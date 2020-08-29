Sports Insider 2020: The ugly side of college athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Sage Ohlensehlen is a senior and the captain of the Iowa women's swimming and diving team.

She's an All-Big ten selection... a big ten distinguished scholar and has received numerous awards..

she's given the past four years to her team — but now her love for the school has turned sour with a quick decision.

"I feel so betrayed, I've put so much time and effort into this program," she said. "To have my program cut that quickly you know with no warning and without even an I'm sorry, it was so shocking."

The university of Iowa announced last week That men's gymnastics men's tennis and men's and women's swimming and diving will be discontinued after the year. The school points to a financial shortfall as a reason for the cuts.

Other universities around the country have made similar decisions.

Sage can finish out her senior season — Covid permitting. After this year, all four sports will be discontinued... and her teammates are free to transfer schools. It's not how they imagined their careers at Iowa would end.

"People didn't know what to do, some people started crying and you know the other really hard part about this is we're all sitting six feet apart so we can't even reach out and hold our teammates hands or hug each other we have to stay apart from each other," Sage said.

Football is the money maker at Iowa and other major universities. Because of Coronavirus, the school is estimating a $100 million deficit this year. But how can missing one season of football make others pay?

"We're cutting a program that costs $500,000 a year when that's really just a drop in the bucket for how much the athletic program makes," Ohlensehlen said.

So what's next? Sage and teammates are spreading the word -- a petition online has more than 20,000 signatures.

"It's amazing to know that 20,000 people care about our program and want to see it reinstated, she said.

To donate https://www.change.org/p/the-university-of-iowa-save-uiowa-swim-dive