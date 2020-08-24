Sports Insider 2020: West Hancock hungry to defend state title

BRITT, Iowa -- Life is good when you're the defending state champions. West Hancock returns to the gridiron as the team to beat in Class A.

Last season was special for the Eagles, who won the state title in front of Bob Sanger, their former longtime head coach who passed away this February.

"I think it meant the world to him," WH Head Coach Mark Sanger said. "Football has always been near and dear to his heart and he's been doing for a lot of years and I know he's very proud of the team."

Looking at the present, West Hancock will have to replace key pieces in the running game. Josef Smith and Tate Hagen combined for 3,500 yards and nearly 50 touchdowns on the ground.

"I think that just kind of rolls into the idea that we have some guys that have an opportunity to earn a spot now that may not have gotten playing time in the past," Sanger said.

Back on the football field, players are greatful to have some normalcy in a time where not every state is even playing this fall.

"I'm just blessed to be out here," senior left tackle Tanner Thompson said. "I'm just happy we got to do it because there is a lot of uncertainty that if I was even going to get to play."

West Hancock snapped a six-game losing streak to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last season. With the Cardinals out for revenge, Britt will be rocking Friday night.

"It's always a great game, I tell you it's big for our county," Sanger said. "A lot of pride in both schools, a lot of pride in both communities and it usually has a great turnout and it usually doesn't disappoint."

The Eagles are ready to defend their title. Another trip to the Uni-Dome is on their minds.

"Expectations don't change, we're still going to go win it," Thompson said.