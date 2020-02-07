Sports Overtime: Feb.7 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 72, Fertile-Beltrami 57
Aitkin 62, International Falls 37
Albert Lea 49, Northfield 46
Annandale 61, Litchfield 42
Ashby 61, Battle Lake 35
BOLD 82, Springfield 80
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 66, Sacred Heart 20
Bagley 81, Mahnomen/Waubun 78
Barnum 71, Cook County 55
Becker 66, St. Francis 53
Blake 75, St. Paul Academy 58
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 54
Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53
Cambridge-Isanti 81, Big Lake 61
Cannon Falls 51, Stewartville 46
Carlton 71, Floodwood 32
Chanhassen 65, St. Louis Park 57
Chaska 58, Bloomington Jefferson 45
Cherry 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 57
Chisholm 54, Hill City 50
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44, Ortonville 37
Concordia Academy 91, Nova Classical Academy 21
Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, St. Agnes 38
Cromwell 66, Silver Bay 58
DeLaSalle 59, Columbia Heights 58
Deer River 86, Bigfork 66
Eagan 84, Burnsville 58
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 70, Chesterton Academy 34
East Grand Forks 91, Roseau 44
East Ridge 63, Irondale 57
Eastview 80, Lakeville North 62
Eden Prairie 81, Edina 57
Ely 65, Mesabi East 56
Esko 85, Brooklyn Center 80
Fairmont 62, Blue Earth Area 60
Forest Lake 87, Park (Cottage Grove) 72
Hastings 75, South St. Paul 73
Henning 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 43
Hill-Murray 66, North St. Paul 50
Hopkins 103, Buffalo 95, OT
Hutchinson 54, New Prague 50
Jackson County Central 82, Pipestone 63
Jordan 73, Belle Plaine 63
Lake City 71, Goodhue 46
Lake Park-Audubon 82, Fosston 70
Lakeview 53, Canby 31
Lanesboro 72, Glenville-Emmons 42
Lewiston-Altura 62, Triton 54
Liberty Classical 78, Hiawatha Collegiate 63
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 58, Houston 38
MACCRAY 76, Lac qui Parle Valley 68
Mahtomedi 61, St. Thomas Academy 51
Mankato East 65, Rochester Century 56
Mankato Loyola 64, Alden-Conger 39
Maranatha Christian 54, Trinity 47
Marshall 88, Windom 23
Mayer-Lutheran 67, Norwood-Young America 40
Menahga 84, Verndale 51
Minneota 85, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, New Ulm Cathedral 60, 2OT
Minnetonka 55, St. Michael-Albertville 49
Minnewaska 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68
Moose Lake/Willow River 95, Two Harbors 39
Mora 55, Foley 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Lakeview Christian Academy 58
NCEUH 83, Climax/Fisher 43
Nashwauk-Keewatin 84, Northland 61
Nevis 79, Blackduck 67
North Woods 87, Littlefork-Big Falls 42
Parkers Prairie 76, Rothsay 54
Pierz 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 66
Pine City 83, Duluth Marshall 70
Pine Island 68, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Princeton 99, North Branch 69
Prior Lake 68, Shakopee 67
Providence Academy 66, Breck 51
Randolph 76, Mabel-Canton 33
Red Lake 76, Pine River-Backus 69
Renville County West 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 34
Richfield 89, Fridley 82
Robbinsdale Cooper 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56
Rochester John Marshall 58, Red Wing 56
Rochester Mayo 75, Owatonna 73
Rockford 69, Watertown-Mayer 59
Roseville 54, Mounds View 50
Sebeka 67, Bertha-Hewitt 47
Sibley East 68, LeSueur-Henderson 64
Simley 52, Henry Sibley 37
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 83, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Tri-City United 45
St. Anthony 82, Holy Angels 79, 3OT
St. Clair 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
St. Croix Prep 96, New Life Academy 72
St. Paul Central 53, St. Paul Harding 43
St. Paul Highland Park 78, St. Paul Como Park 56
St. Peter 88, St. James Area 66
Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 49
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Yellow Medicine East 50
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68, Sleepy Eye 60
United South Central 79, New Richland-H-E-G 74
Virginia 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 49
Waconia 59, Orono 45
Wayzata 82, Brainerd 80
West Central 75, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Edgerton 44
Win-E-Mac 52, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48
Woodbury 82, Cretin-Derham Hall 78, 2OT
Wrenshall 60, McGregor 55
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 51, Little Falls 26
Albert Lea 51, Northfield 32
Annandale 53, Litchfield 44
BOLD 57, Montevideo 44
Barnum 54, Cook County 52
Blackduck 53, Nevis 51
Blake 65, Hope Academy 37
Breckenridge 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 38
Cambridge-Isanti 45, Big Lake 41
Chaska 58, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Clearbrook-Gonvick 75, Lake of the Woods 38
Climax/Fisher 57, NCEUH 48
Community of Peace 31, St. Paul Washington 28
Concordia Academy 57, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 49
Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, St. Agnes 38
Crosby-Ironton 84, Aitkin 66
DeLaSalle 75, Columbia Heights 19
Delano 55, Holy Family Catholic 54
Detroit Lakes 64, Bemidji 63
Duluth Marshall 81, Roseau 61
East Ridge 62, Irondale 50
Eden Prairie 70, Edina 69
Eden Valley-Watkins 45, Maple Lake 24
Fairmont 52, Blue Earth Area 43
Farmington 69, Apple Valley 45
Fergus Falls 70, St. Cloud Apollo 31
Foley 67, Mora 35
Forest Lake 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 40
Fridley 68, Richfield 61
Grand Meadow 71, Schaeffer Academy 36
Hastings 67, South St. Paul 54
Hawley 52, East Grand Forks 42
Hill-Murray 75, North St. Paul 22
Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Murray County Central 35
Holy Angels 80, St. Anthony 52
Hopkins 69, Buffalo 34
Houston 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26
Jackson County Central 93, Pipestone 74
Kasson-Mantorville 76, Pine Island 51
Kingsland 56, Spring Grove 42
Lake City 56, Goodhue 48
Lakeville North 68, Eastview 50
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, West Lutheran 20
Liberty Classical 45, Nova Classical Academy 29
Luverne 63, Mountain Lake Co-op 57
Mabel-Canton 49, Randolph 45
Mahnomen/Waubun 75, Bagley 25
Mahtomedi 74, Tartan 31
Marshall 78, Windom 50
Minneapolis South 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 71, Melrose 57
New Richland-H-E-G 65, United South Central 27
Northern Freeze 60, Kittson County Central 52
Park Christian 63, Fosston 34
Parkers Prairie 60, Osakis 49
Pelican Rapids 57, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 41
Pequot Lakes 58, Staples-Motley 27
Perham 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 47
Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 48
Pine City 63, East Central 56
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Lewiston-Altura 45
Princeton 68, North Branch 53
Red Lake County 75, Sacred Heart 52
Red Wing 64, Rochester John Marshall 61
Robbinsdale Cooper 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 38
Rochester Lourdes 64, Byron 31
Rochester Mayo 67, Owatonna 48
Rocori 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 71
Rosemount 61, Lakeville South 24
Roseville 54, Mounds View 50
Royalton 64, Holdingford 57, OT
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Dawson-Boyd 24
Sauk Centre 84, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 25
Shakopee 60, Prior Lake 57
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Red Rock Central 31
Springfield 65, Sleepy Eye 51
St. Louis Park 80, Chanhassen 75
St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Harding 41
St. Peter 59, St. James Area 38
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 26
Stillwater 73, White Bear Lake 23
Upsala 66, Swanville 56
Waconia 80, Orono 65
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50, 2OT
Watertown-Mayer 60, Rockford 47
Wayzata 84, Moorhead 41
Winona Cotter 76, Fillmore Central 45
Woodbury 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 56
Zimmerman 68, Milaca 56
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45
Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Ballard 86, Perry 36
Baxter 52, Colo-NESCO 44
Benton Community 65, Independence 29
Bettendorf 57, Davenport, West 55
CAM, Anita 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Camanche 91, Anamosa 65
Cedar Falls 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, East 45
Creston 82, Red Oak 40
Davenport, Central 43, Pleasant Valley 39
Davenport, North 68, Clinton 49
Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Mattoon, Ill. 22
Dubuque, Senior 85, Waterloo, East 55
East Mills 76, Essex 17
Forest City 58, Lake Mills 56
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52
IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 54
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Shenandoah 43
Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City, North 53
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47, West Branch 41
Mount Vernon 58, Beckman, Dyersville 40
NMSD, N.M. 69, Iowa School for the Deaf 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 59
Norwalk 72, Newton 56
Ogden 51, Pleasantville 45
Pella 79, Oskaloosa 68
Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50
Spencer 60, Cherokee, Washington 46
Van Meter 88, Madrid 67
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
West Fork, Sheffield 66, Nashua-Plainfield 32
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
Williamsburg 50, South Tama County, Tama 26
Winterset 59, Carlisle 43
SEISC Shootout
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland, Riverside 44
WACO, Wayland 59, Pekin 50
West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 47
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Treynor 33
ADM, Adel 62, Bondurant Farrar 57
AGWSR, Ackley 39, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29
Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Alburnett 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Denver 41
BCLUW, Conrad 70, South Hardin 28
Ballard 59, Perry 25
Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 20
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43
Bishop Garrigan 55, West Hancock, Britt 54
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 50
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 19
Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Monticello 35
Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Central Elkader 55, West Central, Maynard 41
Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19
Clarksville 62, Riceville 22
Clear Lake 70, Humboldt 39
Colfax-Mingo 66, H-L-V, Victor 45
Colo-NESCO 42, Baxter 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, Glidden-Ralston 20, OT
Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 42
Davenport, North 51, Clinton 30
Davis County, Bloomfield 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31
Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40
Des Moines Christian 40, Woodward-Granger 33
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 17
Dike-New Hartford 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 52
Dunkerton 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Central City 26
Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Griswold 14
GMG, Garwin 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Gilbert 56, Nevada 30
Glenwood 79, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Algona 46
Indianola 64, Grinnell 61
Iowa City High 87, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53
Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
Johnston 66, Ames 54
Kee, Lansing 63, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27
Keokuk 54, Fairfield 35
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59, Shenandoah 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Wahlert, Dubuque 35
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Starmont 22
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34
Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49
Moravia 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 16
Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 39
Mount Vernon 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 43
New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10
Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22
Nodaway Valley 66, Lenox 31
North Butler, Greene 56, Rockford 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 24
North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, B-G-M 32
North Polk, Alleman 55, Roland-Story, Story City 42
North Scott, Eldridge 52, Assumption, Davenport 50
North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Norwalk 46, Newton 42
Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Osage 78, Northwood-Kensett 11
Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, East 40
PAC-LM 63, West Bend-Mallard 35
Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51
Pleasantville 44, Ogden 29
Red Oak 55, Creston 35
Regina, Iowa City 46, West Liberty 40
Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Saint Ansgar 55, Newman Catholic, Mason City 53
Seymour 57, Orient-Macksburg 56
Sioux City, East 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
South O'Brien, Paullina 53, Hinton 46
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, East Union, Afton 50
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 32
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, North Fayette Valley 53
Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30
Valley, West Des Moines 65, Fort Dodge 42
Waterloo, West 50, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Waukee 60, Southeast Polk 35
Webster City 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 37
West Fork, Sheffield 45, Nashua-Plainfield 34
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25
West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27
Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27
Williamsburg 53, South Tama County, Tama 31
BOYS HOCKEY
Crookston Pirates 4, Lake of the Woods 1
Delano/Rockford 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 1
Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Duluth Marshall 0
Fergus Falls 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Grand Rapids 3, White Bear Lake 1
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, St. Paul Johnson 3
Hopkins 5, Providence Academy 1
Marshall 5, Luverne Cardinals 2
Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
New Prague 4, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 2
North Branch 7, Monticello Moose 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Willmar 0
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 5, Proctor 1
Windom Area 13, La Crescent 3
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
2A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 0
Holy Family Catholic 4, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2
Minnetonka 5, New Prague 0
Shakopee 4, Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1
2A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Mounds View 4, Roseville 2
1A Section 5
Semifinal
Breck 9, Minneapolis 1
Orono 5, Chisago Lakes 1
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Feb.7 highlights & statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 31 highlights & statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Highlights and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota
- Sports Overtime: Wednesday's highlights and Minnesota statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and Iowa statewide scores
- Sports Overtime: Tuesday's highlights and MN statewide scores