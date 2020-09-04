Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Prep football continued across Iowa on Friday except for those teams who had the night off due to COVID-19 concerns. Fortunately for those teams, having to cancel games won’t hurt their chances of making the playoffs like it would on a normal year.

But, at what point will the season be called off if the virus gets too bad?

“We’ve talked back-and-forth and we really haven’t determined what the threshold number is right now,” IHSAA Assistant Director, Todd Tharp, said.

The total number of teams across the Hawkeye State canceling games rose from three last week to seven this week. Tharp says the IHSAA is taking it week by week but maintains if case number surge, there won’t be any hasty decisions.

“Obviously we would visit with the Department of Education sharing our view with them to feel comfortable that they’re alright with the decision that was made, and also the Governor’s office, too, because they’re the ones that have granted us and the state the ability to play these sports,” Tharp said.

He says the state league is well aware that getting through an entire nine-week football season plus four weeks of playoffs without cancellations would be unlikely. That’s why the league shortened the season to seven weeks plus playoffs which all teams are eligible for.

Still, the virus looms over the game and Tharp urges everyone to make the most of each day.

“I think our coaches are doing a great job of taking that attitude with them that you need to savor every opportunity you have here,” he said. “It’s the same thing I tell our football officials; tonight could be the last game that you get to officiate this year because we don’ know what might happen next. So, those kids deserve your best effort just like it’s their Super Bowl or their championship because we don’t know what tomorrow might bring.”

Tharp also said he commends coaches and schools for putting their best foot forward when it comes to sanitizing equipment and their efforts to keep their communities safe.