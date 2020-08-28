Sports Insider 2020: What to expect at Iowa prep football games

KIMT NEWS THREE SPORTS – High school football fans finally get to regain a sense of normalcy in Iowa, but there will undoubtedly be a few changes.

Osage football head coach, Torian Wolf, says no matter how many punches have been thrown at the kids, they keep prevailing.

“I know it probably frustrates them sometimes like every little thing that we say we’ve got to change,” he said. “They adapt to it and say ‘hey, I want t play a football season, hey, I want to get a lift in so I’m going to do these things so I can do that.’”

As the boys of fall return to the gridiron on Friday, much will be the same including touchdowns and the hard hits. However, there are some changes to take note of.

“There’s probably going to be lots of people at these games so it’s strongly recommended that everybody has masks on and that people follow that because it’s going to be almost near impossible to social distance and it’s going to be for a long period of time.”

Fans won’t be the only ones masking up. Players will, too.

“We got these (gaiter masks) for the players,” Wolf said. “Whenever we can’t social distance when we’re in huddles, halftime, and things like that we’ll be using our gaiter masks.”

The safety precautions aren’t limited to PPE. A timeout will be taken approximately every eight minutes for sanitization.

“Todd Tharp (IHSAA Assistant Director) has come out and said it’s not exactly eight minutes. If we’re on a drive and we’re on the 10-yard line and we’re looking to score – we don’t want to kill the momentum and take a timeout right then and there and sit for two minutes and let the other team decide how they’re going to stop us on the 10-yard line. So, it will be up to the referee's discretion.”

Keeping athletes safe is a priority.

“We’ll have a table with all the players’ water bottles, Gatorade bottles, or whatever they’re bringing to the game to hydrate themselves with their names on it. Then, we’ll have a sanitization station right there for them,” he added.

Wolf says masks are not mandatory at games but are strongly recommended.