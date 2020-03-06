Sports Overtime: Mar. 6 highlights & statewide scores

Clear
The Osage Green Devils are headed to the state championship game.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 11:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 6

Semifinal

Hopkins 66, Wayzata 56

Robbinsdale Cooper 63, St. Louis Park 61

3A Section 5

Semifinal

Delano 65, Rocori 46

Fridley 74, Monticello 72

3A Section 7

Semifinal

Hermantown 66, Hibbing 58

Princeton 77, Grand Rapids 66

3A Section 8

Semifinal

Bemidji 71, Alexandria 62

St. Cloud Apollo 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 1

Championship

Farmington 62, Rochester Mayo 60

4A Section 2

Championship

Eden Prairie 70, Chaska 56

3A Section 1

Championship

Red Wing 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

2A Section 2

Championship

Waseca 32, Jordan 28

2A Section 3

Championship

New London-Spicer 67, Windom 45

2A Section 4

Championship

Concordia Academy 54, Minnehaha Academy 43

2A Section 5

Championship

Providence Academy 49, Watertown-Mayer 38

2A Section 6

Championship

Sauk Centre 54, Albany 38

2A Section 7

Championship

Duluth Marshall 79, Pequot Lakes 63

2A Section 8

Championship

Pelican Rapids 43, Fergus Falls 41

1A Section 2

Championship

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 79, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 68

1A Section 3

Championship

Minneota 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 50

1A Section 4

Championship

Heritage Christian Academy 73, Mayer-Lutheran 60

1A Section 5

Championship

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Ogilvie 25

1A Section 6

Championship

Henning 56, West Central 50

1A Section 8

Championship

Red Lake 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A

State Semifinal

Bishop Garrigan 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37

Newell-Fonda 84, Saint Ansgar 33

Class 2A

State Semifinal

North Linn, Troy Mills 61, West Hancock, Britt 46

Osage 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32

Class 3A

State Championship

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, North Polk, Alleman 46

Class 5A

State Championship

Johnston 69, Waukee 65

