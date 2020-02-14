Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sports Overtime: Feb. 14 highlights & statewide scores

It may have been Valentine's Day, but there was no love found Friday night.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57, NCEUH 47

Albany 73, Foley 48

Austin 60, Red Wing 46

Becker 82, North Branch 46

Benilde-St. Margaret's 67, Chanhassen 52

Blaine 61, Andover 54

Blooming Prairie 73, Medford 45

Browerville/Eagle Valley 68, St. John's Prep 50

Byron 47, Kasson-Mantorville 25

Caledonia 100, Rushford-Peterson 49

Cambridge-Isanti 100, Princeton 89

Cass Lake-Bena 106, Kelliher/Northome 49

Chaska 80, Bloomington Kennedy 62

Cleveland 59, Madelia 57

Columbia Heights 72, St. Anthony 68

Cromwell 70, Carlton 48

Crosby-Ironton 73, Eveleth-Gilbert 47

Deer River 100, Littlefork-Big Falls 50

East Central 82, Ogilvie 29

East Grand Forks 67, Crookston 36

East Ridge 63, Forest Lake 31

Eastview 91, Apple Valley 75

Eden Prairie 79, Buffalo 54

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Maple Lake 33

Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 50

Ely 99, Chisholm 72

Farmington 84, Rosemount 73, OT

Fergus Falls 53, Alexandria 50

Fertile-Beltrami 53, Kittson County Central 49

Fosston 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 77

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Litchfield 41

Goodhue 70, Triton 59

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 56, Northern Freeze 39

Greenway 75, Bigfork 35

Hancock 60, Ortonville 47

Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 50

Hinckley-Finlayson 46, Braham 34

Holdingford 57, Royalton 51

Holy Angels 82, St. Croix Lutheran 62

Hopkins 91, Wayzata 64

Hutchinson 83, Holy Family Catholic 57

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Spectrum 60

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

Maple Grove 82, Anoka 53

Maple River 50, New Richland-H-E-G 46

Melrose 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56

Minneapolis North 91, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 77

Minneapolis Southwest 75, Minneapolis South 69

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 93, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70

Moose Lake/Willow River 89, Barnum 52

Mora 61, Pierz 56, OT

Mounds Park Academy 52, Community of Peace 51

Mountain Lake Area 87, Adrian 74

Murray County Central 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54

Nashwauk-Keewatin 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62

New Life Academy 73, Nova Classical Academy 19

New Ulm 90, St. James Area 68

North St. Paul 50, Tartan 46

North Woods 113, Mesabi East 64

Northland 69, Hill City 39

Orono 55, New Prague 43

Osakis 84, Swanville 51

Osseo 79, Coon Rapids 49

Owatonna 88, Faribault 60

Park Center 90, Totino-Grace 75

Park Rapids 64, Sebeka 38

Parkers Prairie 68, Ashby 61

Pelican Rapids 69, Breckenridge 58

Pine City 80, Isle 44

Prior Lake 76, Lakeville South 71

Red Lake County 68, Sacred Heart 48

Richfield 92, Brooklyn Center 86

Robbinsdale Cooper 61, Bloomington Jefferson 59

Rochester Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 60

Rockford 57, Annandale 44

Rocori 73, St. Cloud Tech 62

Rogers 63, Elk River 38

Rothsay 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 46

Rush City 76, Onamia 40

Sartell-St. Stephen 73, Brainerd 69

Schaeffer Academy 67, Houston 52

Shakopee 83, Burnsville 44

Silver Bay 75, McGregor 59

South St. Paul 76, Mahtomedi 74

Southwest Minnesota Christian 88, Edgerton 51

Springfield 91, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46

St. Cloud Apollo 71, Willmar 44

St. Croix Prep 71, St. Agnes 36

St. Louis Park 74, Minnehaha Academy 48

St. Peter 73, Fairmont 57

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 86, Blackduck 78

Waseca 85, Blue Earth Area 52

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Red Rock Central 43

Woodbury 55, White Bear Lake 48

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 37

Albany 58, Sauk Centre 56

Andover 67, Blaine 56

Becker 91, North Branch 17

Belle Plaine 83, LeSueur-Henderson 58

Bemidji 61, Cloquet 40

Blake 79, Brooklyn Center 41

Caledonia 59, Rushford-Peterson 32

Canby 67, Yellow Medicine East 56

Cass Lake-Bena 78, Kelliher/Northome 59

Champlin Park 68, Centennial 55

Chanhassen 99, Benilde-St. Margaret's 63

Chaska 93, Bloomington Kennedy 36

Concordia Academy 71, Maranatha Christian 63

Crosby-Ironton 68, Staples-Motley 54

Detroit Lakes 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60, 2OT

Duluth Marshall 95, Mounds Park Academy 52

East Grand Forks 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55

Esko 58, Cook County 28

Farmington 56, Rosemount 47

Foley 60, Pierz 40

Hayfield 33, Bethlehem Academy 30

Henning 60, Verndale 29

Hinckley-Finlayson 46, St. John's Prep 34

Holdingford 73, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

Holy Angels 72, St. Croix Lutheran 54

Jordan 67, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 47

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Byron 38

Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 42

Kittson County Central 55, Fertile-Beltrami 45

Lakeville North 81, Eagan 58

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, New Ulm Cathedral 39

Litchfield 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

Mahtomedi 77, South St. Paul 49

Mankato East 65, Winona 45

Mankato West 59, Northfield 38

Maple Grove 46, Anoka 39

Mayer-Lutheran 58, Sibley East 36

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63, Nicollet/Loyola 41

Montevideo 56, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51

Monticello 64, St. Francis 29

Mound Westonka 55, Dassel-Cokato 41

New London-Spicer 60, Watertown-Mayer 51

New Prague 75, Orono 51

Norwood-Young America 62, Tri-City United 50

Osseo 56, Coon Rapids 52

Park (Cottage Grove) 54, Irondale 51

Park Center 92, Totino-Grace 71

Pequot Lakes 76, Aitkin 35

Pine City 94, Isle 29

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, St. Charles 47

Princeton 71, Cambridge-Isanti 70

Prior Lake 59, Lakeville South 51

Proctor 64, Hermantown 61

Red Lake County 55, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39

Red Lake Falls 66, Fosston 50

Red Wing 63, Austin 44

Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Rochester John Marshall 51, Albert Lea 36

Rochester Lourdes 80, Cannon Falls 48

Rockford 69, Annandale 58

Rocori 67, Little Falls 38

Roseville 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 55

Rush City 62, Onamia 48

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud Tech 40

Simley 52, Hill-Murray 23

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 83, AC/GE 33

Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 56

Spring Lake Park 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 28

St. Clair 49, Springfield 46

St. Louis Park 74, Minnehaha Academy 48

St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Academy 34

Tartan 67, North St. Paul 19

Virginia 67, Two Harbors 24

Waseca 63, Blue Earth Area 23

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, United South Central 27

Wayzata 91, Hopkins 64

White Bear Lake 53, Woodbury 32

Windom 67, Martin County West 58

Winona Cotter 70, La Crescent 48

Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 40

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 67, Boone 39

Algona 60, Webster City 37

Ankeny Christian Academy 69, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49

Atlantic 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49

Baxter 73, Lynnville-Sully 63

Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63

CAM, Anita 59, Nodaway Valley 58

Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, East 57

Central City 60, Springville 57

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45

Colfax-Mingo 46, Colo-NESCO 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Lewis Central 44

Davenport, Central 48, Assumption, Davenport 37

Davenport, North 65, Davenport, West 63

Decorah 58, Charles City 53

Des Moines, Hoover 74, Des Moines, East 63

Des Moines, Lincoln 90, Des Moines, North 74

Dike-New Hartford 72, West Marshall, State Center 53

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48, Ames 24

Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51

East Buchanan, Winthrop 70, Starmont 54

East Union, Afton 63, Lenox 52

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, Woodward Academy 49

Glenwood 68, Denison-Schleswig 55

Greene County 54, Saydel 43

Harlan 76, Creston 73

Hillcrest Academy 69, H-L-V, Victor 37

Hudson 79, North Tama, Traer 53

Indianola 70, Newton 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Humboldt, Kan. 69

Johnston 70, Ankeny 55

Keota 77, Wapello 61

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Grand View Christian 63

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 70

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon, Inwood 59

Marion 70, Benton Community 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 91, Murray 56

Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 44

Midland, Wyoming 51, Lisbon 48

Montezuma 71, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65

Mount Vernon 51, Center Point-Urbana 39

Newell-Fonda 66, Ridge View 55

North Linn, Troy Mills 87, Alburnett 58

North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 50

North Scott, Eldridge 59, Muscatine 38

Ottumwa 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40

Pella 79, Grinnell 44

Pleasant Valley 46, Bettendorf 41

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52, OT

River Valley, Correctionville 46, Alta-Aurelia 44

Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 50

Roland-Story, Story City 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 41, OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Sigourney 54, Twin Cedars, Bussey 44

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 51

Solon 62, Clear Creek-Amana 53

South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49

Southeast Valley 61, Ogden 52

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

Urbandale 52, Ankeny Centennial 36

Valley, West Des Moines 60, Southeast Polk 23

Vermillion, S.D. 53, LeMars 42

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, West Delaware, Manchester 56

Westwood, Sloan 63, Akron-Westfield 34

Williamsburg 62, Maquoketa 52

Winfield-Mount Union 75, West Burlington 65

Winterset 70, Ballard 62

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 56, Boone 45

Ankeny Centennial 51, Urbandale 30

Ballard 43, Winterset 28

Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 42

Carlisle 51, Carroll 44

Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo, East 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 18

Clear Creek-Amana 49, Center Point-Urbana 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Norwalk 31

Decorah 44, Charles City 33

Des Moines, North 48, Des Moines, Lincoln 27

Des Moines, Roosevelt 58, Ottumwa 43

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ames 55

Dubuque, Senior 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46

Grinnell 55, Pella 50

Indianola 63, Newton 54

Iowa City High 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Iowa City West 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Johnston 76, Ankeny 38

Keokuk 48, Washington 26

LeMars 49, Vermillion, S.D. 32

Lewis Central 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Mason City 70, Fort Dodge 41

Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 33

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 36

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Southeast Polk 43

Waterloo, West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 43

Waukee 87, Marshalltown 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, West Delaware, Manchester 13

Class 1A Region 6

First Round

Lynnville-Sully 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -11°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Sean Weather 2/14 2

Image

Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Image

Hairstyle discrimination legislature

Image

Abortion amendment in Iowa

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Sen. Tina Smith on Impeachment Trial

Image

Sean Weather

Image

Mayo Clinic Acceptance Letter Mix-Up

Community Events