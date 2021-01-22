Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andover 73, Anoka 48
Ashby 61, Underwood 23
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50
Bagley 72, Climax/Fisher 50
Barnesville 67, Perham 53
Barnum 59, Two Harbors 40
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 47
Big Lake 66, Monticello 50
Blaine 63, Centennial 44
Blue Earth Area 83, New Ulm 48
Braham 66, Isle 27
Brainerd 65, Fergus Falls 63
Carlton 71, Floodwood 33
Central Minnesota Christian 70, Lakeview 63
Champlin Park 57, Maple Grove 50
Chaska 44, Chanhassen 42
Concordia Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35
East Ridge 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 51
Edina 63, Buffalo 57
Elk River 53, Rogers 49
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 68
Fertile-Beltrami 62, Fosston 40
Goodhue 63, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Hawley 74, Ada-Borup 46
Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Minneota 56
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45
Lakeville South 56, Lakeville North 52
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Spectrum 57
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 100, Glenville-Emmons 32
Maranatha Christian 71, New Life Academy 35
Marshall 80, Jackson County Central 24
McGregor 79, Wrenshall 64
Melrose 76, Benson 55
Minneapolis South 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48
Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Washburn 43
Minnehaha Academy 77, Duluth East 36
Mounds View 62, Forest Lake 60
NCEUH 54, Park Christian 43
New London-Spicer 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38
Northland 68, Deer River 60
Park (Cottage Grove) 66, White Bear Lake 61
Paynesville 73, Montevideo 59
Pelican Rapids 71, Frazee 60
Pine City 90, Ogilvie 44
Princeton 81, Becker 72
Providence Academy 62, Breck 60
Redwood Valley 74, Windom 58
Robbinsdale Armstrong 82, Coon Rapids 64
Robbinsdale Cooper 79, St. Louis Park 63
Royalton 50, Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, MACCRAY 72
Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, Rocori 54
Sheyenne, N.D. 83, Moorhead 59
South Ridge 65, Cook County 16
Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Red Rock Central 35
St. Cloud Apollo 50, Willmar 40
St. Francis 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54
Stephen-Argyle 68, Kittson County Central 25
Stewartville 82, Dover-Eyota 51
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46
Waconia 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32
Watertown-Mayer 54, Holy Family Catholic 41
Wayzata 77, Minnetonka 54
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Mountain Lake Co-op 40
Win-E-Mac 45, Thief River Falls 43
Woodbury 67, Stillwater 49
Worthington 60, Pipestone 50
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 56, Pierz 45
Andover 59, Anoka 39
Becker 97, Princeton 38
Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 31
Benilde-St. Margaret's 62, Bloomington Jefferson 51
Big Lake 56, Monticello 23
Blake 77, St. Paul Academy 24
Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35
Cambridge-Isanti 58, St. Francis 36
Centennial 59, Blaine 48
Chaska 83, Chanhassen 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit 49, Mounds Park Academy 34
Cromwell 73, Silver Bay 13
Edina 65, Buffalo 63
Elk River 69, Rogers 53
Farmington 60, Burnsville 43
Fergus Falls 62, Brainerd 49
Foley 79, Mora 39
Forest Lake 70, Mounds View 41
Fridley 69, St. Anthony 48
Hawley 51, East Grand Forks 39
Hayfield 50, Bethlehem Academy 46
Henning 70, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Hill City/Northland 56, Northeast Range 40
Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 16
Hopkins 91, St. Michael-Albertville 49
Lakeville North 50, Lakeville South 48
Maple Lake 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36
Maranatha Christian 69, New Life Academy 52
Marshall 92, Jackson County Central 33
Martin County West 69, Madelia 19
Menahga 65, Pillager 33
Montevideo 87, Yellow Medicine East 53
Moorhead 67, Sheyenne, N.D. 57
Nevis 81, Laporte 4
New York Mills 78, Verndale 24
Orono 78, New Prague 26
Park Center 82, Osseo 69
Providence Academy 66, Breck 36
Roseville 91, Irondale 65
South Ridge 57, Cook County 24
Spring Lake Park 55, Totino-Grace 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 52
St. Peter 54, Waseca 51
Watertown-Mayer 67, Holy Family Catholic 57
West Central 66, Ortonville 19
White Bear Lake 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
Windom 46, Redwood Valley 45
Worthington 54, Pipestone 44
BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, OT
Bemidji 12, Crookston 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 9, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 1
Hutchinson 2, Delano 1
Little Falls 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 0
Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 5
Minneapolis 3, Hopkins 1
Northern Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
Orono 4, New Prague 0
Thief River Falls 3, Kittson County Central 3, OT
Worthington 4, Windom 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Andover 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1
Chisago Lakes 5, Simley 3
Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0
Dodge County 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
Gentry 2, Holy Family Catholic 0
Mound Westonka 8, Waconia 2
Mounds View 2, Woodbury 1
New Ulm 2, Marshall 1
Orono 4, New Prague 1
Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1
Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnesota River 1
Roseau 6, Moorhead 3
Warroad 14, Crookston 0
Worthington 3, Windom 1
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 44
Albia 72, Clarke, Osceola 63
Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 38
Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49
Ballard 70, Boone 35
Beckman, Dyersville 70, Marion 54
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37
Bondurant Farrar 78, ADM, Adel 75, 2OT
Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43
CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52
Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Carroll 67, Perry 18
Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo, East 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 56
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Bettendorf 51
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68
Charles City 76, Oelwein 56
Clear Creek-Amana 81, Independence 59
Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39
Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 81, Oskaloosa 45
Davenport, North 59, Davenport, Central 58
Davenport, West 51, Assumption, Davenport 48
Decorah 53, New Hampton 44
Des Moines, Hoover 53, Ottumwa 47
Des Moines, North 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 71
Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, East 35
Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
Dubuque, Senior 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63
Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22
East Sac County 48, Alta-Aurelia 47
Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42
Eldon Cardinal 43, WACO, Wayland 38
Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41
Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 49
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 60
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32
Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, OT
Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Algona 52
Johnston 56, Valley, West Des Moines 43
Keokuk 45, Fort Madison 34
Keota 54, Belle Plaine 40
Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 46
Lake Mills 74, Osage 45
Lewis Central 65, Shenandoah 30
Lynnville-Sully 45, B-G-M 30
MVAO-CO-U 44, Westwood, Sloan 41
Madrid 43, South Hamilton, Jewell 36
Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Mount Ayr 36
Montezuma 85, Colfax-Mingo 35
Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 49
Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 38
Nevada 65, PCM, Monroe 52
New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54
Newton 50, Grinnell 29
North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35
North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32
North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, H-L-V, Victor 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 31
Ogden 63, Woodward-Granger 59
Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31
Pella 65, Indianola 63
Pella Christian 55, Norwalk 51
Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28
Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sigourney 70, English Valleys, North English 57
Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Solon 73, West Delaware, Manchester 59
South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59
South O'Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55
Springville 64, Alburnett 62
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, Denison-Schleswig 67
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Treynor 58, Logan-Magnolia 44
Tri-Center, Neola 76, Missouri Valley 27
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Kee, Lansing 61
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53
Waterloo Christian School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35
Waukee 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44
Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68
Wayne, Corydon 51, Bedford 42
West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 52, OT
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44
West Marshall, State Center 41, AGWSR, Ackley 32
Western Christian 73, Spencer 62
Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44
Winterset 61, Carlisle 33
Woodbine 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Ridge View 53
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
