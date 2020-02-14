Sports Overtime: Feb. 14 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57, NCEUH 47
Albany 73, Foley 48
Austin 60, Red Wing 46
Becker 82, North Branch 46
Benilde-St. Margaret's 67, Chanhassen 52
Blaine 61, Andover 54
Blooming Prairie 73, Medford 45
Browerville/Eagle Valley 68, St. John's Prep 50
Byron 47, Kasson-Mantorville 25
Caledonia 100, Rushford-Peterson 49
Cambridge-Isanti 100, Princeton 89
Cass Lake-Bena 106, Kelliher/Northome 49
Chaska 80, Bloomington Kennedy 62
Cleveland 59, Madelia 57
Columbia Heights 72, St. Anthony 68
Cromwell 70, Carlton 48
Crosby-Ironton 73, Eveleth-Gilbert 47
Deer River 100, Littlefork-Big Falls 50
East Central 82, Ogilvie 29
East Grand Forks 67, Crookston 36
East Ridge 63, Forest Lake 31
Eastview 91, Apple Valley 75
Eden Prairie 79, Buffalo 54
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Maple Lake 33
Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 50
Ely 99, Chisholm 72
Farmington 84, Rosemount 73, OT
Fergus Falls 53, Alexandria 50
Fertile-Beltrami 53, Kittson County Central 49
Fosston 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 77
Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Litchfield 41
Goodhue 70, Triton 59
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 56, Northern Freeze 39
Greenway 75, Bigfork 35
Hancock 60, Ortonville 47
Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 50
Hinckley-Finlayson 46, Braham 34
Holdingford 57, Royalton 51
Holy Angels 82, St. Croix Lutheran 62
Hopkins 91, Wayzata 64
Hutchinson 83, Holy Family Catholic 57
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Spectrum 60
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
Maple Grove 82, Anoka 53
Maple River 50, New Richland-H-E-G 46
Melrose 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56
Minneapolis North 91, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 77
Minneapolis Southwest 75, Minneapolis South 69
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 93, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70
Moose Lake/Willow River 89, Barnum 52
Mora 61, Pierz 56, OT
Mounds Park Academy 52, Community of Peace 51
Mountain Lake Area 87, Adrian 74
Murray County Central 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
New Life Academy 73, Nova Classical Academy 19
New Ulm 90, St. James Area 68
North St. Paul 50, Tartan 46
North Woods 113, Mesabi East 64
Northland 69, Hill City 39
Orono 55, New Prague 43
Osakis 84, Swanville 51
Osseo 79, Coon Rapids 49
Owatonna 88, Faribault 60
Park Center 90, Totino-Grace 75
Park Rapids 64, Sebeka 38
Parkers Prairie 68, Ashby 61
Pelican Rapids 69, Breckenridge 58
Pine City 80, Isle 44
Prior Lake 76, Lakeville South 71
Red Lake County 68, Sacred Heart 48
Richfield 92, Brooklyn Center 86
Robbinsdale Cooper 61, Bloomington Jefferson 59
Rochester Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 60
Rockford 57, Annandale 44
Rocori 73, St. Cloud Tech 62
Rogers 63, Elk River 38
Rothsay 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 46
Rush City 76, Onamia 40
Sartell-St. Stephen 73, Brainerd 69
Schaeffer Academy 67, Houston 52
Shakopee 83, Burnsville 44
Silver Bay 75, McGregor 59
South St. Paul 76, Mahtomedi 74
Southwest Minnesota Christian 88, Edgerton 51
Springfield 91, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46
St. Cloud Apollo 71, Willmar 44
St. Croix Prep 71, St. Agnes 36
St. Louis Park 74, Minnehaha Academy 48
St. Peter 73, Fairmont 57
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 86, Blackduck 78
Waseca 85, Blue Earth Area 52
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Red Rock Central 43
Woodbury 55, White Bear Lake 48
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 37
Albany 58, Sauk Centre 56
Andover 67, Blaine 56
Becker 91, North Branch 17
Belle Plaine 83, LeSueur-Henderson 58
Bemidji 61, Cloquet 40
Blake 79, Brooklyn Center 41
Caledonia 59, Rushford-Peterson 32
Canby 67, Yellow Medicine East 56
Cass Lake-Bena 78, Kelliher/Northome 59
Champlin Park 68, Centennial 55
Chanhassen 99, Benilde-St. Margaret's 63
Chaska 93, Bloomington Kennedy 36
Concordia Academy 71, Maranatha Christian 63
Crosby-Ironton 68, Staples-Motley 54
Detroit Lakes 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60, 2OT
Duluth Marshall 95, Mounds Park Academy 52
East Grand Forks 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55
Esko 58, Cook County 28
Farmington 56, Rosemount 47
Foley 60, Pierz 40
Hayfield 33, Bethlehem Academy 30
Henning 60, Verndale 29
Hinckley-Finlayson 46, St. John's Prep 34
Holdingford 73, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
Holy Angels 72, St. Croix Lutheran 54
Jordan 67, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 47
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Byron 38
Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 42
Kittson County Central 55, Fertile-Beltrami 45
Lakeville North 81, Eagan 58
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, New Ulm Cathedral 39
Litchfield 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Mahtomedi 77, South St. Paul 49
Mankato East 65, Winona 45
Mankato West 59, Northfield 38
Maple Grove 46, Anoka 39
Mayer-Lutheran 58, Sibley East 36
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63, Nicollet/Loyola 41
Montevideo 56, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51
Monticello 64, St. Francis 29
Mound Westonka 55, Dassel-Cokato 41
New London-Spicer 60, Watertown-Mayer 51
New Prague 75, Orono 51
Norwood-Young America 62, Tri-City United 50
Osseo 56, Coon Rapids 52
Park (Cottage Grove) 54, Irondale 51
Park Center 92, Totino-Grace 71
Pequot Lakes 76, Aitkin 35
Pine City 94, Isle 29
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, St. Charles 47
Princeton 71, Cambridge-Isanti 70
Prior Lake 59, Lakeville South 51
Proctor 64, Hermantown 61
Red Lake County 55, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39
Red Lake Falls 66, Fosston 50
Red Wing 63, Austin 44
Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Bloomington Jefferson 67
Rochester John Marshall 51, Albert Lea 36
Rochester Lourdes 80, Cannon Falls 48
Rockford 69, Annandale 58
Rocori 67, Little Falls 38
Roseville 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 55
Rush City 62, Onamia 48
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud Tech 40
Simley 52, Hill-Murray 23
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 83, AC/GE 33
Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 56
Spring Lake Park 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 28
St. Clair 49, Springfield 46
St. Louis Park 74, Minnehaha Academy 48
St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Academy 34
Tartan 67, North St. Paul 19
Virginia 67, Two Harbors 24
Waseca 63, Blue Earth Area 23
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, United South Central 27
Wayzata 91, Hopkins 64
White Bear Lake 53, Woodbury 32
Windom 67, Martin County West 58
Winona Cotter 70, La Crescent 48
Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 40
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 67, Boone 39
Algona 60, Webster City 37
Ankeny Christian Academy 69, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49
Atlantic 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49
Baxter 73, Lynnville-Sully 63
Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63
CAM, Anita 59, Nodaway Valley 58
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, East 57
Central City 60, Springville 57
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45
Colfax-Mingo 46, Colo-NESCO 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Lewis Central 44
Davenport, Central 48, Assumption, Davenport 37
Davenport, North 65, Davenport, West 63
Decorah 58, Charles City 53
Des Moines, Hoover 74, Des Moines, East 63
Des Moines, Lincoln 90, Des Moines, North 74
Dike-New Hartford 72, West Marshall, State Center 53
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48, Ames 24
Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51
East Buchanan, Winthrop 70, Starmont 54
East Union, Afton 63, Lenox 52
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, Woodward Academy 49
Glenwood 68, Denison-Schleswig 55
Greene County 54, Saydel 43
Harlan 76, Creston 73
Hillcrest Academy 69, H-L-V, Victor 37
Hudson 79, North Tama, Traer 53
Indianola 70, Newton 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Humboldt, Kan. 69
Johnston 70, Ankeny 55
Keota 77, Wapello 61
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Grand View Christian 63
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 70
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon, Inwood 59
Marion 70, Benton Community 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 91, Murray 56
Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 44
Midland, Wyoming 51, Lisbon 48
Montezuma 71, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65
Mount Vernon 51, Center Point-Urbana 39
Newell-Fonda 66, Ridge View 55
North Linn, Troy Mills 87, Alburnett 58
North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 50
North Scott, Eldridge 59, Muscatine 38
Ottumwa 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40
Pella 79, Grinnell 44
Pleasant Valley 46, Bettendorf 41
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52, OT
River Valley, Correctionville 46, Alta-Aurelia 44
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 50
Roland-Story, Story City 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 41, OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Sigourney 54, Twin Cedars, Bussey 44
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 51
Solon 62, Clear Creek-Amana 53
South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49
Southeast Valley 61, Ogden 52
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 42
Urbandale 52, Ankeny Centennial 36
Valley, West Des Moines 60, Southeast Polk 23
Vermillion, S.D. 53, LeMars 42
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, West Delaware, Manchester 56
Westwood, Sloan 63, Akron-Westfield 34
Williamsburg 62, Maquoketa 52
Winfield-Mount Union 75, West Burlington 65
Winterset 70, Ballard 62
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 56, Boone 45
Ankeny Centennial 51, Urbandale 30
Ballard 43, Winterset 28
Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 42
Carlisle 51, Carroll 44
Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo, East 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 18
Clear Creek-Amana 49, Center Point-Urbana 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Norwalk 31
Decorah 44, Charles City 33
Des Moines, North 48, Des Moines, Lincoln 27
Des Moines, Roosevelt 58, Ottumwa 43
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ames 55
Dubuque, Senior 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46
Grinnell 55, Pella 50
Indianola 63, Newton 54
Iowa City High 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Iowa City West 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Johnston 76, Ankeny 38
Keokuk 48, Washington 26
LeMars 49, Vermillion, S.D. 32
Lewis Central 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Mason City 70, Fort Dodge 41
Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 33
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 36
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Southeast Polk 43
Waterloo, West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 43
Waukee 87, Marshalltown 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, West Delaware, Manchester 13
Class 1A Region 6
First Round
Lynnville-Sully 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24
