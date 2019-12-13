Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Bagley 43
Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 27
Andover 77, Elk River 68
Annandale 66, Milaca 26
Apple Valley 71, Hastings 57
Austin 67, Mankato West 46
Barnesville 74, Pelican Rapids 57
Becker 89, Zimmerman 56
Belle Plaine 77, Norwood-Young America 57
Benson 68, Minnewaska 61
Braham 44, Carlton 37
Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 43
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 67, Cleveland 53
Concordia Academy 67, St. Paul Academy 51
Cretin-Derham Hall 87, Forest Lake 46
Cromwell 75, Wrenshall 42
Crosby-Ironton 61, Aitkin 59
DeLaSalle 79, Wayzata 63
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Hawley 29
Duluth East 84, Esko 76
East Ridge 71, White Bear Lake 42
Farmington 80, Minnetonka 61
Fertile-Beltrami 104, Climax/Fisher 46
Hancock 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
Heritage Christian Academy 46, Providence Academy 31
Hermantown 86, Duluth Denfeld 76
Hutchinson 76, Glencoe-Silver Lake 62
Jordan 82, Tri-City United 38
Kasson-Mantorville 77, South St. Paul 51
Kittson County Central 65, Sacred Heart 46
La Crescent 78, Lewiston-Altura 67
Lakeview 78, Canby 39
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59, Swanville 39
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, LeRoy-Ostrander 57
Mahtomedi 77, St. Paul Como Park 32
Maple Grove 78, Moorhead 73
Maple River 54, United South Central 52
Mayer-Lutheran 88, LeSueur-Henderson 53
McGregor 65, Floodwood 47
Medford 61, Bethlehem Academy 44
Melrose 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 60
Minneapolis Washburn 70, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48
Minneota 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 46
Monticello 65, Orono 52
Mounds Park Academy 48, St. Agnes 41
Mounds View 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Chisholm 73
Mountain Lake Area 75, Red Rock Central 43
NCEUH 76, Rothsay 47
Nashwauk-Keewatin 102, Bigfork 48
New Prague 39, Bloomington Jefferson 37
North Woods 77, Ely 66
Northern Freeze 58, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Owatonna 69, Albert Lea 61
Park Center 87, Coon Rapids 62
Perham 64, Breckenridge 43
Pierz 64, Royalton 41
Princeton 91, Cloquet 63
Red Lake County 61, Stephen-Argyle 44
Robbinsdale Armstrong 56, Champlin Park 53
Rochester Century 72, Northfield 71
Rockford 68, Maple Lake 40
Rush City 61, Onamia 17
Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
Shakopee 103, St. Thomas Academy 48
South Ridge 75, Cherry 62
Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Murray County Central 29
Spring Grove 55, Lanesboro 41
Spring Lake Park 66, Blaine 59
Springfield 87, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 66
St. Anthony 79, Minneapolis South 55
St. Cloud Apollo 75, St. Cloud Tech 59
St. Croix Lutheran 55, Delano 53, OT
St. Croix Prep 70, Minneapolis North 58
Thief River Falls 72, Win-E-Mac 51
Totino-Grace 71, Anoka 35
Twin Cities Academy 97, St. Paul Washington 83
Virginia 83, International Falls 41
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, Hayfield 71
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 80, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56
Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 19
Woodbury 54, Irondale 50
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Bagley 16
Albany 65, Milaca 50
Albert Lea 64, Owatonna 56
Alexandria 54, Detroit Lakes 27
Bemidji 74, Princeton 72, OT
Blaine 73, Spring Lake Park 32
Brandon-Evansville 73, Rothsay 63
Burnsville 72, Lakeville South 50
Cass Lake-Bena 82, Red Lake 68
Centennial 73, Osseo 37
Champlin Park 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38
Chaska 70, Eden Prairie 57
Concordia Academy 92, St. Anthony 90
Duluth East 39, Esko 36
East Grand Forks 45, Kittson County Central 28
East Ridge 37, White Bear Lake 30
Eastview 64, Shakopee 53
Elk River 48, Andover 29
Farmington 68, Eagan 34
Fertile-Beltrami 62, Climax/Fisher 50
Fillmore Central 56, Caledonia 35
Foley 46, Little Falls 28
Forest Lake 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 68
Fosston 57, Win-E-Mac 30
GHEC/Martin Luther 89, Jackson County Central 67
Hancock 79, Ortonville 25
Henning 70, Pillager 29
Henry Sibley 62, Bloomington Jefferson 47
Heritage Christian Academy 46, Providence Academy 31
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Maple Lake 48
Hutchinson 76, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 51
Lake City 69, Rochester Lourdes 63
Lake Park-Audubon 60, NCEUH 48
Lakeview 52, Yellow Medicine East 40
Lakeville North 84, Prior Lake 64
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 65, Legacy Christian 19
Liberty Classical 51, St. Paul Washington 17
Litchfield 65, Paynesville 40
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 43
Mahtomedi 62, Fridley 54
Maple Grove 87, Rogers 84
Minneapolis Southwest 56, Columbia Heights 50
Minnehaha Academy 81, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 20
Mound Westonka 55, Visitation 53
Mounds Park Academy 48, St. Agnes 41
Mounds View 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 43
New London-Spicer 62, Montevideo 27
New Prague 70, Kasson-Mantorville 42
New York Mills 59, Battle Lake 18
North Branch 58, Monticello 50
Onamia 35, Rush City 28
Park Christian 56, Mahnomen/Waubun 36
Pelican Rapids 38, Barnesville 24
Pine City 69, East Central 33
Red Rock Central 50, Renville County West 38
Richfield 78, North St. Paul 19
Rochester Century 51, Northfield 47
Rockford 77, Brooklyn Center 27
Rocori 76, Aitkin 33
Rosemount 60, Apple Valley 43
Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39
Sauk Centre 45, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38
Southland 61, Chatfield 56
St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Mora 42
St. Paul Highland Park 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Stillwater 55, Roseville 43
Totino-Grace 63, Anoka 56
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47
Waseca 56, Jordan 43
Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 19
Woodbury 67, Irondale 42
Worthington 68, Pipestone 56
Zimmerman 61, Pierz 53
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 76, Centerville 57
Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT
Beckman, Dyersville 57, Williamsburg 47
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 71, Glidden-Ralston 33
CAM, Anita 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 33
Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56
Camanche 57, Regina, Iowa City 55
Carroll 66, Bondurant Farrar 32
Central Clinton, DeWitt 67, Independence 44
Central Elkader 53, Postville 20
Charles City 62, Crestwood, Cresco 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52
Clear Creek-Amana 72, Marion 69
Clear Lake 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 53
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Davenport, Central 76, Clinton 35
Des Moines, North 57, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Riceville 38
Dubuque, Hempstead 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Dubuque, Senior 76, Wahlert, Dubuque 55
Dunkerton 60, Tripoli 47
Durant-Bennett 87, Anamosa 74
East Mills 60, Stanton 57
Easton Valley 68, Central City 48
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49
Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Clarinda Academy 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Belmond-Klemme 39
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 55
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 42
Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53
Grinnell 41, Newton 40
Harlan 68, Denison-Schleswig 60
Indianola 77, Pella 72, OT
Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56
Iowa City Liberty High School 72, Waterloo, East 61
Keokuk 56, Mount Pleasant 50
Keota 76, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 48
Knoxville 66, Chariton 44
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Red Oak 34
LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36
Lewis Central 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66
Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 37
Montezuma 73, B-G-M 52
Monticello 63, Wilton 36
Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Muscatine 58, Davenport, West 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26
North Scott, Eldridge 53, Bettendorf 33
Norwalk 79, Pella Christian 64
Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18
Pleasantville 49, Earlham 39
Rock Valley 99, West Lyon, Inwood 93
Rockford 69, Northwood-Kensett 33
Saint Ansgar 63, North Butler, Greene 36
Sidney 65, Griswold 29
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 51, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 61
Siouxland Christian 62, Lawton-Bronson 57
South Central Calhoun 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, Nevada 59
Southeast Polk 43, Marshalltown 34
Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 36
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien, Paullina 40
Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20
Tri-Center, Neola 50, IKM-Manning 35
Valley, West Des Moines 83, Mason City 59
Van Meter 62, Woodward Academy 37
Webster City 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50
West Branch 29, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28
West Burlington 68, Eldon Cardinal 55
West Marshall, State Center 56, AGWSR, Ackley 55
Western Christian 52, Spencer 49
Winterset 71, ADM, Adel 69
Woodbine 44, Exira 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 50, Westwood, Sloan 49
Slykhuis Showcase Tournament
Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo, West 70
Cedar Falls 69, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 76, Winterset 41
Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian High School 32
Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23
Algona 73, Humboldt 41
Ames 53, Urbandale 47
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT
Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Williamsburg 51
Bedford 45, East Union, Afton 39, OT
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn, Troy Mills 40
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21
Burlington Notre Dame 49, Holy Trinity 30
CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10
Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, West Branch 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware, Manchester 26
Centerville 75, Albia 39
Central Elkader 53, Postville 20
Central Lee, Donnellson 64, WACO, Wayland 50
Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43
Clarksville 73, GMG, Garwin 15
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 34
Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20
Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47
Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35,Truro 26
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33
Dubuque, Senior 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 52, OT
Dunkerton 52, Tripoli 49
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51, Clarke, Osceola 31
Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27
Fairfield 49, Fort Madison 40
Forest City 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Glenwood 90, Clarinda 13
Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33
Grinnell 71, Newton 36
Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 34
IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56
Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Waterloo, East 41
Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35
Johnston 47, Ankeny Centennial 44
Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT
Knoxville 64, Chariton 27
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 59
Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26
Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V, Victor 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42
MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley, Correctionville 36
Maquoketa 71, South Tama County, Tama 14
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 15
Marion 59, Clear Creek-Amana 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35
Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47
Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Montezuma 78, B-G-M 43
Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
Nevada 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 16
Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26
Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, West Fork, Sheffield 33
Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne, Corydon 25
North Fayette Valley 63, West Central, Maynard 24
North Mahaska, New Sharon 71, Colfax-Mingo 25
North Polk, Alleman 85, Greene County 16
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Tipton 43
Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24
Okoboji, Milford 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Hoover 25
PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26
Pella 54, Indianola 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44
Regina, Iowa City 46, Camanche 25
Riceville 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26
Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22
Roland-Story, Story City 70, Saydel 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City, North 46
Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46
Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57
Sidney 69, Griswold 12
Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51
South O'Brien, Paullina 56, St. Mary's, Remsen 29
Springville 51, Midland, Wyoming 23
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, West Bend-Mallard 32
Stanton 54, East Mills 53
Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, Danville 13
Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 20
Waterloo, West 60, Cedar Falls 43
Waukee 82, Fort Dodge 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20
Webster City 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39
West Hancock, Britt 69, North Union 49
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Rock Valley 45
West Marshall, State Center 34, AGWSR, Ackley 31
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12
Western Christian 65, Spencer 49
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Woodbury Central, Moville 71, Westwood, Sloan 49
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
Bemidji 4, Rogers 0
Buffalo 4, Roseau 2
Hermantown 3, Totino-Grace 2
Moose Lake Area 10, Ely/Northeast Range 4
Red Lake Falls 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 2
River Lakes Stars 1, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0, OT
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY
Dodge County 3, Hopkins 3
Hill-Murray 4, Mahtomedi 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, New Prague 0
Maple Grove 4, Wayzata 1
River Lakes Stars 4, Chisago Lakes 1
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul United 1
Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2
