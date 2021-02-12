Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sports Overtime: Feb. 12 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and statewide scores from Friday's action.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 67, Bagley 43

Albany 77, Foley 45

Annandale 68, Watertown-Mayer 29

Ashby 61, Parkers Prairie 48

Barnum 77, Carlton 44

Battle Lake 77, Underwood 46

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Belle Plaine 68, Mayer-Lutheran 64

Bemidji 41, Alexandria 25

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Swanville 46

Cherry 68, International Falls 62

Chisholm 50, Hill City 19

Cloquet 56, Grand Rapids 43

Cretin-Derham Hall 79, Roseville 51

Cromwell 69, Cook County 22

DeLaSalle 71, St. Anthony 38

Deer River 120, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 46

Duluth East 67, Cambridge-Isanti 28

East Grand Forks 83, Crookston 46

Eden Prairie 69, Buffalo 50

Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Maple Lake 25

Edina 88, St. Michael-Albertville 76

Fertile-Beltrami 91, Climax/Fisher 48

Forest Lake 92, East Ridge 83

Goodhue 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32

Hayfield 69, New Richland-H-E-G 48

Holy Angels 98, Brooklyn Center 63

Kimball 76, Paynesville 69

Lakeville South 71, Eagan 68

Litchfield 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44

Little Falls 62, Zimmerman 53

Luverne 86, Windom 65

Mabel-Canton 63, Kingsland 50

Mahnomen/Waubun 86, Park Christian 54

Marshall 89, Redwood Valley 53

Minneapolis North 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 37

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 58

Minneota 92, Canby 34

Mora 63, St. Cloud Cathedral 58

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77, Breckenridge 54

Mounds View 74, Stillwater 65

North Woods 110, Mesabi East 57

Northern Freeze 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53

Orono 85, Jordan 73

Osakis 62, Upsala 51

Owatonna 70, Winona 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 65, Irondale 44

Pierz 76, Milaca 37

Pine City 80, Isle 23

Princeton 101, Hermantown 88

Prior Lake 84, Burnsville 44

Red Lake 83, Clearbrook-Gonvick 80

Red Lake County 66, Sacred Heart 53

Richfield 79, Fridley 72

Robbinsdale Cooper 57, Chanhassen 52

Rockford 74, New London-Spicer 56

Royalton 61, Holdingford 30

Rush City 51, Onamia 26

Shakopee 87, Apple Valley 66

Southland 71, Lanesboro 57

St. Clair 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26

Tartan 74, North St. Paul 57

Tri-City United 54, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85, Laporte 24

Waseca 83, Fairmont 46

Wayzata 68, Hopkins 60

Win-E-Mac 61, Fosston 46

Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 43

Worthington 82, Jackson County Central 59

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 50, Park Rapids 47, OT

Alexandria 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Minnewaska 22

Bemidji 68, St. Cloud Apollo 40

Bethlehem Academy 66, United South Central 53

Chanhassen 70, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

Chaska 71, Minnetonka 66

Chisago Lakes 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 50

Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 42

Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 58

Farmington 44, Eastview 36

Fergus Falls 44, Crookston 37

Forest Lake 73, East Ridge 49

Fosston 58, Red Lake Falls 51

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62, Red Lake County 46

Hancock 62, West Central 45

Hayfield 60, New Richland-H-E-G 50

Henry Sibley 37, Hastings 31

Holy Angels 71, Visitation 35

Holy Family Catholic 77, Delano 60

Hopkins 71, Wayzata 54

Hutchinson 66, New Prague 46

Irondale 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 43

Kasson-Mantorville 70, Kenyon-Wanamingo 30

Lac qui Parle Valley 57, Central Minnesota Christian 40

Lakeview 50, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47

Lakeville South 51, Eagan 45

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, North Lakes Academy 27

MACCRAY 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 19

Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 68

Mankato West 63, Mankato East 53

Marshall 79, Redwood Valley 44

Menahga 82, Littlefork-Big Falls 27

Minneota 92, Yellow Medicine East 34

Montevideo 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68

Mountain Lake 50, Murray County Central 40

New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 43

Northfield 72, Rochester Century 69

Orono 61, Jordan 54

Pelican Rapids 43, Breckenridge 41

Pequot Lakes 57, Crosby-Ironton 53

Perham 68, Hawley 48

Red Rock Central 60, Hills-Beaver Creek 57

Renville County West 69, Dawson-Boyd 25

Rosemount 62, Lakeville North 42

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Canby 36

Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 14

Sleepy Eye 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59

Stillwater 78, Mounds View 36

Waconia 87, Mound Westonka 35

Warroad 62, Lake of the Woods 41

Waseca 40, Fairmont 35

Watertown-Mayer 54, Annandale 44

West Lutheran 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 30

Windom 57, Luverne 52

Worthington 80, Jackson County Central 57

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alburnett 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

Algona 63, Clear Lake 59

Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Charles City 64

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 41

Atlantic 54, Clarinda 40

Ballard 69, Winterset 58

Bondurant Farrar 70, Perry 17

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

Burlington Notre Dame 34, Hillcrest Academy 29

Carroll 66, ADM, Adel 53

Cedar Falls 73, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63

Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Clinton 59

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Rock Valley 78, OT

Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 66

Creston 64, Harlan 55

Crestwood, Cresco 49, North Fayette Valley 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Newton 56

Davenport, North 76, Davenport, West 60

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Johnston 51

Dubuque, Senior 69, Waterloo, West 48

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 90, Colfax-Mingo 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, South O'Brien, Paullina 44

Gilbert 58, Carlisle 32

Harris-Lake Park 64, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56

Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Hudson 68, North Tama, Traer 49

Humboldt 65, Webster City 55

Indianola 81, Norwalk 71

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Lake Mills 90, Newman Catholic, Mason City 57

Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 47

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Iowa City High 48

Marshalltown 67, Fort Dodge 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 66, Murray 40

Monticello 49, West Branch 39

Mount Pleasant 70, Fairfield 54

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Lynnville-Sully 59

North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 49

Ottumwa 41, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34

Pella 86, Knoxville 60

Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 37

Pleasantville 50, Chariton 30

Rockford 53, North Butler, Greene 31

Roland-Story, Story City 66, Van Meter 60

Sheldon 57, Okoboji, Milford 35

Sigourney 59, Melcher-Dallas 55

Sioux Center 88, MOC-Floyd Valley 69

Sioux City, East 77, Sioux City, West 68, OT

Siouxland Christian 75, Tri County Northeast, Neb. 47

Solon 63, South Tama County, Tama 30

Tripoli 54, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 42

Vermillion, S.D. 59, LeMars 45

Vinton-Shellsburg 50, Maquoketa 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 81, Union Community, LaPorte City 45

Washington 57, Keokuk 43

Waterloo, East 78, Dubuque, Hempstead 34

Waukee 64, Southeast Polk 39

West Harrison, Mondamin 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Woodward-Granger 76, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 56

Class 1A Substate 1

Play-in

Akron-Westfield 64, Whiting 17

George-Little Rock 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 28

Class 1A Substate 2

Play-in

Saint Ansgar 58, Riceville 34

West Bend-Mallard 50, North Union 45

Class 1A Substate 3

Play-in

Central Elkader 66, Starmont 27

West Central, Maynard 78, Clarksville 52

Class 1A Substate 4

Play-in

North Cedar, Stanwood 68, Central City 38

WACO, Wayland 55, Highland, Riverside 52

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45

Class 1A Substate 5

Play-in

Cedar Valley Christian School 53, Lone Tree 45, OT

Colo-NESCO 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 25

Class 1A Substate 6

Play-in

B-G-M 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 74, Moulton-Udell 31

Class 1A Substate 7

Play-in

Diagonal 58, Orient-Macksburg 34

Griswold 68, Essex 27

Class 1A Substate 8

Play-in

Glidden-Ralston 52, Paton-Churdan 33

West Monona 80, Heartland Christian 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood, ppd.

Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, ccd.

Montezuma vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ccd.

Sidney vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb., ccd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ankeny 45, Ames 32

Ankeny Centennial 76, Mason City 35

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 41

Ballard 48, Winterset 37

Bondurant Farrar 75, Perry 37

Carroll 71, ADM, Adel 58

Cedar Falls 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 32

Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 36

Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Clinton 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 58, Newton 31

Des Moines, Hoover 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 46

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ottumwa 23

Fort Dodge 66, Marshalltown 20

Gilbert 49, Carlisle 20

Grinnell 87, Oskaloosa 33

Indianola 53, Norwalk 47

Iowa City High 55, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Iowa City Liberty High School 41, Cedar Rapids, Washington 35

Iowa City West 47, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39

Johnston 76, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63

Mount Pleasant 49, Fairfield 42

Muscatine 32, North Scott, Eldridge 31

Newell-Fonda 88, Ridge View 53

North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 51

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Urbandale 35, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Valley, West Des Moines 55, Urbandale 35

Waterloo, West 68, Dubuque, Senior 29

Waukee 49, Southeast Polk 46

Class 1A Substate 1

Second Round

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 39

Davenport, North 80, Davenport, West 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood, ppd. to Feb 15th.

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Bagley/Fosston 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 1

Fergus Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Greenway 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 3, OT

Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1

La Crescent 6, Fairmont 4

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 2

Windom 6, Marshall 5

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Breck 5, North Wright County 2

Chisago Lakes 9, Princeton 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 3

Farmington 1, Eastview 0

Maple Grove 7, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1

Marshall 3, Windom 1

Minneapolis 3, Hopkins/Park 1

North St. Paul 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 0

Warroad 7, Dodge County 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 470803

Reported Deaths: 6411
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin977421561
Ramsey41937783
Dakota34871376
Anoka32383377
Washington21353249
Stearns18469198
St. Louis14429260
Scott12732103
Wright12165112
Olmsted1143783
Sherburne854371
Carver732340
Clay672583
Rice655184
Kandiyohi569573
Blue Earth567534
Crow Wing505580
Chisago477343
Otter Tail471470
Benton435790
Winona408448
Mower392630
Douglas385468
Nobles379447
Goodhue375965
Polk336962
McLeod333149
Beltrami326648
Morrison318646
Lyon309843
Itasca298545
Isanti298245
Becker298141
Carlton294943
Steele293210
Pine275316
Freeborn270123
Nicollet242740
Todd237430
Brown231737
Le Sueur225219
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213924
Meeker204033
Waseca201517
Wabasha18283
Martin179627
Roseau169417
Hubbard157539
Houston153714
Dodge14794
Redwood144327
Renville143040
Chippewa134635
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood132020
Wadena123919
Faribault115616
Rock114712
Aitkin114633
Sibley11339
Pennington110316
Watonwan11038
Kanabec104519
Pipestone99724
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9318
Jackson90310
Swift86818
Pope7675
Marshall72915
Stevens7198
Clearwater69914
Lake69017
Lac qui Parle67316
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61311
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4893
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41868
Kittson39321
Red Lake3344
Traverse2965
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325673

Reported Deaths: 5138
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49589520
Linn18997303
Scott16636194
Black Hawk14636271
Woodbury13438203
Johnson1275867
Dubuque12068186
Dallas971284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story922343
Cerro Gordo491179
Warren490967
Clinton483978
Webster483583
Sioux468166
Marshall450969
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407387
Buena Vista403136
Wapello3775103
Plymouth360475
Jasper354065
Lee344847
Marion327866
Jones281854
Henry274434
Carroll262046
Bremer259853
Crawford244234
Boone235127
Washington232940
Benton226153
Mahaska210544
Jackson204537
Tama197063
Dickinson195037
Kossuth191552
Delaware182938
Clay180625
Fayette173928
Winneshiek173526
Buchanan170426
Wright170230
Hamilton169338
Hardin164634
Harrison164068
Cedar162120
Clayton157553
Butler155930
Page155417
Floyd145738
Mills144620
Poweshiek144629
Cherokee142235
Lyon142040
Allamakee136341
Hancock135727
Madison135216
Iowa134723
Grundy127930
Winnebago126530
Calhoun12649
Jefferson125631
Cass122346
Louisa119441
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Chickasaw116812
Union116531
Sac115317
Emmet113139
Unassigned11250
Shelby111832
Humboldt110822
Franklin107919
Guthrie106728
Palo Alto97019
Howard95620
Montgomery94935
Clarke90019
Keokuk89628
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Adair75525
Monona74422
Davis74023
Greene7169
Lucas68818
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62811
Fremont5409
Decatur5318
Van Buren52817
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-7° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -18°
Mason City
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -29°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -21°
Charles City
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -28°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

State testing program tracks spread of COVID-19 in schools

Image

Albert Lea lawmaker speaks out against state sex ed bill

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part 1

Image

Sex Ed sparks debate locally and at State House

Image

New rules for craft breweries

Image

Tracking spread of Covid-19 in schools

Image

Ice Fishing Tournament

Image

MCA Testing comeback

Community Events