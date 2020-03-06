Sports Overtime: Mar. 6 highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 6
Semifinal
Hopkins 66, Wayzata 56
Robbinsdale Cooper 63, St. Louis Park 61
3A Section 5
Semifinal
Delano 65, Rocori 46
Fridley 74, Monticello 72
3A Section 7
Semifinal
Hermantown 66, Hibbing 58
Princeton 77, Grand Rapids 66
3A Section 8
Semifinal
Bemidji 71, Alexandria 62
St. Cloud Apollo 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 1
Championship
Farmington 62, Rochester Mayo 60
4A Section 2
Championship
Eden Prairie 70, Chaska 56
3A Section 1
Championship
Red Wing 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24
2A Section 2
Championship
Waseca 32, Jordan 28
2A Section 3
Championship
New London-Spicer 67, Windom 45
2A Section 4
Championship
Concordia Academy 54, Minnehaha Academy 43
2A Section 5
Championship
Providence Academy 49, Watertown-Mayer 38
2A Section 6
Championship
Sauk Centre 54, Albany 38
2A Section 7
Championship
Duluth Marshall 79, Pequot Lakes 63
2A Section 8
Championship
Pelican Rapids 43, Fergus Falls 41
1A Section 2
Championship
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 79, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 68
1A Section 3
Championship
Minneota 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 50
1A Section 4
Championship
Heritage Christian Academy 73, Mayer-Lutheran 60
1A Section 5
Championship
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Ogilvie 25
1A Section 6
Championship
Henning 56, West Central 50
1A Section 8
Championship
Red Lake 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A
State Semifinal
Bishop Garrigan 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37
Newell-Fonda 84, Saint Ansgar 33
Class 2A
State Semifinal
North Linn, Troy Mills 61, West Hancock, Britt 46
Osage 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32
Class 3A
State Championship
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, North Polk, Alleman 46
Class 5A
State Championship
Johnston 69, Waukee 65
