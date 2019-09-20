Clear

Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Click on the video player above to view highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Weather forecast 9/20

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Community Events