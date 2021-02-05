Sports Overtime: Feb. 5 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adrian 49, Edgerton 38

Albany 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

Alexandria 86, St. Cloud Apollo 51

Barnum 61, Cook County 25

Bemidji 76, Willmar 69, OT

Blake 89, Maranatha Christian 37

Brainerd 88, St. Cloud Tech 74

Breck 71, New Life Academy 63

Byron 77, Cannon Falls 55

Caledonia 72, Stewartville 60

Carlton 62, Floodwood 52

Cass Lake-Bena 78, Kelliher/Northome 49

Champlin Park 66, Blaine 54

Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 27

Columbia Heights 75, Richfield 65

Concordia Academy 49, Mounds Park Academy 42

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 32

DeLaSalle 79, Fridley 55

Eagan 61, Prior Lake 58

East Ridge 83, Stillwater 57

Eastview 64, Lakeville South 45

Ely 82, Mesabi East 71

Esko 73, South Ridge 42

Fairmont 68, St. Peter 62

Fergus Falls 77, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Fertile-Beltrami 68, Bagley 49

Forest Lake 76, Roseville 63

Frazee 58, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52

Glencoe-Silver Lake 81, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47

Hawley 63, Barnesville 42

Hopkins 61, Buffalo 54

Isle 46, Onamia 40

Kenyon-Wanamingo 79, Triton 70

La Crescent 73, Winona Cotter 48

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Dawson-Boyd 45

Lake City 45, Goodhue 34

Lakeview 63, Minneota 49

Legacy Christian 84, Math and Science Academy 47

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 86, North Lakes Academy 39

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 82, Fillmore Central 48

Mahnomen/Waubun 75, Red Lake County 40

Mahtomedi 75, St. Thomas Academy 62

Mankato East 68, Austin 55

Maple Grove 74, Andover 70

Maple River 74, Hayfield 49

Marshall 77, Redwood Valley 61

Melrose 70, BOLD 57

Montevideo 59, Minnewaska 56, 2OT

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Two Harbors 47

Mora 48, Little Falls 35

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Hancock 39

Mounds View 59, White Bear Lake 56

NCEUH 63, Ada-Borup 59

Nashwauk-Keewatin 80, Northland 58

Nevis 84, Blackduck 53

New Richland-H-E-G 59, Bethlehem Academy 53

New Ulm Cathedral 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52

Northern Freeze 60, Stephen-Argyle 57

Orono 71, Delano 51

Osakis 59, Holdingford 54

Owatonna 61, Red Wing 55

Park Center 57, Rogers 54

Parkers Prairie 84, Rothsay 72

Pequot Lakes 72, Detroit Lakes 60

Perham 70, Pelican Rapids 43

Pierz 82, Mesabi East 71

Pine City 79, Paynesville 76

Proctor 46, Greenway 43

Red Lake County 77, Pine River-Backus 71

Renville County West 75, MACCRAY 72

Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Coon Rapids 64, OT

Rochester Century 64, Faribault 61

Rochester Mayo 75, Rochester John Marshall 55

Rockford 59, Litchfield 56

Rosemount 78, Burnsville 38

Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Rocori 41

Sauk Centre 53, Benson 46

Shakopee 70, Farmington 55

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 85, Sleepy Eye 64

South St. Paul 103, Hastings 77

Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Murray County Central 42

Spectrum 75, Heritage Christian Academy 69

St. Anthony 60, Holy Angels 59

St. Croix Prep 72, Twin Cities Academy 67

St. John's Prep 55, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39

St. Michael-Albertville 74, Minnetonka 71

St. Paul Academy 47, Trinity 28

St. Paul Highland Park 71, St. Paul Harding 45

St. Paul Humboldt 86, St. Paul Como Park 71

St. Paul Johnson 73, St. Paul Washington 46

Tartan 71, Providence Academy 49

Thief River Falls 60, Crookston 36

Totino-Grace 69, Centennial 38

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Canby 49

United Christian 97, Hope Academy 52

Wabasso 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63

Waseca 72, Blue Earth Area 47

Watertown-Mayer 59, New London-Spicer 55

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 55

Win-E-Mac 60, Climax/Fisher 26

Winona 72, Northfield 62

Woodbury 60, Park (Cottage Grove) 48

Wrenshall 70, McGregor 52

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Annandale 59, Dassel-Cokato 37

Barnesville 69, Osakis 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10

Bethlehem Academy 53, New Richland-H-E-G 35

Breck 60, New Life Academy 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, Wabasso 47

Cambridge-Isanti 39, Monticello 33, OT

Centennial 78, Totino-Grace 60

Champlin Park 81, Blaine 60

Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 27

Cleveland 49, Martin County West 42

Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Irondale 39

DeLaSalle 73, Fridley 62

Eastview 48, Lakeville South 39

Eden Prairie 47, Edina 36

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Maple Lake 47

Fosston 53, East Grand Forks 52

Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40

Hayfield 59, Maple River 40

Henning 59, Sebeka 34

Henry Sibley 57, Simley 45

Hill-Murray 83, North St. Paul 31

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Luverne 39

Hinckley-Finlayson 47, Upsala 38

Holdingford 60, Royalton 26

Holy Angels 85, St. Anthony 31

Hopkins 72, Buffalo 42

Hutchinson 88, Holy Family Catholic 82

Kasson-Mantorville 71, Pine Island 30

Lake Park-Audubon 74, Mahnomen/Waubun 67

Legacy Christian 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 30

Mahtomedi 76, Tartan 47

Mankato East 59, Austin 57

Mankato West 67, Albert Lea 50

Maple Grove 49, Andover 47

Maranatha Christian 76, Blake 64

Marshall 76, Redwood Valley 43

Mayer-Lutheran 86, United Christian 34

Menahga 48, New York Mills 39

Minneapolis Roosevelt 60, Minneapolis Edison 23

Minneapolis Washburn 59, Minneapolis South 58

Minnehaha Academy 93, St. Croix Prep 31

Mound Westonka 70, New Prague 58

Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 42

Nevis 61, Blackduck 45

New London-Spicer 71, Watertown-Mayer 49

Nicollet/Loyola 61, AC/GE 52

Northfield 65, Winona 29

Norwood-Young America 61, Sibley East 23

Orono 57, Delano 43

Park (Cottage Grove) 70, Woodbury 47

Park Center 66, Rogers 54

Park Rapids 66, Roseau 52

Pillager 59, Verndale 16

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 76, St. Charles 57

Prior Lake 68, Eagan 43

Red Wing 63, Owatonna 38

Richfield 85, Columbia Heights 44

Rochester Century 60, Faribault 24

Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 47

Roseville 58, Forest Lake 50

Rush City 46, Braham 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 73, Sleepy Eye 49

South St. Paul 54, Hastings 52

Spring Lake Park 71, Osseo 43

St. Agnes 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42

St. Clair 74, Madelia 29

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Visitation 40

St. James Area 61, New Ulm 59

St. Louis Park 60, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51

St. Paul Academy 41, Trinity 25

St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Humboldt 28

St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 45

St. Paul Johnson 33, St. Paul Washington 21

St. Peter 53, Fairmont 25

Stephen-Argyle 60, Kittson County Central 34

Stewartville 65, Rochester Lourdes 42

Stillwater 82, East Ridge 55

Swanville 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 31, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30

Waconia 77, Jordan 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Bertha-Hewitt 37

Waseca 62, Blue Earth Area 39

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, United South Central 38

Wayzata 70, Chanhassen 54

West Central 49, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 38

Winona Cotter 69, La Crescent 56

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Assumption, Davenport 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56

Atlantic 64, Denison-Schleswig 58

Ballard 71, North Polk, Alleman 36

Bishop Garrigan 57, West Hancock, Britt 56

CAM, Anita 61, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

Carroll 62, Boone 35

Cedar Falls 88, Waterloo, East 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51

Clear Lake 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52

Colo-NESCO 43, Baxter 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Sioux City, East 51

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51, Sioux City, North 48

Crestwood, Cresco 70, Charles City 67

Dallas Center-Grimes 80, Pella 65

Decorah 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45

Des Moines Christian 67, Woodward-Granger 35

Des Moines, North 43, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40

Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 33

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 47

Dubuque, Hempstead 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 66

Dubuque, Senior 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

Earlham 84, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Fort Madison 70, Washington 62

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Griswold 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, North Union 36

Gilbert 58, Bondurant Farrar 50

IKM-Manning 59, Missouri Valley 42

Keokuk 63, Fairfield 54

Knoxville 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61

Lake Mills 73, Forest City 48

LeMars 63, Sioux City, West 51

Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 68

Martensdale-St. Marys 78, Central Decatur, Leon 45

Mount Vernon 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35

Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27

Nevada 70, Greene County 48

New Hampton 72, Central Springs 35

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Saint Ansgar 34

Newton 74, Pella Christian 62

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 75, Eagle Grove 36

Norwalk 39, Grinnell 38

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 27

Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 51

PAC-LM 86, West Bend-Mallard 56

Pleasant Valley 49, Central 31

Red Oak 49, Creston 43

Riverside, Oakland 54, Audubon 35

Rock Valley 60, George-Little Rock 47

Roland-Story, Story City 65, PCM, Monroe 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28

Sidney 66, Clarinda Academy 26

Sioux Center 45, Sheldon 42

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 40

South O'Brien, Paullina 72, Hinton 50

Southeast Valley 67, East Sac County 48

Spencer 64, Cherokee, Washington 53

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Treynor 55

Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 37

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Southeast Polk 50

Van Meter 57, Madrid 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

West Harrison, Mondamin 82, Paton-Churdan 28

West Lyon, Inwood 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 30

West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43

Western Christian 64, Storm Lake 48

Wilton 59, Tipton 43

Woodbine 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 55

Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Westwood, Sloan 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Anamosa vs. Camanche, ccd.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.

Burlington Notre Dame vs. New London, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Centerville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.

Durant-Bennett vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

Janesville vs. Hudson, ccd.

Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.

Muscatine vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.

Regina, Iowa City vs. West Liberty, ppd.

Sigourney vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.

West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

West Delaware, Manchester vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Independence, ppd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Underwood 35

ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45

Akron-Westfield 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

Algona 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ames 50

Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 32

Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Mount Vernon 31

Bettendorf 47, Davenport, West 38

Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock, Britt 32

Bondurant Farrar 43, Gilbert 40

Boyden-Hull 54, Okoboji, Milford 29

Burlington Notre Dame 64, Mediapolis 40

Carroll 60, Boone 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

Centerville 56, Clarke, Osceola 28

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69

Central Springs 43, New Hampton 33

Charles City 53, Crestwood, Cresco 47

Cherokee, Washington 62, Spencer 47

Creston 64, Red Oak 32

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 33

Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Albia 39

Denison-Schleswig 60, Atlantic 48

Des Moines Christian 57, Woodward-Granger 8

Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, East 20

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, North 33

Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 40, Urbandale 28

Dubuque, Senior 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 37

Earlham 39, West Central Valley, Stuart 36

East Mills 58, Essex 51

East Sac County 52, Southeast Valley 35

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, CAM, Anita 53

Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24

Glidden-Ralston 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Grinnell 67, Norwalk 35

Harlan 48, Lewis Central 39

Hinton 47, South O'Brien, Paullina 30

IKM-Manning 57, Missouri Valley 18

Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 41

Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Webster City 30

Knoxville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 65, Shenandoah 58

Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

MVAO-CO-U 40, Siouxland Christian 38

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Mount Pleasant 62, Burlington 52

Nevada 50, Greene County 32

Newell-Fonda 98, Alta-Aurelia 33

Newton 52, Pella Christian 44

Nodaway Valley 54, Lenox 52

North Polk, Alleman 44, Ballard 37

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24

PAC-LM 39, West Bend-Mallard 29

Paton-Churdan 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Pleasant Valley 75, Davenport, Central 57

Pleasantville 57, Ogden 23

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 34

Rock Valley 46, George-Little Rock 36

Saint Ansgar 53, Newman Catholic, Mason City 23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38

Sioux Center 66, Sheldon 26

Solon 60, Maquoketa 55

South Central Calhoun 57, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Southeast Polk 54, Valley, West Des Moines 53

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, East Union, Afton 36

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44, Emmetsburg 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 25

Unity Christian 68, Harris-Lake Park 13

Van Meter 56, Madrid 26

Waterloo Christian School 75, Tripoli 40

Waukee 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 26

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 39

West Fork, Sheffield 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37

West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 26

West Marshall, State Center 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 33

West Sioux 55, Trinity Christian High School 25

Western Christian 60, Storm Lake 15

Westwood, Sloan 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

Winterset 63, Perry 24

Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.

B-G-M vs. Colfax-Mingo, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.

East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd.

North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ppd.

Waterloo, East vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Crookston 4, Lake of the Woods 2

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 2

Edina 3, St. Thomas Academy 2

Grand Rapids 5, Roseau 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 0, Eveleth-Gilbert 0, OT

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 3, Worthington 2

Marshall 8, Fairmont 4

Monticello 4, North Branch 3, OT

Mound Westonka 7, New Prague 4

New Ulm 6, Windom 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Waseca 5, Redwood Valley 0

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Andover 6, Blaine 0

Crookston 4, Detroit Lakes 2

Dodge County 4, Luverne 1

Duluth Marshall 8, Pine City 0

Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Rogers 2

Gentry 3, Warroad 1

Hastings 5, North/Tartan 3

Hill-Murray 9, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Delano/Rockford 2

Marshall 1, Fairmont 0

North Shore Storm 2, International Falls 1

Orono 3, Hutchinson 1

Roseau 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Simley 3, Mahtomedi 1

South St. Paul 7, Visitation 0