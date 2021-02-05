Sports Overtime: Feb. 5 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adrian 49, Edgerton 38
Albany 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
Alexandria 86, St. Cloud Apollo 51
Barnum 61, Cook County 25
Bemidji 76, Willmar 69, OT
Blake 89, Maranatha Christian 37
Brainerd 88, St. Cloud Tech 74
Breck 71, New Life Academy 63
Byron 77, Cannon Falls 55
Caledonia 72, Stewartville 60
Carlton 62, Floodwood 52
Cass Lake-Bena 78, Kelliher/Northome 49
Champlin Park 66, Blaine 54
Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 27
Columbia Heights 75, Richfield 65
Concordia Academy 49, Mounds Park Academy 42
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 32
DeLaSalle 79, Fridley 55
Eagan 61, Prior Lake 58
East Ridge 83, Stillwater 57
Eastview 64, Lakeville South 45
Ely 82, Mesabi East 71
Esko 73, South Ridge 42
Fairmont 68, St. Peter 62
Fergus Falls 77, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Fertile-Beltrami 68, Bagley 49
Forest Lake 76, Roseville 63
Frazee 58, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52
Glencoe-Silver Lake 81, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47
Hawley 63, Barnesville 42
Hopkins 61, Buffalo 54
Isle 46, Onamia 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 79, Triton 70
La Crescent 73, Winona Cotter 48
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Dawson-Boyd 45
Lake City 45, Goodhue 34
Lakeview 63, Minneota 49
Legacy Christian 84, Math and Science Academy 47
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 86, North Lakes Academy 39
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 82, Fillmore Central 48
Mahnomen/Waubun 75, Red Lake County 40
Mahtomedi 75, St. Thomas Academy 62
Mankato East 68, Austin 55
Maple Grove 74, Andover 70
Maple River 74, Hayfield 49
Marshall 77, Redwood Valley 61
Melrose 70, BOLD 57
Montevideo 59, Minnewaska 56, 2OT
Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Two Harbors 47
Mora 48, Little Falls 35
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Hancock 39
Mounds View 59, White Bear Lake 56
NCEUH 63, Ada-Borup 59
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80, Northland 58
Nevis 84, Blackduck 53
New Richland-H-E-G 59, Bethlehem Academy 53
New Ulm Cathedral 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52
Northern Freeze 60, Stephen-Argyle 57
Orono 71, Delano 51
Osakis 59, Holdingford 54
Owatonna 61, Red Wing 55
Park Center 57, Rogers 54
Parkers Prairie 84, Rothsay 72
Pequot Lakes 72, Detroit Lakes 60
Perham 70, Pelican Rapids 43
Pierz 82, Mesabi East 71
Pine City 79, Paynesville 76
Proctor 46, Greenway 43
Red Lake County 77, Pine River-Backus 71
Renville County West 75, MACCRAY 72
Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Coon Rapids 64, OT
Rochester Century 64, Faribault 61
Rochester Mayo 75, Rochester John Marshall 55
Rockford 59, Litchfield 56
Rosemount 78, Burnsville 38
Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Rocori 41
Sauk Centre 53, Benson 46
Shakopee 70, Farmington 55
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 85, Sleepy Eye 64
South St. Paul 103, Hastings 77
Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Murray County Central 42
Spectrum 75, Heritage Christian Academy 69
St. Anthony 60, Holy Angels 59
St. Croix Prep 72, Twin Cities Academy 67
St. John's Prep 55, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39
St. Michael-Albertville 74, Minnetonka 71
St. Paul Academy 47, Trinity 28
St. Paul Highland Park 71, St. Paul Harding 45
St. Paul Humboldt 86, St. Paul Como Park 71
St. Paul Johnson 73, St. Paul Washington 46
Tartan 71, Providence Academy 49
Thief River Falls 60, Crookston 36
Totino-Grace 69, Centennial 38
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Canby 49
United Christian 97, Hope Academy 52
Wabasso 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63
Waseca 72, Blue Earth Area 47
Watertown-Mayer 59, New London-Spicer 55
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 55
Win-E-Mac 60, Climax/Fisher 26
Winona 72, Northfield 62
Woodbury 60, Park (Cottage Grove) 48
Wrenshall 70, McGregor 52
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Annandale 59, Dassel-Cokato 37
Barnesville 69, Osakis 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10
Bethlehem Academy 53, New Richland-H-E-G 35
Breck 60, New Life Academy 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, Wabasso 47
Cambridge-Isanti 39, Monticello 33, OT
Centennial 78, Totino-Grace 60
Champlin Park 81, Blaine 60
Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 27
Cleveland 49, Martin County West 42
Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Irondale 39
DeLaSalle 73, Fridley 62
Eastview 48, Lakeville South 39
Eden Prairie 47, Edina 36
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Maple Lake 47
Fosston 53, East Grand Forks 52
Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40
Hayfield 59, Maple River 40
Henning 59, Sebeka 34
Henry Sibley 57, Simley 45
Hill-Murray 83, North St. Paul 31
Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Luverne 39
Hinckley-Finlayson 47, Upsala 38
Holdingford 60, Royalton 26
Holy Angels 85, St. Anthony 31
Hopkins 72, Buffalo 42
Hutchinson 88, Holy Family Catholic 82
Kasson-Mantorville 71, Pine Island 30
Lake Park-Audubon 74, Mahnomen/Waubun 67
Legacy Christian 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 30
Mahtomedi 76, Tartan 47
Mankato East 59, Austin 57
Mankato West 67, Albert Lea 50
Maple Grove 49, Andover 47
Maranatha Christian 76, Blake 64
Marshall 76, Redwood Valley 43
Mayer-Lutheran 86, United Christian 34
Menahga 48, New York Mills 39
Minneapolis Roosevelt 60, Minneapolis Edison 23
Minneapolis Washburn 59, Minneapolis South 58
Minnehaha Academy 93, St. Croix Prep 31
Mound Westonka 70, New Prague 58
Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 42
Nevis 61, Blackduck 45
New London-Spicer 71, Watertown-Mayer 49
Nicollet/Loyola 61, AC/GE 52
Northfield 65, Winona 29
Norwood-Young America 61, Sibley East 23
Orono 57, Delano 43
Park (Cottage Grove) 70, Woodbury 47
Park Center 66, Rogers 54
Park Rapids 66, Roseau 52
Pillager 59, Verndale 16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 76, St. Charles 57
Prior Lake 68, Eagan 43
Red Wing 63, Owatonna 38
Richfield 85, Columbia Heights 44
Rochester Century 60, Faribault 24
Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 47
Roseville 58, Forest Lake 50
Rush City 46, Braham 44
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 73, Sleepy Eye 49
South St. Paul 54, Hastings 52
Spring Lake Park 71, Osseo 43
St. Agnes 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42
St. Clair 74, Madelia 29
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Visitation 40
St. James Area 61, New Ulm 59
St. Louis Park 60, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51
St. Paul Academy 41, Trinity 25
St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Humboldt 28
St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 45
St. Paul Johnson 33, St. Paul Washington 21
St. Peter 53, Fairmont 25
Stephen-Argyle 60, Kittson County Central 34
Stewartville 65, Rochester Lourdes 42
Stillwater 82, East Ridge 55
Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 31, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30
Waconia 77, Jordan 47
Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Bertha-Hewitt 37
Waseca 62, Blue Earth Area 39
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, United South Central 38
Wayzata 70, Chanhassen 54
West Central 49, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 38
Winona Cotter 69, La Crescent 56
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Assumption, Davenport 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56
Atlantic 64, Denison-Schleswig 58
Ballard 71, North Polk, Alleman 36
Bishop Garrigan 57, West Hancock, Britt 56
CAM, Anita 61, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Carroll 62, Boone 35
Cedar Falls 88, Waterloo, East 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51
Clear Lake 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52
Colo-NESCO 43, Baxter 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Sioux City, East 51
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51, Sioux City, North 48
Crestwood, Cresco 70, Charles City 67
Dallas Center-Grimes 80, Pella 65
Decorah 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
Des Moines Christian 67, Woodward-Granger 35
Des Moines, North 43, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40
Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 33
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 47
Dubuque, Hempstead 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 66
Dubuque, Senior 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Earlham 84, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Fort Madison 70, Washington 62
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Griswold 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, North Union 36
Gilbert 58, Bondurant Farrar 50
IKM-Manning 59, Missouri Valley 42
Keokuk 63, Fairfield 54
Knoxville 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61
Lake Mills 73, Forest City 48
LeMars 63, Sioux City, West 51
Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 68
Martensdale-St. Marys 78, Central Decatur, Leon 45
Mount Vernon 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35
Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27
Nevada 70, Greene County 48
New Hampton 72, Central Springs 35
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Saint Ansgar 34
Newton 74, Pella Christian 62
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 75, Eagle Grove 36
Norwalk 39, Grinnell 38
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 27
Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 51
PAC-LM 86, West Bend-Mallard 56
Pleasant Valley 49, Central 31
Red Oak 49, Creston 43
Riverside, Oakland 54, Audubon 35
Rock Valley 60, George-Little Rock 47
Roland-Story, Story City 65, PCM, Monroe 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
Sidney 66, Clarinda Academy 26
Sioux Center 45, Sheldon 42
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 40
South O'Brien, Paullina 72, Hinton 50
Southeast Valley 67, East Sac County 48
Spencer 64, Cherokee, Washington 53
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Treynor 55
Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 37
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Southeast Polk 50
Van Meter 57, Madrid 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
West Harrison, Mondamin 82, Paton-Churdan 28
West Lyon, Inwood 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
Western Christian 64, Storm Lake 48
Wilton 59, Tipton 43
Woodbine 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 55
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Westwood, Sloan 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Anamosa vs. Camanche, ccd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. New London, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Centerville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
Durant-Bennett vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Janesville vs. Hudson, ccd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Muscatine vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.
Regina, Iowa City vs. West Liberty, ppd.
Sigourney vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Delaware, Manchester vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Independence, ppd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Underwood 35
ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45
Akron-Westfield 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Algona 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
Ankeny Centennial 57, Ames 50
Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 32
Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Mount Vernon 31
Bettendorf 47, Davenport, West 38
Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock, Britt 32
Bondurant Farrar 43, Gilbert 40
Boyden-Hull 54, Okoboji, Milford 29
Burlington Notre Dame 64, Mediapolis 40
Carroll 60, Boone 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Centerville 56, Clarke, Osceola 28
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69
Central Springs 43, New Hampton 33
Charles City 53, Crestwood, Cresco 47
Cherokee, Washington 62, Spencer 47
Creston 64, Red Oak 32
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 33
Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Albia 39
Denison-Schleswig 60, Atlantic 48
Des Moines Christian 57, Woodward-Granger 8
Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, East 20
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, North 33
Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 40, Urbandale 28
Dubuque, Senior 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 37
Earlham 39, West Central Valley, Stuart 36
East Mills 58, Essex 51
East Sac County 52, Southeast Valley 35
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, CAM, Anita 53
Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24
Glidden-Ralston 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Grinnell 67, Norwalk 35
Harlan 48, Lewis Central 39
Hinton 47, South O'Brien, Paullina 30
IKM-Manning 57, Missouri Valley 18
Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Webster City 30
Knoxville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 65, Shenandoah 58
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
MVAO-CO-U 40, Siouxland Christian 38
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Mount Pleasant 62, Burlington 52
Nevada 50, Greene County 32
Newell-Fonda 98, Alta-Aurelia 33
Newton 52, Pella Christian 44
Nodaway Valley 54, Lenox 52
North Polk, Alleman 44, Ballard 37
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
PAC-LM 39, West Bend-Mallard 29
Paton-Churdan 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Pleasant Valley 75, Davenport, Central 57
Pleasantville 57, Ogden 23
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 34
Rock Valley 46, George-Little Rock 36
Saint Ansgar 53, Newman Catholic, Mason City 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
Sioux Center 66, Sheldon 26
Solon 60, Maquoketa 55
South Central Calhoun 57, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Southeast Polk 54, Valley, West Des Moines 53
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, East Union, Afton 36
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44, Emmetsburg 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 25
Unity Christian 68, Harris-Lake Park 13
Van Meter 56, Madrid 26
Waterloo Christian School 75, Tripoli 40
Waukee 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 26
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 39
West Fork, Sheffield 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37
West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 26
West Marshall, State Center 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 33
West Sioux 55, Trinity Christian High School 25
Western Christian 60, Storm Lake 15
Westwood, Sloan 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Winterset 63, Perry 24
Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
B-G-M vs. Colfax-Mingo, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Crookston 4, Lake of the Woods 2
Duluth East 4, Brainerd 2
Edina 3, St. Thomas Academy 2
Grand Rapids 5, Roseau 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 0, Eveleth-Gilbert 0, OT
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 3, Worthington 2
Marshall 8, Fairmont 4
Monticello 4, North Branch 3, OT
Mound Westonka 7, New Prague 4
New Ulm 6, Windom 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Waseca 5, Redwood Valley 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Andover 6, Blaine 0
Crookston 4, Detroit Lakes 2
Dodge County 4, Luverne 1
Duluth Marshall 8, Pine City 0
Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Rogers 2
Gentry 3, Warroad 1
Hastings 5, North/Tartan 3
Hill-Murray 9, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Delano/Rockford 2
Marshall 1, Fairmont 0
North Shore Storm 2, International Falls 1
Orono 3, Hutchinson 1
Roseau 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Simley 3, Mahtomedi 1
South St. Paul 7, Visitation 0