hill City 50

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44, Ortonville 37

Concordia Academy 91, Nova Classical Academy 21

Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, St. Agnes 38

Cromwell 66, Silver Bay 58

DeLaSalle 59, Columbia Heights 58

Deer River 86, Bigfork 66

Eagan 84, Burnsville 58

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 70, Chesterton Academy 34

East Grand Forks 91, Roseau 44

East Ridge 63, Irondale 57

Eastview 80, Lakeville North 62

Eden Prairie 81, Edina 57

Ely 65, Mesabi East 56

Esko 85, Brooklyn Center 80

Fairmont 62, Blue Earth Area 60

Forest Lake 87, Park (Cottage Grove) 72

Hastings 75, South St. Paul 73

Henning 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 43

Hill-Murray 66, North St. Paul 50

Hopkins 103, Buffalo 95, OT

Hutchinson 54, New Prague 50

Jackson County Central 82, Pipestone 63

Jordan 73, Belle Plaine 63

Lake City 71, Goodhue 46

Lake Park-Audubon 82, Fosston 70

Lakeview 53, Canby 31

Lanesboro 72, Glenville-Emmons 42

Lewiston-Altura 62, Triton 54

Liberty Classical 78, Hiawatha Collegiate 63

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 58, Houston 38

MACCRAY 76, Lac qui Parle Valley 68

Mahtomedi 61, St. Thomas Academy 51

Mankato East 65, Rochester Century 56

Mankato Loyola 64, Alden-Conger 39

Maranatha Christian 54, Trinity 47

Marshall 88, Windom 23

Mayer-Lutheran 67, Norwood-Young America 40

Menahga 84, Verndale 51

Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, New Ulm Cathedral 60, 2OT

Minnetonka 55, St. Michael-Albertville 49

Minnewaska 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68

Moose Lake/Willow River 95, Two Harbors 39

Mora 55, Foley 52

Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Lakeview Christian Academy 58

NCEUH 83, Climax/Fisher 43

Nashwauk-Keewatin 84, Northland 61

Nevis 79, Blackduck 67

North Woods 87, Littlefork-Big Falls 42

Parkers Prairie 76, Rothsay 54

Pierz 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 66

Pine City 83, Duluth Marshall 70

Pine Island 68, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Princeton 99, North Branch 69

Prior Lake 68, Shakopee 67

Providence Academy 66, Breck 51

Randolph 76, Mabel-Canton 33

Red Lake 76, Pine River-Backus 69

Renville County West 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 34

Richfield 89, Fridley 82

Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56

Rochester John Marshall 58, Red Wing 56

Rochester Mayo 75, Owatonna 73

Rockford 69, Watertown-Mayer 59

Roseville 54, Mounds View 50

Sebeka 67, Bertha-Hewitt 47

Sibley East 68, LeSueur-Henderson 64

Simley 52, Henry Sibley 37

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 83, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Tri-City United 45

St. Anthony 82, Holy Angels 79, 3OT

St. Clair 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

St. Croix Prep 96, New Life Academy 72

St. Paul Central 53, St. Paul Harding 43

St. Paul Highland Park 78, St. Paul Como Park 56

St. Peter 88, St. James Area 66

Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 49

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Yellow Medicine East 50

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68, Sleepy Eye 60

United South Central 79, New Richland-H-E-G 74

Virginia 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 49

Waconia 59, Orono 45

Wayzata 82, Brainerd 80

West Central 75, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Edgerton 44

Win-E-Mac 52, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48

Woodbury 82, Cretin-Derham Hall 78, 2OT

Wrenshall 60, McGregor 55

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 51, Little Falls 26

Albert Lea 51, Northfield 32

Annandale 53, Litchfield 44

BOLD 57, Montevideo 44

Barnum 54, Cook County 52

Blackduck 53, Nevis 51

Blake 65, Hope Academy 37

Breckenridge 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38

Cambridge-Isanti 45, Big Lake 41

Chaska 58, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Clearbrook-Gonvick 75, Lake of the Woods 38

Climax/Fisher 57, NCEUH 48

Community of Peace 31, St. Paul Washington 28

Concordia Academy 57, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 49

Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, St. Agnes 38

Crosby-Ironton 84, Aitkin 66

DeLaSalle 75, Columbia Heights 19

Delano 55, Holy Family Catholic 54

Detroit Lakes 64, Bemidji 63

Duluth Marshall 81, Roseau 61

East Ridge 62, Irondale 50

Eden Prairie 70, Edina 69

Eden Valley-Watkins 45, Maple Lake 24

Fairmont 52, Blue Earth Area 43

Farmington 69, Apple Valley 45

Fergus Falls 70, St. Cloud Apollo 31

Foley 67, Mora 35

Forest Lake 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 40

Fridley 68, Richfield 61

Grand Meadow 71, Schaeffer Academy 36

Hastings 67, South St. Paul 54

Hawley 52, East Grand Forks 42

Hill-Murray 75, North St. Paul 22

Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Murray County Central 35

Holy Angels 80, St. Anthony 52

Hopkins 69, Buffalo 34

Houston 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26

Jackson County Central 93, Pipestone 74

Kasson-Mantorville 76, Pine Island 51

Kingsland 56, Spring Grove 42

Lake City 56, Goodhue 48

Lakeville North 68, Eastview 50

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, West Lutheran 20

Liberty Classical 45, Nova Classical Academy 29

Luverne 63, Mountain Lake Co-op 57

Mabel-Canton 49, Randolph 45

Mahnomen/Waubun 75, Bagley 25

Mahtomedi 74, Tartan 31

Marshall 78, Windom 50

Minneapolis South 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 71, Melrose 57

New Richland-H-E-G 65, United South Central 27

Northern Freeze 60, Kittson County Central 52

Park Christian 63, Fosston 34

Parkers Prairie 60, Osakis 49

Pelican Rapids 57, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 41

Pequot Lakes 58, Staples-Motley 27

Perham 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 47

Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 48

Pine City 63, East Central 56

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Lewiston-Altura 45

Princeton 68, North Branch 53

Red Lake County 75, Sacred Heart 52

Red Wing 64, Rochester John Marshall 61

Robbinsdale Cooper 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 38

Rochester Lourdes 64, Byron 31

Rochester Mayo 67, Owatonna 48

Rocori 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 71

Rosemount 61, Lakeville South 24

Roseville 54, Mounds View 50

Royalton 64, Holdingford 57, OT

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Dawson-Boyd 24

Sauk Centre 84, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 25

Shakopee 60, Prior Lake 57

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Red Rock Central 31

Springfield 65, Sleepy Eye 51

St. Louis Park 80, Chanhassen 75

St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Harding 41

St. Peter 59, St. James Area 38

Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 26

Stillwater 73, White Bear Lake 23

Upsala 66, Swanville 56

Waconia 80, Orono 65

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50, 2OT

Watertown-Mayer 60, Rockford 47

Wayzata 84, Moorhead 41

Winona Cotter 76, Fillmore Central 45

Woodbury 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 56

Zimmerman 68, Milaca 56

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45

Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Ballard 86, Perry 36

Baxter 52, Colo-NESCO 44

Benton Community 65, Independence 29

Bettendorf 57, Davenport, West 55

CAM, Anita 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Camanche 91, Anamosa 65

Cedar Falls 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, East 45

Creston 82, Red Oak 40

Davenport, Central 43, Pleasant Valley 39

Davenport, North 68, Clinton 49

Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Mattoon, Ill. 22

Dubuque, Senior 85, Waterloo, East 55

East Mills 76, Essex 17

Forest City 58, Lake Mills 56

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52

IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 54

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Shenandoah 43

Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City, North 53

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47, West Branch 41

Mount Vernon 58, Beckman, Dyersville 40

NMSD, N.M. 69, Iowa School for the Deaf 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 59

Norwalk 72, Newton 56

Ogden 51, Pleasantville 45

Pella 79, Oskaloosa 68

Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50

Spencer 60, Cherokee, Washington 46

Van Meter 88, Madrid 67

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

West Fork, Sheffield 66, Nashua-Plainfield 32

West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43

Williamsburg 50, South Tama County, Tama 26

Winterset 59, Carlisle 43

SEISC Shootout

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland, Riverside 44

WACO, Wayland 59, Pekin 50

West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 47

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Treynor 33

ADM, Adel 62, Bondurant Farrar 57

AGWSR, Ackley 39, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29

Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Alburnett 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Denver 41

BCLUW, Conrad 70, South Hardin 28

Ballard 59, Perry 25

Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 20

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43

Bishop Garrigan 55, West Hancock, Britt 54

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 50

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 19

Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Monticello 35

Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 31

Central Elkader 55, West Central, Maynard 41

Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19

Clarksville 62, Riceville 22

Clear Lake 70, Humboldt 39

Colfax-Mingo 66, H-L-V, Victor 45

Colo-NESCO 42, Baxter 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, Glidden-Ralston 20, OT

Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 42

Davenport, North 51, Clinton 30

Davis County, Bloomfield 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31

Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40

Des Moines Christian 40, Woodward-Granger 33

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 17

Dike-New Hartford 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 52

Dunkerton 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Central City 26

Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Griswold 14

GMG, Garwin 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Gilbert 56, Nevada 30

Glenwood 79, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Algona 46

Indianola 64, Grinnell 61

Iowa City High 87, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53

Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45

Johnston 66, Ames 54

Kee, Lansing 63, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27

Keokuk 54, Fairfield 35

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59, Shenandoah 42

Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Wahlert, Dubuque 35

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Starmont 22

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34

Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49

Moravia 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 16

Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 39

Mount Vernon 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 43

New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10

Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22

Nodaway Valley 66, Lenox 31

North Butler, Greene 56, Rockford 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 24

North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, B-G-M 32

North Polk, Alleman 55, Roland-Story, Story City 42

North Scott, Eldridge 52, Assumption, Davenport 50

North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Norwalk 46, Newton 42

Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Osage 78, Northwood-Kensett 11

Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, East 40

PAC-LM 63, West Bend-Mallard 35

Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51

Pleasantville 44, Ogden 29

Red Oak 55, Creston 35

Regina, Iowa City 46, West Liberty 40

Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Saint Ansgar 55, Newman Catholic, Mason City 53

Seymour 57, Orient-Macksburg 56

Sioux City, East 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

South O'Brien, Paullina 53, Hinton 46

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, East Union, Afton 50

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 32

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, North Fayette Valley 53

Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30

Valley, West Des Moines 65, Fort Dodge 42

Waterloo, West 50, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Waukee 60, Southeast Polk 35

Webster City 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 37

West Fork, Sheffield 45, Nashua-Plainfield 34

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25

West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27

Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27

Williamsburg 53, South Tama County, Tama 31

BOYS HOCKEY
Crookston Pirates 4, Lake of the Woods 1

Delano/Rockford 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 1

Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Duluth Marshall 0

Fergus Falls 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Grand Rapids 3, White Bear Lake 1

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, St. Paul Johnson 3

Hopkins 5, Providence Academy 1

Marshall 5, Luverne Cardinals 2

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

New Prague 4, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 2

North Branch 7, Monticello Moose 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Willmar 0

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 5, Proctor 1

Windom Area 13, La Crescent 3

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
2A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 0

Holy Family Catholic 4, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2

Minnetonka 5, New Prague 0

Shakopee 4, Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1

2A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Mounds View 4, Roseville 2

1A Section 5
Semifinal
Breck 9, Minneapolis 1

Orono 5, Chisago Lakes 1

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Night to Shine

Image

Super plungers kick off Polar Plunge 2020

Image

Alternate side parking goes into effect

Image

Fewer bars at SocialICE this year

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7

Image

Iowa Legislative Forum

Community Events