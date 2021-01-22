Clear
Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from the best games in the area.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 11:06 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andover 73, Anoka 48

Ashby 61, Underwood 23

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50

Bagley 72, Climax/Fisher 50

Barnesville 67, Perham 53

Barnum 59, Two Harbors 40

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 47

Big Lake 66, Monticello 50

Blaine 63, Centennial 44

Blue Earth Area 83, New Ulm 48

Braham 66, Isle 27

Brainerd 65, Fergus Falls 63

Carlton 71, Floodwood 33

Central Minnesota Christian 70, Lakeview 63

Champlin Park 57, Maple Grove 50

Chaska 44, Chanhassen 42

Concordia Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35

East Ridge 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 51

Edina 63, Buffalo 57

Elk River 53, Rogers 49

Fairmont 74, St. James Area 68

Fertile-Beltrami 62, Fosston 40

Goodhue 63, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Hawley 74, Ada-Borup 46

Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Minneota 56

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45

Lakeville South 56, Lakeville North 52

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Spectrum 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 100, Glenville-Emmons 32

Maranatha Christian 71, New Life Academy 35

Marshall 80, Jackson County Central 24

McGregor 79, Wrenshall 64

Melrose 76, Benson 55

Minneapolis South 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48

Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Washburn 43

Minnehaha Academy 77, Duluth East 36

Mounds View 62, Forest Lake 60

NCEUH 54, Park Christian 43

New London-Spicer 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38

Northland 68, Deer River 60

Park (Cottage Grove) 66, White Bear Lake 61

Paynesville 73, Montevideo 59

Pelican Rapids 71, Frazee 60

Pine City 90, Ogilvie 44

Princeton 81, Becker 72

Providence Academy 62, Breck 60

Redwood Valley 74, Windom 58

Robbinsdale Armstrong 82, Coon Rapids 64

Robbinsdale Cooper 79, St. Louis Park 63

Royalton 50, Hinckley-Finlayson 36

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, MACCRAY 72

Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, Rocori 54

Sheyenne, N.D. 83, Moorhead 59

South Ridge 65, Cook County 16

Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Red Rock Central 35

St. Cloud Apollo 50, Willmar 40

St. Francis 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54

Stephen-Argyle 68, Kittson County Central 25

Stewartville 82, Dover-Eyota 51

United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46

Waconia 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32

Watertown-Mayer 54, Holy Family Catholic 41

Wayzata 77, Minnetonka 54

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Mountain Lake Co-op 40

Win-E-Mac 45, Thief River Falls 43

Woodbury 67, Stillwater 49

Worthington 60, Pipestone 50

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 56, Pierz 45

Andover 59, Anoka 39

Becker 97, Princeton 38

Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 31

Benilde-St. Margaret's 62, Bloomington Jefferson 51

Big Lake 56, Monticello 23

Blake 77, St. Paul Academy 24

Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35

Cambridge-Isanti 58, St. Francis 36

Centennial 59, Blaine 48

Chaska 83, Chanhassen 45

Cristo Rey Jesuit 49, Mounds Park Academy 34

Cromwell 73, Silver Bay 13

Edina 65, Buffalo 63

Elk River 69, Rogers 53

Farmington 60, Burnsville 43

Fergus Falls 62, Brainerd 49

Foley 79, Mora 39

Forest Lake 70, Mounds View 41

Fridley 69, St. Anthony 48

Hawley 51, East Grand Forks 39

Hayfield 50, Bethlehem Academy 46

Henning 70, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Hill City/Northland 56, Northeast Range 40

Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 16

Hopkins 91, St. Michael-Albertville 49

Lakeville North 50, Lakeville South 48

Maple Lake 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36

Maranatha Christian 69, New Life Academy 52

Marshall 92, Jackson County Central 33

Martin County West 69, Madelia 19

Menahga 65, Pillager 33

Montevideo 87, Yellow Medicine East 53

Moorhead 67, Sheyenne, N.D. 57

Nevis 81, Laporte 4

New York Mills 78, Verndale 24

Orono 78, New Prague 26

Park Center 82, Osseo 69

Providence Academy 66, Breck 36

Roseville 91, Irondale 65

South Ridge 57, Cook County 24

Spring Lake Park 55, Totino-Grace 52

St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 52

St. Peter 54, Waseca 51

Watertown-Mayer 67, Holy Family Catholic 57

West Central 66, Ortonville 19

White Bear Lake 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Windom 46, Redwood Valley 45

Worthington 54, Pipestone 44

BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, OT

Bemidji 12, Crookston 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 9, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 1

Hutchinson 2, Delano 1

Little Falls 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 0

Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 5

Minneapolis 3, Hopkins 1

Northern Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Orono 4, New Prague 0

Thief River Falls 3, Kittson County Central 3, OT

Worthington 4, Windom 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY

Andover 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1

Chisago Lakes 5, Simley 3

Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0

Dodge County 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Gentry 2, Holy Family Catholic 0

Mound Westonka 8, Waconia 2

Mounds View 2, Woodbury 1

New Ulm 2, Marshall 1

Orono 4, New Prague 1

Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1

Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnesota River 1

Roseau 6, Moorhead 3

Warroad 14, Crookston 0

Worthington 3, Windom 1

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 44

Albia 72, Clarke, Osceola 63

Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 38

Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49

Ballard 70, Boone 35

Beckman, Dyersville 70, Marion 54

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37

Bondurant Farrar 78, ADM, Adel 75, 2OT

Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43

CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52

Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51

Carroll 67, Perry 18

Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo, East 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 56

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Bettendorf 51

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68

Charles City 76, Oelwein 56

Clear Creek-Amana 81, Independence 59

Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 46

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39

Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 81, Oskaloosa 45

Davenport, North 59, Davenport, Central 58

Davenport, West 51, Assumption, Davenport 48

Decorah 53, New Hampton 44

Des Moines, Hoover 53, Ottumwa 47

Des Moines, North 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 71

Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, East 35

Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 54

Dubuque, Senior 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63

Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22

East Sac County 48, Alta-Aurelia 47

Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42

Eldon Cardinal 43, WACO, Wayland 38

Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41

Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 49

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 60

Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32

Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, OT

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Algona 52

Johnston 56, Valley, West Des Moines 43

Keokuk 45, Fort Madison 34

Keota 54, Belle Plaine 40

Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 46

Lake Mills 74, Osage 45

Lewis Central 65, Shenandoah 30

Lynnville-Sully 45, B-G-M 30

MVAO-CO-U 44, Westwood, Sloan 41

Madrid 43, South Hamilton, Jewell 36

Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Mount Ayr 36

Montezuma 85, Colfax-Mingo 35

Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 49

Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 38

Nevada 65, PCM, Monroe 52

New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54

Newton 50, Grinnell 29

North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35

North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32

North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, H-L-V, Victor 50

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 31

Ogden 63, Woodward-Granger 59

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31

Pella 65, Indianola 63

Pella Christian 55, Norwalk 51

Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33

Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28

Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39

Sigourney 70, English Valleys, North English 57

Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Solon 73, West Delaware, Manchester 59

South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55

Springville 64, Alburnett 62

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, Denison-Schleswig 67

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Treynor 58, Logan-Magnolia 44

Tri-Center, Neola 76, Missouri Valley 27

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Kee, Lansing 61

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53

Waterloo Christian School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35

Waukee 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44

Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68

Wayne, Corydon 51, Bedford 42

West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 52, OT

West Fork, Sheffield 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44

West Marshall, State Center 41, AGWSR, Ackley 32

Western Christian 73, Spencer 62

Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44

Winterset 61, Carlisle 33

Woodbine 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Ridge View 53

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 44

Albia 72, Clarke, Osceola 63

Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 38

Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49

Ballard 70, Boone 35

Beckman, Dyersville 70, Marion 54

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37

Bondurant Farrar 78, ADM, Adel 75, 2OT

Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43

CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52

Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51

Carroll 67, Perry 18

Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo, East 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 56

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Bettendorf 51

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68

Charles City 76, Oelwein 56

Clear Creek-Amana 81, Independence 59

Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 46

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39

Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 81, Oskaloosa 45

Davenport, North 59, Davenport, Central 58

Davenport, West 51, Assumption, Davenport 48

Decorah 53, New Hampton 44

Des Moines, Hoover 53, Ottumwa 47

Des Moines, North 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 71

Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, East 35

Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 54

Dubuque, Senior 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63

Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22

East Sac County 48, Alta-Aurelia 47

Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42

Eldon Cardinal 43, WACO, Wayland 38

Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41

Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 49

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 60

Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32

Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, OT

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Algona 52

Johnston 56, Valley, West Des Moines 43

Keokuk 45, Fort Madison 34

Keota 54, Belle Plaine 40

Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 46

Lake Mills 74, Osage 45

Lewis Central 65, Shenandoah 30

Lynnville-Sully 45, B-G-M 30

MVAO-CO-U 44, Westwood, Sloan 41

Madrid 43, South Hamilton, Jewell 36

Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Mount Ayr 36

Montezuma 85, Colfax-Mingo 35

Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 49

Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 38

Nevada 65, PCM, Monroe 52

New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54

Newton 50, Grinnell 29

North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35

North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32

North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, H-L-V, Victor 50

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 31

Ogden 63, Woodward-Granger 59

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31

Pella 65, Indianola 63

Pella Christian 55, Norwalk 51

Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33

Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28

Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39

Sigourney 70, English Valleys, North English 57

Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Solon 73, West Delaware, Manchester 59

South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55

Springville 64, Alburnett 62

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, Denison-Schleswig 67

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Treynor 58, Logan-Magnolia 44

Tri-Center, Neola 76, Missouri Valley 27

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Kee, Lansing 61

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53

Waterloo Christian School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35

Waukee 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44

Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68

Wayne, Corydon 51, Bedford 42

West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 52, OT

West Fork, Sheffield 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44

West Marshall, State Center 41, AGWSR, Ackley 32

Western Christian 73, Spencer 62

Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44

Winterset 61, Carlisle 33

Woodbine 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Ridge View 53

