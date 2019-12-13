Clear

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Highlights from 11 area games and statewide scores for Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Bagley 43

Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 27

Andover 77, Elk River 68

Annandale 66, Milaca 26

Apple Valley 71, Hastings 57

Austin 67, Mankato West 46

Barnesville 74, Pelican Rapids 57

Becker 89, Zimmerman 56

Belle Plaine 77, Norwood-Young America 57

Benson 68, Minnewaska 61

Braham 44, Carlton 37

Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 43

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 67, Cleveland 53

Concordia Academy 67, St. Paul Academy 51

Cretin-Derham Hall 87, Forest Lake 46

Cromwell 75, Wrenshall 42

Crosby-Ironton 61, Aitkin 59

DeLaSalle 79, Wayzata 63

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Hawley 29

Duluth East 84, Esko 76

East Ridge 71, White Bear Lake 42

Farmington 80, Minnetonka 61

Fertile-Beltrami 104, Climax/Fisher 46

Hancock 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

Heritage Christian Academy 46, Providence Academy 31

Hermantown 86, Duluth Denfeld 76

Hutchinson 76, Glencoe-Silver Lake 62

Jordan 82, Tri-City United 38

Kasson-Mantorville 77, South St. Paul 51

Kittson County Central 65, Sacred Heart 46

La Crescent 78, Lewiston-Altura 67

Lakeview 78, Canby 39

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59, Swanville 39

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, LeRoy-Ostrander 57

Mahtomedi 77, St. Paul Como Park 32

Maple Grove 78, Moorhead 73

Maple River 54, United South Central 52

Mayer-Lutheran 88, LeSueur-Henderson 53

McGregor 65, Floodwood 47

Medford 61, Bethlehem Academy 44

Melrose 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 60

Minneapolis Washburn 70, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48

Minneota 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 46

Monticello 65, Orono 52

Mounds Park Academy 48, St. Agnes 41

Mounds View 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 52

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Chisholm 73

Mountain Lake Area 75, Red Rock Central 43

NCEUH 76, Rothsay 47

Nashwauk-Keewatin 102, Bigfork 48

New Prague 39, Bloomington Jefferson 37

North Woods 77, Ely 66

Northern Freeze 58, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Owatonna 69, Albert Lea 61

Park Center 87, Coon Rapids 62

Perham 64, Breckenridge 43

Pierz 64, Royalton 41

Princeton 91, Cloquet 63

Red Lake County 61, Stephen-Argyle 44

Robbinsdale Armstrong 56, Champlin Park 53

Rochester Century 72, Northfield 71

Rockford 68, Maple Lake 40

Rush City 61, Onamia 17

Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

Shakopee 103, St. Thomas Academy 48

South Ridge 75, Cherry 62

Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Murray County Central 29

Spring Grove 55, Lanesboro 41

Spring Lake Park 66, Blaine 59

Springfield 87, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 66

St. Anthony 79, Minneapolis South 55

St. Cloud Apollo 75, St. Cloud Tech 59

St. Croix Lutheran 55, Delano 53, OT

St. Croix Prep 70, Minneapolis North 58

Thief River Falls 72, Win-E-Mac 51

Totino-Grace 71, Anoka 35

Twin Cities Academy 97, St. Paul Washington 83

Virginia 83, International Falls 41

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, Hayfield 71

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 80, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56

Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 19

Woodbury 54, Irondale 50

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Bagley 16

Albany 65, Milaca 50

Albert Lea 64, Owatonna 56

Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 27

Bemidji 74, Princeton 72, OT

Blaine 73, Spring Lake Park 32

Brandon-Evansville 73, Rothsay 63

Burnsville 72, Lakeville South 50

Cass Lake-Bena 82, Red Lake 68

Centennial 73, Osseo 37

Champlin Park 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38

Chaska 70, Eden Prairie 57

Concordia Academy 92, St. Anthony 90

Duluth East 39, Esko 36

East Grand Forks 45, Kittson County Central 28

East Ridge 37, White Bear Lake 30

Eastview 64, Shakopee 53

Elk River 48, Andover 29

Farmington 68, Eagan 34

Fertile-Beltrami 62, Climax/Fisher 50

Fillmore Central 56, Caledonia 35

Foley 46, Little Falls 28

Forest Lake 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 68

Fosston 57, Win-E-Mac 30

GHEC/Martin Luther 89, Jackson County Central 67

Hancock 79, Ortonville 25

Henning 70, Pillager 29

Henry Sibley 62, Bloomington Jefferson 47

Heritage Christian Academy 46, Providence Academy 31

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Maple Lake 48

Hutchinson 76, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 51

Lake City 69, Rochester Lourdes 63

Lake Park-Audubon 60, NCEUH 48

Lakeview 52, Yellow Medicine East 40

Lakeville North 84, Prior Lake 64

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 65, Legacy Christian 19

Liberty Classical 51, St. Paul Washington 17

Litchfield 65, Paynesville 40

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 43

Mahtomedi 62, Fridley 54

Maple Grove 87, Rogers 84

Minneapolis Southwest 56, Columbia Heights 50

Minnehaha Academy 81, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 20

Mound Westonka 55, Visitation 53

Mounds Park Academy 48, St. Agnes 41

Mounds View 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 43

New London-Spicer 62, Montevideo 27

New Prague 70, Kasson-Mantorville 42

New York Mills 59, Battle Lake 18

North Branch 58, Monticello 50

Onamia 35, Rush City 28

Park Christian 56, Mahnomen/Waubun 36

Pelican Rapids 38, Barnesville 24

Pine City 69, East Central 33

Red Rock Central 50, Renville County West 38

Richfield 78, North St. Paul 19

Rochester Century 51, Northfield 47

Rockford 77, Brooklyn Center 27

Rocori 76, Aitkin 33

Rosemount 60, Apple Valley 43

Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39

Sauk Centre 45, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38

Southland 61, Chatfield 56

St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Mora 42

St. Paul Highland Park 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Stillwater 55, Roseville 43

Totino-Grace 63, Anoka 56

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

Waseca 56, Jordan 43

Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 19

Woodbury 67, Irondale 42

Worthington 68, Pipestone 56

Zimmerman 61, Pierz 53

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 76, Centerville 57

Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT

Beckman, Dyersville 57, Williamsburg 47

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 71, Glidden-Ralston 33

CAM, Anita 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 33

Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56

Camanche 57, Regina, Iowa City 55

Carroll 66, Bondurant Farrar 32

Central Clinton, DeWitt 67, Independence 44

Central Elkader 53, Postville 20

Charles City 62, Crestwood, Cresco 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52

Clear Creek-Amana 72, Marion 69

Clear Lake 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 53

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Davenport, Central 76, Clinton 35

Des Moines, North 57, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Riceville 38

Dubuque, Hempstead 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Dubuque, Senior 76, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

Dunkerton 60, Tripoli 47

Durant-Bennett 87, Anamosa 74

East Mills 60, Stanton 57

Easton Valley 68, Central City 48

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49

Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Clarinda Academy 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Belmond-Klemme 39

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 55

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 42

Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53

Grinnell 41, Newton 40

Harlan 68, Denison-Schleswig 60

Indianola 77, Pella 72, OT

Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56

Iowa City Liberty High School 72, Waterloo, East 61

Keokuk 56, Mount Pleasant 50

Keota 76, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 48

Knoxville 66, Chariton 44

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Red Oak 34

LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36

Lewis Central 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 37

Montezuma 73, B-G-M 52

Monticello 63, Wilton 36

Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Muscatine 58, Davenport, West 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26

North Scott, Eldridge 53, Bettendorf 33

Norwalk 79, Pella Christian 64

Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18

Pleasantville 49, Earlham 39

Rock Valley 99, West Lyon, Inwood 93

Rockford 69, Northwood-Kensett 33

Saint Ansgar 63, North Butler, Greene 36

Sidney 65, Griswold 29

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 51, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 61

Siouxland Christian 62, Lawton-Bronson 57

South Central Calhoun 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, Nevada 59

Southeast Polk 43, Marshalltown 34

Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 36

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien, Paullina 40

Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20

Tri-Center, Neola 50, IKM-Manning 35

Valley, West Des Moines 83, Mason City 59

Van Meter 62, Woodward Academy 37

Webster City 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

West Branch 29, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28

West Burlington 68, Eldon Cardinal 55

West Marshall, State Center 56, AGWSR, Ackley 55

Western Christian 52, Spencer 49

Winterset 71, ADM, Adel 69

Woodbine 44, Exira 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 50, Westwood, Sloan 49

Slykhuis Showcase Tournament

Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo, West 70

Cedar Falls 69, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 76, Winterset 41

Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian High School 32

Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23

Algona 73, Humboldt 41

Ames 53, Urbandale 47

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT

Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Williamsburg 51

Bedford 45, East Union, Afton 39, OT

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn, Troy Mills 40

Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21

Burlington Notre Dame 49, Holy Trinity 30

CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10

Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, West Branch 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware, Manchester 26

Centerville 75, Albia 39

Central Elkader 53, Postville 20

Central Lee, Donnellson 64, WACO, Wayland 50

Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43

Clarksville 73, GMG, Garwin 15

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 34

Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20

Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47

Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35,Truro 26

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33

Dubuque, Senior 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 52, OT

Dunkerton 52, Tripoli 49

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51, Clarke, Osceola 31

Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27

Fairfield 49, Fort Madison 40

Forest City 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Glenwood 90, Clarinda 13

Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

Grinnell 71, Newton 36

Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 34

IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56

Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Waterloo, East 41

Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35

Johnston 47, Ankeny Centennial 44

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT

Knoxville 64, Chariton 27

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 59

Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26

Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V, Victor 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42

MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley, Correctionville 36

Maquoketa 71, South Tama County, Tama 14

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 15

Marion 59, Clear Creek-Amana 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35

Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47

Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Montezuma 78, B-G-M 43

Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

Nevada 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 16

Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26

Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, West Fork, Sheffield 33

Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne, Corydon 25

North Fayette Valley 63, West Central, Maynard 24

North Mahaska, New Sharon 71, Colfax-Mingo 25

North Polk, Alleman 85, Greene County 16

Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Tipton 43

Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24

Okoboji, Milford 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Hoover 25

PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26

Pella 54, Indianola 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44

Regina, Iowa City 46, Camanche 25

Riceville 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26

Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22

Roland-Story, Story City 70, Saydel 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City, North 46

Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46

Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57

Sidney 69, Griswold 12

Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, St. Mary's, Remsen 29

Springville 51, Midland, Wyoming 23

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, West Bend-Mallard 32

Stanton 54, East Mills 53

Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, Danville 13

Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 20

Waterloo, West 60, Cedar Falls 43

Waukee 82, Fort Dodge 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20

Webster City 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39

West Hancock, Britt 69, North Union 49

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Rock Valley 45

West Marshall, State Center 34, AGWSR, Ackley 31

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

Western Christian 65, Spencer 49

Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Woodbury Central, Moville 71, Westwood, Sloan 49

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Bemidji 4, Rogers 0

Buffalo 4, Roseau 2

Hermantown 3, Totino-Grace 2

Moose Lake Area 10, Ely/Northeast Range 4

Red Lake Falls 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 2

River Lakes Stars 1, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0, OT

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Dodge County 3, Hopkins 3

Hill-Murray 4, Mahtomedi 1

Holy Family Catholic 3, New Prague 0

Maple Grove 4, Wayzata 1

River Lakes Stars 4, Chisago Lakes 1

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul United 1

Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2

